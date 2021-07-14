Alan Pergament: WIVB to expand news programming on sister station WNLO

Are you ready for even more local TV news programming?

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is joining the current local TV news expansion trend and adding 90 more minutes of newscasts on weekdays on sister station WNLO-TV most likely starting in August or September.

Brien Kennedy, the general manager of the Nexstar stations WIVB and WNLO, confirmed the news expansion plans, which were the worst-kept secret inside the Channel 4 news department.

The delay in announcing the plans has been due to not having a start date and not having decided on an anchor.

WNLO, which also is referred to as CW 23 because of its affiliation with the CW network, will carry an additional morning hour on weekdays, which means local news will be carried from 7 to 10 a.m. on the channel after WIVB's 4:30 to 7 a.m. news ends.

WNLO also will be carrying news from 7 to 8 p.m. tentatively starting Aug. 9. The low-rated 6:30 p.m. newscast on WNLO, which started when Dominic Mancuso was general manager and only averaged a 0.5 rating during the May sweeps competing against the three national nightly network newscasts, is being dropped.