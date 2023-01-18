Alan Pergament: WIVB adds UB grad as sports anchor-reporter; Bills-Dolphins game gets huge national audience

This is what I’m thinking:

WIVB-TV's (Channel 4) newest member of its sports team has Buffalo ties.

Sara Holland, who will anchor and report, is a University at Buffalo graduate who interned at Channel 4 and Syracuse. com and was a sideline reporter for high school football games carried by WNYO-TV. Her resume includes being a member of UB’s Division I softball team.

“Sara did a great job as an intern in the sports department at WIVB,” said Channel 4 News Director Brianne Betts in an email. “We're excited to have her on our team."

Holland replaces Louie Del Rio, who was at the station a few months before being let go before his probationary period ended. Presumably, Holland will have a probationary period as well.

Del Rio replaced Paul Stockman, who left the TV business.

Channel 4 is now the second station in the market with two women on its three-person on-air sports department. She joins Heather Prusak and sports director Josh Reed on the station.

However, the Nexstar station replaced its digital sports reporter, Mary Margaret Johnson, with a man after she left to work at Daemen University. Jonah Bronstein is now in the role.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) also has two female members of its on-air sports staff in Julianne Pelusi and Lindsey Moppert working with sports director Adam Benigni.

The Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon in a wild-card playoff game had a 47.4 rating and 84.6 share on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

That means 47.4% of TV households in Western New York were watching the game and 84.6% of households with their TVs on were watching.

A rating point is equal to 6,375 households in Western New York.

That is a huge number but was 3.8 points lower than the season high 51.2 rating and 86 share for the Bills victory over New England in the regular season finale in an emotional game played after some good news arrived about the recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. It also is lower than the rating for several other regular season games.

The lower rating likely is the result of more fans watching playoff games together at homes or in bars.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bills fans may not have enjoyed how tense the game was, but it kept America’s attention.

According to CBS, the game was the most-watched Sunday AFC wild-card game in nine years with 30.559 million viewers, or about how many words CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the game.

Here’s what play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz texted me about he and Romo, CBS' No. 1 team, calling the 3 p.m. Sunday playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup featuring Josh Allen and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow: “Could not be more pleased. The most anticipated match-up of all on divisional weekend. Seventh Bills game of the year for us.”

The “Pardon the Interruption” guys on ESPN, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon, went pretty easy Monday on the Bills’ surprisingly close victory over Miami, which was playing third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson.

But Kornheiser did say Allen played “poorly.” He threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns. It could have been more than 400 yards if his receivers hadn’t dropped some passes. But Allen also had two interceptions and a sack fumble that went for a touchdown that put the Bills in a precarious situation. I’m not sure “poorly” was the right word. “Recklessly” or “erratically” might have been better words.

Inquiring minds want to know: Where was Channel 2 anchor Scott Levin last week? Levin confirmed that he returned to the anchor desk Monday after a bout with Covid-19.

NBC’s “Saturday Today” host Willie Geist had a sweet interview over the weekend with “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, the daughter of rock star Phil Collins.

Geist’s interview followed his reporting about the overwhelming popularity of the Nexstar series, which recently premiered its third season, nationally and internationally.

As I watched the third season with my girlfriend, we kept asking ourselves why are we wasting our time?

The best we could come up with is that Collins is so charming and adorable as Emily navigates her complicated romantic life with two handsome men and her friendships with two beautiful women.

The half-hour episodes also are full of colorful wardrobes and talk about food and music and, perhaps best of all, you don’t have to remember a thing about them a day after you watched them.

What is it about the daughters of rock stars deciding to become actors?

I recommend another series co-starring the daughter of a rock star, Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters.”

Sharon Horgan (the co-star of Prime Video’s “Catastrophe”), one of the stars, also is part of the development team of the black comedy set in Dublin. It is about a trio of sisters getting together to try and kill the sexist, controlling and abusive husband of the fourth sister and still make sure she gets his life insurance policy. The insurers investigate the suspicious death because they don’t have the money to pay it.

The youngest and most rebellious sister is played by Eve Hewson, who is the daughter of rock star Bono.

NBC sent off Kerry Sanders in style on "Today" and "The NBC Nightly News" Tuesday with a salute to the veteran reporter who has spent more than 200 days a year away from home covering a variety of stories across the nation and the world. He was almost always a reassuring presence. I’ll miss him.