Alan Pergament: With Super Bowl on the line, Collinsworth was as sharp as Stafford, Kupp

To say Cris Collinsworth isn’t the favorite of Buffalo fans is as big an understatement as saying Buffalo Bills fans were disappointed by the final 13 seconds of regulation of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The unjustified dislike is likely because some Bills fans think of him as biased against their team.
But the NBC analyst proved again during the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that he is one of the best in the field.
He sees everything before replays and is excellent at explaining defensive and offensive strategies.
With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, he simplified what the Rams had to do with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out with an injury: Collinsworth said quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had to win the game by themselves, which is almost exactly what Stafford – in a postgame interview – said Rams coach Sean McVay had told him.
After Stafford hit Kupp with several key passes and the touchdown on the game-winning drive, Collinsworth said, “In a pressure situation, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody better than Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.”
After the game ended, Collinsworth proclaimed it “one of the great drives in Super Bowl history.”
After Rams defensive star Aaron Donald forced the final incompletion by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Collinsworth rhetorically asked, “Any guess who? You don’t have to think about it. When the game was on the line, it was Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Two superstars.”
He threw out all the deserved praise to the Rams, even though you suspect it might have hurt the former Bengals star receiver to see his former team suffer such a tough defeat.
To his credit, Collinsworth exhibited no bias.
In the first half, he was OK with a non-call near the goal against Jalen Ramsey defending a Bengal that may have cost Cincinnati a touchdown.
“It is the Super Bowl,” Collinsworth said.
He agreed the Bengals’ Tee Higgins clearly got away with a face mask penalty on Ramsey on the long touchdown play that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead at the start of the second half.
“I don’t think Ramsey can believe he didn’t get that call,” Collinsworth said. “You’re right, Jalen.”
He accepted a questionable holding penalty against the Bengals near the goal line in the final two minutes that gave the Rams more chances to score the game-winning touchdown.
“That’s what they called,” Collinsworth said, adding it was “in a game where there weren’t a lot of ticky-tack fouls.”
In the first half, Collinsworth was at his best, noting that Kupp’s prowess as a blocker helped him get free for a touchdown and that a Bengals touchdown pass by Joe Mixon was set up by the Bengals' ability to run.
If it was Al Michaels’ last game as NBC’s play-by-play announcer, he hadn’t lost a step. His enthusiasm level on big plays, including the Mixon “razzle, dazzle” touchdown, was as good as it has always been.
He asked Collinsworth most of the key questions, though a couple of times it would have been nice if he asked the analyst his thoughts about some of the risky fourth-down calls by Bengals coach Zac Taylor before they occurred.
He quickly noted a key drop by Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was his first drop of the season.
Michaels might have been a little too kind by saying what a great game it was, since there really wasn’t that much offense.
But it answered his pregame question: “The first six playoff games were off the charts. Will we have a Super 7?”
Of course, there is a difference between a super game and a close one.
But give Michaels credit for a great Hollywood line near the finish: “At the end, the stars came out.”
Now on to more highs and lows:
Talking Proud: The most talked about commercial locally undoubtedly was the one for avocados that took place in Roman times, when someone who jumped through a table was described as a “barbarian.” Bills Mafia undoubtedly took it as a compliment.
Worst camera work: As singer Jhene Aiko was introduced before performing “America the Beautiful,” the camera focused on Mickey Guyton, the singer of the national anthem. She did a beautiful job, but it wasn’t Whitney Houston territory.
The Rock overacts: Whose idea was it to have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reintroduce the Rams and Bengals before the kickoff? It was the worst bit of overacting in Hollywood in years.
Say what?: Before kickoff, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said, “If (the Rams win), Donald will consider retirement.” In a postgame interview after making the final big play, he declined to say whether he was going to retire.
“The Shell Game”: That’s how Collinsworth described the conservative defenses played by both teams early in the game.
“Fireworks”: Collinsworth was noting the lack of early “fireworks” right before the Rams’ Beckham finally faced one-on-one coverage and beat it for the game’s first touchdown.
Not that Peyton: Collinsworth misspoke when he said Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth gave a great speech Thursday after winning the Peyton Manning Man of the Year. The award is named for the late Walter Payton.
Celebrity sightings: After NBC’s cameras found Jay-Z, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and other Hollywood celebrities in the stands, Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith was the last one highlighted.
“My kind of celebrity,” Collinsworth said.
He can add Stafford, Kupp and Donald to the list.
Halle Berry scores: The actress did a fine job introducing the entertaining opening at 6 p.m., which combined famous football players with famous football movies. It ended with Berry suggesting you should think of it as a start of a great movie.
“You are in Hollywood, after all,” she said.
The game might have had a Hollywood ending, but only Rams fans would call it a great movie.