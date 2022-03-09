Alan Pergament: WIVB wins one of the strangest news sweeps periods; Wait for 'Wait Wait' is almost over

This may be one of the strangest February news sweeps periods in years, loaded with asterisks.
With NBC’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics changing some of WGRZ-TV’s late news times and eliminating the popular “Most Buffalo” for most of the month, WGRZ just returning to Dish Network after the station’s owner resolved a financial dispute, and Nielsen counting homes for the first time that watch only via the internet, comparisons to past years are irrelevant.
But even with all that, not much has changed.
WIVB-TV, led by its veteran anchor team of Jacquie Walker and Don Postles, is still a very strong news station.
The CBS affiliate wins almost every competitive news time period in household viewing and almost all of them in the 25-54 demographic that is key to advertisers.
WGRZ, which doesn’t subscribe to Nielsen and had the disadvantage of losing news slots to the Olympics, won the 6 a.m. time slot as usual with Melissa Holmes co-anchoring with substitutes as Pete Gallivan recovered from shoulder surgery. But the “Daybreak” margin of victory was closer than usual over WIVB’s “Wake Up!”
WGRZ also was more competitive in the 25-54 demographic during the sweeps than it was in households. For instance, it won in that demo at 11 p.m. despite losing the household battle to WIVB.
WKBW-TV remains in third place in all time periods that it competes in, with all but the 6 p.m. newscast getting ratings only in the 2s. Its highest rated newscast is at 6 p.m., anchored by Jeff Russo and Ashley Rowe, averaging a 4.4 rating.
Now on to some explanations and highlights:
The move to broadband is real. Nielsen now says 20.1% of all Western New York households – 128,400 in all – watch via the internet (broadband) only rather than cable, the satellite dishes or over the air. With those homes added, each rating point is worth more households, which makes comparisons to previous years impossible. A newscast can have a lower rating but have more households watching.
In 2021, there were 528,500 households measured here. With the addition of broadband households, there are now 637,520 households.
The new newscasts added recently on Fox affiliate WUTV and WIVB’s sister station, WNLO-TV, aren’t getting much traction.
The hourlong WUTV newscast at 10 p.m. anchored in Syracuse averages an 0.7 rating at 10 p.m., which is considerably lower than the former half hour 10 p.m. newscast in the time slot that had been provided by WGRZ usually received.
WNLO’s new 7 p.m. hourlong newscast anchored by Dave Greber and Jordan Norkus isn’t doing any better than its former 6:30 pm. newscast did. It averages a 0.6 rating, which is about a quarter of the rating that WKBW’s 7 p.m. newscast anchored by Hannah Buehler receives.
The WKBW move of Buehler as the 11 p.m. anchor doesn’t seem to have made much of an impact but at least the rating isn’t much different than it was before she took the role.
The wait is almost over for Buffalo fans of the popular radio show “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” that is carried locally by WBFO-FM at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
The NPR comedy quiz show hosted by Peter Sagal, which was postponed two years ago, will now be held at Shea’s Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. April 28 for future airing.