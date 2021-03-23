Alan Pergament: WIVB-TV is narrow household winner in February news ratings

As occurred in November, there has been a significant viewing decline at 11 p.m., with the two stations having a combined rating of 10.1, compared to a combined 13.4 ratings points a year ago.

The good news for third-place WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is that its 11 p.m. rating of 2.8 is flat from its figure a year ago.

Channel 7’s relatively new 7 p.m. newscast, which has become one of my favorites after dinner, has a 2.5 rating. That is slightly higher than it gets at 5 and 5.30 p.m. Its strongest news rating is a 4.7 at 6 p.m., which is less than half of what Channel 4 and Channel 2 get.

Channel 4’s 10 p.m. newscast on CW 23 dominates Channel 2’s newscast at that hour on WUTV, 4.5-1.6. It also gets a 2.5 rating at 10:30 p.m. without any competition and a 1.9 from 7 to 9 a.m. on CW 23 without local competition.

And Channel 4’s noon rating of 7.8 is twice the 3.9 rating that Channel 2 gets at 11 a.m.

All those newscasts expand Channel 4’s ratings to the point that they validate the promotional claim that it is the “most-watched” news station, led by its main anchor team of Jacquie Walker and Don Postles.