Alan Pergament: WIVB's Kelsey Anderson will have smaller audience with her 11 p.m. promotion

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Kelsey Anderson is getting a significant promotion in January when she replaces Hall of Famer Jacquie Walker as the 11 p.m. news co-anchor.

Anderson also will be the co-anchor with Dave Greber of the 10 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV.

Just as importantly, the promotion makes the Orchard Park native appear to be the heir apparent to replace Walker when the Hall of Fame co-anchor eventually retires.

But people might be surprised to learn that Anderson’s visibility is higher in the morning on “Wake Up!” from 5 to 7 a.m. and at noon than it will be in the evening.

The late evening numbers have been on the decline for some time as more people go to bed early and appear to be less interested in staying up for late newscasts with content that often doesn’t vary that much from the higher-viewed newscasts carried from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

I’ll try to minimize and round off the numbers, which readers tell me make them dizzy.

According to Nielsen in the recent November sweeps, “Wake Up!” co-anchored by Anderson and Chris Horvatits attracted about 22,000 households at 6 a.m. on WIVB and sister station WNLO and about 16,500 households at 5 a.m. The noon newscast Anderson anchors attracted about 42,000 households, which is about 14,000 more than the station's 11 p.m. newscast.

By comparison, WNLO’s 10 p.m. newscast attracted about 17,000 households and it attracted about 11,600 households at 10:30 p.m.

“Wake Up!” doesn’t do as well as Channel 4’s 11 p.m. newscast, which attracts about 28,500 households. But Anderson is on “Wake Up!” and the noon news for two and a half hours, while the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts combined run for an hour less.

The three 11 p.m. newscasts had a combined 10.4 rating points this November compared to 12.8 rating points a year ago. However, the drop in ratings deserves an asterisk.

While the combined 11 p.m. ratings are down significantly, the overall audience is only down slightly because a rating point this year is worth 6,375 households, more than the 5,285 a year ago. The increase is primarily because Nielsen has added broadband numbers this year.

The combined 11 p.m. viewership this November of the three stations is about 66,000 households, down only slightly from about 68,000 a year ago.

Walker is remaining on three of the station’s fourth-highest newscasts at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. The fourth is at noon.

Channel 4 wins all those time periods, with the 6 p.m. newscast averaging about 50,000 households. WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) averages about 46,000 households and third place WKBW-TV (Channel 7) averages about 25,000 households.

The 6 p.m. newscasts have a combined 19.1 rating points, down from a 23.5 a year ago. But once again, the loss of viewers isn’t as pronounced because a rating point is worth more households.

The three stations had about combined 120,500 households watching at 6 p.m. this November, down about 3,500 from last year. Channel 2 actually had more households watching despite dropping 1.1 rating points from a year ago and Channel 7 only had 500 fewer households watching despite seeing its rating fall by 0.8 points.

Channel 2 continues to be the morning leader, with “Daybreak” co-anchored by Pete Gallivan and Melissa Holmes.

Channel 4 is No. 1 in households everywhere else.

Channel 7 remains in third place everywhere but at 7 p.m., where it competes against Channel 4’s hourlong newscast on WNLO. Channel 7's newscast dominates as it averages about 16,000 households, while WNLO averages about 2,000.

Nielsen makes you wonder: Where have all the viewers aged 25-54 gone?

There have been huge drop-offs in that demographic from a year ago, with none of the newscasts hitting higher than a 1.7 rating in the demo. A year ago, several newscasts were hitting ratings in the mid 2s in the demo and Channel 2 and Channel 4 each hit a 3 at 6 p.m.

Channel 2 and Channel 4 are within a tenth of a point of each other in all time periods in the demographic except at 6 a.m. where Channel 2 wins by half a point and at 5 p.m. where Channel 2 wins by three-tenths of a point.

The new attempts to attract news viewers have generally been a huge disappointment.

Besides WNLO’s 7 p.m. flop, the hourlong 10 p.m. newscast on Fox affiliate WUTV averages about a paltry 4,000 households.

The WNLO newscast at that hour that soon will have Anderson in the anchor seat has more than four times WUTV’s average from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

One more thing: The local stations appear to be increasingly frustrated with Nielsen and considering relying more on its competitor, ComScore.

Channel 2 already relies on ComScore, Channel 4 receives it as well as Nielsen and Channel 7 is expected to add the service at the start of the new year although General Manager Marc Jaromin declined comment recently on that possibility.