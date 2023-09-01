The enjoyment of the second season of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” may depend on your memories of the NBA in the early 1980s or if you read the book by Jeff Pearlman on which it is based.

Since I read the book and remembered the 1980s NBA well, I found this season of seven episodes airing on Sundays much less entertaining and controversial than the first season.

But it did take me back to a key time in my career and one of the more memorable things that ever happened to me in my role as a TV critic. More on that later.

First, a brief review of the second season, which has many more basketball scenes and fewer scenes of the sex lives and drug use of the Lakers off the court.

And the portrayal of General Manager Jerry West (Jason Clarke), which was at the top of the criticism in Season One, is less manic.

Considerable attention is paid to Magic Johnson’s internal issues with teammates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Norm Nixon and coach Paul Westhead and his close relationship to owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) that led to jealousy among other Lakers that threatened the team chemistry.

Magic’s rivalry with Boston legend Larry Bird, who is a caricature in this series, gets its share of playing time, as does the behind-the-scenes drama in which the inexperienced assistant coach Pat Riley replaced the insecure Westhead as head coach.

Having read Pearlman’s detailed book about the games being played on and off the court and having been a sportswriter in the early 1980s, none of it was new to me.

The second season just doesn’t have the same impact as Season One when all the craziness around the Lakers was compelling to watch. I found many episodes of Season Two about as exciting as a preseason NBA game or NFL game.

Granted, there are some moments of enjoyable sarcastic levity. Just not enough of them.

I laughed when a bus pelted by Celtics fans after a Lakers win focused on the bus and ran a graphic saying "White Bus" was its actual name.

And I laughed at the chaotic news conference in which Riley was confusingly made the Lakers coach and a graphic explained, “Yep, this actually happened.”

An episode airing soon that includes the 1982 NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers with Julius Erving (Dr. J) brought back memories of my first year as this newspaper’s television critic.

Yep, this also actually happened.

I was told I was going to be offered the job of TV critic by my predecessor, Mary Ann Lauricella, while I was in a Cincinnati hotel writing a story after covering the Bills’ 28-21 divisional round playoff loss to the Bengals on Jan. 3, 1982.

As I was writing my story while battling the flu, Mary Ann told me I was going to be offered the TV critic job because of my work on a column about sports broadcasting, “Sports on the Air.” She added that management knew I would turn down the TV critic job and stay in sports because a job in sports was to die for – as in the only way to get into the sports department back then was for someone to die.

Upon returning home, I was called into the office of Managing Editor Foster Spencer, who expected me to turn the job down.

Instead, I stunned him by accepting it.

Five months later, I was headed to Los Angeles for my first Television Critics Association (TCA) meetings to preview the fall shows that would begin airing in 1982.

There weren’t small videocassettes or DVDs back then and streaming was decades away. The best way to preview shows was to go to the TCAs, where you would also interview stars.

Otherwise, you had to go to the local TV stations to watch previews of shows on large videocassettes. (Needless to say, it wasn’t always comfortable to go into the station buildings where the local news staffers you might criticize were working.)

In 1982, the TCA tour was held in June. I had the good fortune of getting a ticket to the Lakers-Sixers game in the NBA Finals.

After checking in to the Century Plaza in Beverly Hills, I headed to the Fabulous Forum. I don’t recall exactly how much cash I had, but I do remember that I didn’t have any money left after I paid for the taxi to the game and the ticket.

This was in 1982, before cabs were accepting credit cards and there was no Uber.

I watched the game wondering how in the world I was going to get back to my hotel.

As many basketball fans do, I bonded with the people seated next to me. At game’s end, the guy asked me, “How would you like to go to the Playboy Club”?

I thanked him for the offer, even if it wasn’t high on my list of things to do, but I declined.

After declining the Playboy offer, I asked my new best friend, “Is it on the way to the Century Plaza? I need a ride.”

He took me to the hotel and I began my first tour as a TV critic.

After that first tour, I often rented a car because it seemed cost-efficient. I didn’t need any more expensive cab rides.

However, the downside of renting a car in Los Angeles were the six-lane highways and getting lost. My many memories of future tours included getting lost in Pacific Palisades while looking for a friend’s house.

I stopped someone in the street, who kindly pointed me to the right place. I did a double take when I realized Matthew Perry of “Friends” was my guide. At the time, he might have been as popular as Magic Johnson.

After previewing NBC's new shows in 1982, I told someone back home that I was scared I wasn’t up to being a critic because I liked just about everything I previewed. I felt unqualified for the job since TV critics were known for disliking most shows, most of which failed.

However, NBC’s portion of the tour was one of the most memorable seasons of new shows by one network.

In 1982, NBC premiered “Cheers," “Family Ties,” “St. Elsewhere” (with a young TV writer from Buffalo, Tom Fontana), “Remington Steele” (with Pierce Brosnan, a future James Bond) and “Knight Rider.” (I was a fan of each show, except “Knight Rider.”) I have never seen another season in which a network had as many hit shows.

The odds of it happening were about equal to the chances that Matthew Perry would guide me to my destination or I’d be destined to last in this job for 41 years.