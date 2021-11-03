Alan Pergament: WIVB's 10 o'clock news on CW 23 is big winner on an apparent early election night decision

Hedging Their Bets: At 11 p.m., WGRZ-TV anchor Scott Levin understandably hedged a little on Brown’s apparent victory. “We don’t know officially how many votes are for Byron Brown,” Levin said at the top of the news. “But the Brown campaign is all but declaring victory.” Actually, Brown declared victory on WNLO 30 minutes earlier. At 11 p.m., Channel 4 anchor Jacquie Walker made a similar hedge. “It appears Byron Brown has succeeded in his write-in campaign and that makes it historic,” said Walker.

Cheers to the Pollster: There weren’t many polls in the mayor’s race, but the Emerson College-Channel 4 poll favored Brown by more than 17 points, about the same as the 59-41 margin of victory by write-ins over Walton.

The Numbers Game: WNLO had ridiculously low voter totals early in its newscast when it claimed a majority of votes in certain races had been counted. That had to have been a mistake. It fixed the problem by the end of the night.

AOC Impact: Davis opined that the late campaign appearance that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in Buffalo on behalf of Walton was “a mistake” and that it hurt the candidate more than helped her because it may have energized more conservative Democratic voters.