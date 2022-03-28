Alan Pergament: Will Smith's reputation takes a hit on what should have been his glorious Oscar night

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

I’m sorry. Violence is unacceptable. Always.

If Smith had done that in a college or professional basketball game, he would have been immediately kicked out of the game.

That’s what should have happened to Smith. Instead, he went back to his seat, got up about 45 minutes later to be honored as best actor for his role as Richard Williams – the father of Serena and Venus – in the movie “King Richard.”

What should have been a defining moment in Smith’s career – his first Oscar – ended up being secondary.

He cried through his meandering five-minute speech and apologized to the academy and fellow nominees. There was no apology to Rock, who according to this morning’s edition of “Today” has declined to press charges.

There reportedly had been bad blood between them since 2016 when Rock as the Oscar host cracked a joke about Jada announcing she was boycotting the Oscars because Will wasn’t nominated for his role in “Concussion.”

Some people thought Smith’s speech was moving, as he talked about the power of love and added that love will make you do crazy things.