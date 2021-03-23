Alan Pergament: WIVB-TV is narrow household winner in February news ratings

The WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) promotional claim that it is “WNY’s Favorite Local News” took some hits from Nielsen during the recently completed February sweeps.
Rival WIVB-TV (Channel 4) had a slightly higher cumulative household audience in the six newscasts in which the stations competed directly and its overall lead expands significantly when you count the Channel 4 newscasts that have no competition on sister station CW 23 or compete with Channel 2’s 10 p.m. newscast on Fox affiliate WUTV (Channel 29).
Not much really has changed since the February 2020 sweeps period that was the last one before the Covid-19 outbreak.
One caveat brought up by a local TV executive: The viewers that stream the news on the Spectrum app or on TV without a box on an iPad or phone aren’t counted.
For the six main newscasts at 6 a.m. and 4, 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m., WIVB totals 38.7 household ratings point and wins at 4, 5, 5:30 and 11 p.m. and ties at 6 p.m.
Channel 2 totals 35.1 household ratings points and wins at 6 a.m.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
Channel 4’s victory at 4 p.m. with a traditional newscast reverses Channel 2’s win with “Most Buffalo” at that hour a year ago.
As occurred in November, there has been a significant viewing decline at 11 p.m., with the two stations having a combined rating of 10.1, compared to a combined 13.4 ratings points a year ago.
The good news for third-place WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is that its 11 p.m. rating of 2.8 is flat from its figure a year ago.
Channel 7’s relatively new 7 p.m. newscast, which has become one of my favorites after dinner, has a 2.5 rating. That is slightly higher than it gets at 5 and 5.30 p.m. Its strongest news rating is a 4.7 at 6 p.m., which is less than half of what Channel 4 and Channel 2 get.
Channel 4’s 10 p.m. newscast on CW 23 dominates Channel 2’s newscast at that hour on WUTV, 4.5-1.6. It also gets a 2.5 rating at 10:30 p.m. without any competition and a 1.9 from 7 to 9 a.m. on CW 23 without local competition.
And Channel 4’s noon rating of 7.8 is twice the 3.9 rating that Channel 2 gets at 11 a.m.
All those newscasts expand Channel 4’s ratings to the point that they validate the promotional claim that it is the “most-watched” news station, led by its main anchor team of Jacquie Walker and Don Postles.
In the key 25 to 54 demographic for advertisers, the competition is close in all six time slots. Channel 4 wins at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Channel 2 wins in the other four time slots.
Comscore, the alternative to Nielsen that Channel 2 now uses as its solo ratings service, scores things slightly differently.
Generally, its household ratings in several time slots are higher than they are in Nielsen.
The combined ratings for the top six newscasts are pretty much in a statistical dead heat. Channel 4 has a total of 43.28 household rating points to Channel 2’s 43.24 points. The demographics are in line with the household ratings.
Channel 4 is first in households at 4, 5:30 and 11 p.m. by small margins. Channel 2 is first at 6 a.m. with its "Daybreak" team of Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan by a big margin and wins at 5 and 6 p.m. by small margins with its main anchor team of Maryalice Demler and Scott Levin.