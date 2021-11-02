Alan Pergament: WIVB's new anchor Jordan Norkus has a strong voice and smooth delivery

In the long run, Norkus will be judged down the road for her reporting skills, how well she engages in the community and how long she stays here.

Those are always questions when a promising young anchor comes here who isn’t a native of Western New York.

Nalina Shapiro looked like a potential replacement for Walker when the Hall of Famer retires – and then Shapiro left the area and the broadcasting industry.

Madison Carter impressed at WKBW-TV before exiting after almost three years here.

I suspect viewers who recently have tuned in to WIVB have been asking, who is Jordan Norkus?

She worked at WETM-TV in Elmira – which like Channel 4 and sister station WNLO-TV is owned by Nexstar – for almost two years after her college graduation before coming here.

Her strong presence is even more impressive when you consider she is only a few years out of college.

It is a big step up for Norkus to be in Buffalo. Elmira is the No. 178 TV market in the country while Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market.