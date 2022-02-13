Alan Pergament: With Super Bowl on the line, Collinsworth was as sharp as Stafford, Kupp

To say Cris Collinsworth isn’t the favorite of Buffalo fans is as big an understatement as saying Buffalo Bills fans were disappointed by the final 13 seconds of regulation of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The unjustified dislike is likely because some Bills fans think of him as biased against their team.

But the NBC analyst proved again during the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that he is one of the best in the field.

He sees everything before replays and is excellent at explaining defensive and offensive strategies.

With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, he simplified what the Rams had to do with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out with an injury: Collinsworth said quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had to win the game by themselves, which is almost exactly what Stafford – in a postgame interview – said Rams coach Sean McVay had told him.

After Stafford hit Kupp with several key passes and the touchdown on the game-winning drive, Collinsworth said, “In a pressure situation, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody better than Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.”