Alan Pergament: WIVB wins one of the strangest news sweeps periods; Wait for 'Wait Wait' is almost over

WKBW-TV remains in third place in all time periods that it competes in, with all but the 6 p.m. newscast getting ratings only in the 2s. Its highest rated newscast is at 6 p.m., anchored by Jeff Russo and Ashley Rowe, averaging a 4.4 rating.

Now on to some explanations and highlights:

The move to broadband is real. Nielsen now says 20.1% of all Western New York households – 128,400 in all – watch via the internet (broadband) only rather than cable, the satellite dishes or over the air. With those homes added, each rating point is worth more households, which makes comparisons to previous years impossible. A newscast can have a lower rating but have more households watching.

In 2021, there were 528,500 households measured here. With the addition of broadband households, there are now 637,520 households.

The new newscasts added recently on Fox affiliate WUTV and WIVB’s sister station, WNLO-TV, aren’t getting much traction.

The hourlong WUTV newscast at 10 p.m. anchored in Syracuse averages an 0.7 rating at 10 p.m., which is considerably lower than the former half hour 10 p.m. newscast in the time slot that had been provided by WGRZ usually received.