Alan Pergament: WIVB's 10 o'clock news on CW 23 is big winner on an apparent early election night decision

Despite the fears it would take weeks to determine who was going to be elected mayor of Buffalo, it essentially was all over but the shouting – and the official counting – before all three 11 p.m. local newscasts on the network affiliates began Tuesday night.
And that easily made the 10 o’clock Channel 4 newscast carried by sister station WNLO-TV the big local winner.
It was the only broadcast game in town as Mayor Byron Brown declared victory over Democrat primary winner India Walton around 10:30 p.m. on the presumption that the majority of the large percentage of write-in votes were for him.
With WUTV carrying the Atlanta Braves’ clinching game in the World Series when it normally carries a 10 p.m. newscast and WGRZ-TV no longer having a 10 p.m. newscast, WNLO, cable’s Spectrum News and Twitter were three of the best avenues to see how the race was unfolding.
Shortly after 10 p.m. when a sizable number of votes in the mayor’s race had been counted, WUTV anchor Michael Benny tweeted Brown “will very likely win although it won’t officially be declared.” In other words, an anchor based in Syracuse appeared to be the first to state the obvious about what was happening in Buffalo.
A few minutes later, Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr told WIVB’s George Richert, “it looks good for Mayor Brown at this point.”
That led Channel 4 anchor Don Postles to ad-lib that Mohr “was saying what many are afraid to say tonight at this hour – it is looking good for Mayor Brown.”
It wasn’t before long that WNLO carried Walton’s “this is not a concession” speech in which she referred to Brown as her “opponent” rather than say his name and admitted that she was behind “write-in, whatever that is.” The mayor soon followed with a lengthy speech in which he declared victory.
WNLO’s newscast also included a humorous exchange between Postles and Len Lenihan, the former Erie County Democratic chairman, about how Brown had to overcome the common problem of politicians having a “shelf life” since he already has served four terms.
“You’re on TV every night and people get sick of looking at you,” said Lenihan. “They want a different face.”
Postles, who has anchored at WIVB, WKBW-TV and WGRZ-TV in a career spanning almost half a century, quickly replied: “Please don’t say that.”
On a more serious note, Lenihan, former Erie County Republican chairman Bob Davis and Postles all took the attitude that democracy was a clear winner on a historic night in which Brown appeared to earn a record-fifth term and Walton drove more people to the polls.
Now on to more highs and lows of the coverage:
Hedging Their Bets: At 11 p.m., WGRZ-TV anchor Scott Levin understandably hedged a little on Brown’s apparent victory. “We don’t know officially how many votes are for Byron Brown,” Levin said at the top of the news. “But the Brown campaign is all but declaring victory.” Actually, Brown declared victory on WNLO 30 minutes earlier. At 11 p.m., Channel 4 anchor Jacquie Walker made a similar hedge. “It appears Byron Brown has succeeded in his write-in campaign and that makes it historic,” said Walker.
Cheers to the Pollster: There weren’t many polls in the mayor’s race, but the Emerson College-Channel 4 poll favored Brown by more than 17 points, about the same as the 59-41 margin of victory by write-ins over Walton.
The Numbers Game: WNLO had ridiculously low voter totals early in its newscast when it claimed a majority of votes in certain races had been counted. That had to have been a mistake. It fixed the problem by the end of the night.
AOC Impact: Davis opined that the late campaign appearance that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in Buffalo on behalf of Walton was “a mistake” and that it hurt the candidate more than helped her because it may have energized more conservative Democratic voters.
Dueling Narratives: While Lenihan and Davis agreed that the high vote count in the mayor’s race likely helped Democrats like comptroller-elect Kevin Hardwick in county races, WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) Hannah Buehler said she was told that the turnout in Buffalo was comparably low.
Mayor Donald Duck? Channel 7 political analyst Shaun Donahue of the University at Buffalo agreed at 11 p.m. that Brown likely had the vast majority of write-in votes but added “people also could have voted for Donald Duck and Taylor Swift.” (The more likely vote? Josh Allen.)
On the Bubble: Donahue was a welcome addition because he said things others didn’t address. He suggested that Brown’s totals could have been underreported because the votes from people who didn’t fill in the write-in bubble won’t be counted until later. And he said that Democrat Kim Beaty, who trails by about 6,000 votes, still had a shot in the too-close-to-call Erie County sheriff’s race with Republican John Garcia as Democrats are more likely to have the majority of 19,000 absentee ballots because President Trump had steered Republicans away from voting that way.
Twitter News: About halfway through Channel 4's 11 p.m. newscast, reporter Dave Greber noted Hardwick was ahead of Lynne Dixon by more than 12,000 votes in the comptroller's race before adding "it will be interesting to see if Lynne Dixon will be able to close that gap." According to Twitter, Hardwick had already declared victory and Dixon had already conceded.
Gender Politics: Lenihan suggested that Beaty may be losing to Garcia because people are used to voting for a male for law enforcement offices.
Political Decorum: It seemed odd that reporters asked Walton if Brown had called her. “She didn’t indicate that she planned to call him,” said Channel 7 reporter Ali Touhey. After all, usually the person behind in an election calls the apparent winner to express congratulations.
Election Complaint: Postles seemed upset in a comical way when WNLO headed to Grand Island on the expectation that Garcia was going to talk around 10:51 p.m. “Obviously, the Republicans out there on Grand Island aren’t watching the 10 o’clock news on CW 23. If they were, John Garcia would be at the podium. And he’s not.” Don’t worry, Don. If anyone was interested in what was going on during election night in Western New York, they undoubtedly were watching CW 23 from 10 to 11 p.m.