Alan Pergament: WIVB to expand news programming on sister station WNLO

Are you ready for even more local TV news programming?
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is joining the current local TV news expansion trend and adding 90 more minutes of newscasts on weekdays on sister station WNLO-TV most likely starting in August or September.
Brien Kennedy, the general manager of the Nexstar stations WIVB and WNLO, confirmed the news expansion plans, which were the worst-kept secret inside the Channel 4 news department.
The delay in announcing the plans has been due to not having a start date and not having decided on an anchor.
WNLO, which also is referred to as CW 23 because of its affiliation with the CW network, will carry an additional morning hour on weekdays, which means local news will be carried from 7 to 10 a.m. on the channel after WIVB's 4:30 to 7 a.m. news ends.
WNLO also will be carrying news from 7 to 8 p.m. tentatively starting Aug. 9. The low-rated 6:30 p.m. newscast on WNLO, which started when Dominic Mancuso was general manager and only averaged a 0.5 rating during the May sweeps competing against the three national nightly network newscasts, is being dropped.
The additional newscasts mean that there will be local news on at least one of the five primary network affiliates for a total of 12 hours out of 24. Local news will be available from 4:30 through 10 a.m., with a half hour at 11 a.m. and noon, from 4 through 6:30 p.m., from 7 through 8 p.m., a half-hour at 9 p.m. and from 10 through 11:30 p.m. And, of course, Spectrum News is available to cable subscribers 24 hours a day.
It isn’t because there usually is that much news to fill half the day, but more likely because stations receive a substantial portion of their revenue from advertising during newscasts. The additional newscasts primarily are done with existing staff, though a few people may be hired to work on them.
Years ago, a local general manager told me that a station here gets between 35% and 40% of its advertising revenue from local news. That percentage may have increased since ratings for syndicated and network programming has declined annually.
WNLO's 7 p.m. newscast will be competing locally with the 7 p.m. newscast carried on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), which has been doing reasonably well on the local ABC network affiliate following “World News Tonight with David Muir." During the May sweeps, WKBW’s 7 p.m. newscast averaged a 1.6 rating, which was slightly higher than its 5 p.m. rating and slightly lower than its 5:30 p.m. rating.
The WNLO plan was to premiere the newscasts on different days in August, but that may be delayed because Kennedy needs to find an anchor to replace Christy Kern, who resigned recently and said she has been battling the long haul version of Covid-19.
The WNLO news expansion announcements come shortly after WGRZ-TV started carrying a 9 p.m. newscast that is available over the air and on cable on the digital channel 2.2 that carries Antenna TV and also is available online via streaming.
WGRZ decided to start the 9 p.m. newscast after Sinclair’s owner WUTV decided to produce its own 10 p.m. newscast rather than carry WGRZ’s newscast then.
The expansion of news at WNLO reflects the strength of the early morning and 10 p.m. newscasts on a station that gets low ratings when news isn’t carried.
The newscasts are the highest rated programs on WNLO, which struggles to get ratings higher than 1 with its syndicated and CW programs.
During the May sweeps, WNLO averaged a 2.2 rating for its news coverage from 7 to 9 a.m. and it averaged a 3.8 rating for the first half hour at 10 p.m. and a 2.5 rating at 10:30 p.m.
The highest-rated syndication programs on WNLO on weekdays come after receiving a strong lead-in from the newscasts.
“Dr. Oz” gets a 1 rating at times from 9 to 10 a.m. after the early morning news and reruns of the CBS comedy “Mom” get in the 1.0 to 1.5 range after the 10 p.m. news.
The highest-rated non-WIVB news programs on WNLO are back-to-back repeats of the popular CBS series “NCIS” on Saturday nights. They generally get about a 1.5 rating.
However, the CW is expanding to seven nights in the fall, which will end the “NCIS” run on Saturday nights.
The rating for the first week of WUTV’s new hour newscast featuring news, weather and sports anchors from Rochester and Syracuse showed how difficult it may be to compete with WNLO’s 10 p.m. newscast.
The WUTV premiere on July 1 had a 1.2 rating, with the next two nights averaging a 1.0 and 1.1 rating. By Tuesday July 6, the rating dipped to a 0.1 and it only hit a 0.5 on Wednesday, July 7. For the first week, the average was 0.8.
That is less than half of the 1.9 rating that half-hour WGRZ newscast on WUTV averaged for its final week at 10 p.m. The WGRZ 10 p.m. newscast averaged a 1.6 rating during the May sweeps.
WNLO-TV’s 10 p.m. newscast had four times the average rating that WUTV had for the first week at 3.3.
The one WGRZ newscast at 9 p.m. that was carried on its station averaged a 2.4 rating on July 1. The rating for viewership on subsequent days on digital station 2.2 and streamed online is unavailable.