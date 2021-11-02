Alan Pergament: WIVB's new anchor Jordan Norkus has a strong voice and smooth delivery

I was on vacation and missed the debut of new WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and WNLO-TV (Channel 23) co-anchor Jordan Norkus several days ago.
But with veteran co-anchor Jacquie Walker off for a few days while deservedly entering the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame, I recently got to see plenty of Norkus anchoring alongside Dave Greber and Don Postles when I returned from vacation.
Norkus has a smooth delivery and a strong voice that isn’t irritating, like some of WIVB’s previous hires.
She does have a distracting nervous habit of nodding at her co-anchor or people being interviewed. She needs to eliminate that practice.
With a commanding presence as a news reader, she is an improvement on Christy Kern, the capable anchor from Orchard Park she essentially replaced on the 4 p.m. weekday newscast. That’s simply because Norkus seems more comfortable than Kern – who now anchors in Orlando – ever did.
And in a 10-minute video that is on YouTube, Norkus smartly pushed back at any suggestion that newscasters should be judged by their looks.
“Finding your passion, you’re working hard and being a woman in this industry you are so much more than your looks,” she says in the video.
In the long run, Norkus will be judged down the road for her reporting skills, how well she engages in the community and how long she stays here.
Those are always questions when a promising young anchor comes here who isn’t a native of Western New York.
Nalina Shapiro looked like a potential replacement for Walker when the Hall of Famer retires – and then Shapiro left the area and the broadcasting industry.
Madison Carter impressed at WKBW-TV before exiting after almost three years here.
I suspect viewers who recently have tuned in to WIVB have been asking, who is Jordan Norkus?
She worked at WETM-TV in Elmira – which like Channel 4 and sister station WNLO-TV is owned by Nexstar – for almost two years after her college graduation before coming here.
Her strong presence is even more impressive when you consider she is only a few years out of college.
It is a big step up for Norkus to be in Buffalo. Elmira is the No. 178 TV market in the country while Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market.
Besides the 4 p.m. newscast on Channel 4, she eventually will co-anchor the new 7 p.m. newscast with Greber on WNLO that is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 29. That newscast will replace the low-rated 6:30 p.m. newscast on WNLO that she and Greber are anchoring now.
Her old biography on to the WETM website differs slightly from the current one on WIVB.
Both station biographies note that Norkus is a Waterbury, Conn., native and 2018 graduate of Sacred Heart University with a bachelor's in media arts (concentration in journalism) and theater arts (concentration in musical theater). She also received a master’s in broadcast journalism and media production in 2019 from the same university.
Her biography on the WETM website noted that Norkus is a fan of the New England Patriots, which isn’t surprising considering she is from Connecticut.
It also isn’t surprising that the Patriots tidbit was left off the Channel 4 website considering this is Buffalo Bills territory. Perhaps it will lead to some interesting happy talk before Bills-Patriots games.
The biography on Channel 4’s website notes at Sacred Heart “she was involved with the student-run TV news program and newspaper, among several other media-related clubs and activities. She also played leading roles within the university’s theatre arts program, through which she was nominated for six BroadwayWorld Awards.”
But the most interesting information about Norkus comes in that 10-minute video on YouTube about her experiences in Elmira.
In it, she illustrates her passion for broadcasting, how hard she works and how important she believes it is to be part of a community. It also addresses how difficult it is for a young broadcast journalist to survive financially, which is becoming a national issue.
The video by Tara Lynch Media (Lynch is an anchor at WETM) titled, “The Grind: Surviving and Thriving in TV News,” makes it easy to root for this Patriots fan to succeed.
“I like being immersed in the community, I like being in front of people. I like telling people’s stories,” says Norkus.
She adds that “the pay isn’t great” in local TV and she “has a lot of student loans.”
That’s likely why she supplemented her income as a WETM anchor by holding a front desk job at a gym and being a bartender at two different establishments. The YouTube video even shows her mopping floors. She also performed in community theater productions.
“I knew I was put on this planet to do something, make a difference,” says Norkus.
Norkus might even nod in agreement with me when I say whether she makes a difference in Buffalo largely will be determined by whether she goes to a larger Nexstar market in a few years or stays here.