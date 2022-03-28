Alan Pergament: Will Smith's reputation takes a hit on what should have been his glorious Oscar night

What in the heck was he thinking?
The cleaned-up version of the question that former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno asked Hugh Grant after the actor damaged his reputation in 1995 by being arrested with a sex worker should be directed at Will Smith if he eventually goes on a late-night show to try and repair his reputation.
Smith’s reputation certainly will take a hit after he hit comedian Chris Rock in what will be known as 'the smack heard 'round the world' during the Oscar telecast carried locally Sunday on WKBW-TV.
The smack, which led to the “Today” show headline, “Hollywood Hit,” undoubtedly will be fodder for all late-night hosts, who also will likely be lining up to interview Smith.
Former late-night host Conan O’Brien almost immediately took to Twitter to react to Smith’s smack.
“Just saw the Will Smith slap,” he wrote. “Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”
Smith, who famously played Muhammad Ali in a 2001 movie, left his front-row seat to go on stage and hit Rock after the comedian told a joke about the hair loss of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Many viewers wondered if it was scripted, a thought that went away after Smith’s cursing at Rock from his seat was silenced for about 45 seconds by ABC’s quick-minded censors.
The smack came after Rock said he couldn’t wait for “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to Jada’s bald head because the original 1997 movie starred a bald Demi Moore.
I was unaware that Jada has alopecia. It is unclear if Rock knew.
If Rock knew, the joke was tasteless, but comedians who have presented or hosted the Oscars sometimes go close or past the line.
They don’t expect they will need security.
Comedians and comedy writers immediately came to Rock’s defense on Twitter.
Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Let me tell you something. It’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”
If Ricky Gervais ever hosts another awards show, he may have to find a security guard stand next to him.
Writer-director-standup comedian Judd Apatow wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshmen in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”
However, some people noted they have loved ones with alopecia and would have reacted in the same way as Smith.
I’m sorry. Violence is unacceptable. Always.
If Smith had done that in a college or professional basketball game, he would have been immediately kicked out of the game.
That’s what should have happened to Smith. Instead, he went back to his seat, got up about 45 minutes later to be honored as best actor for his role as Richard Williams – the father of Serena and Venus – in the movie “King Richard.”
What should have been a defining moment in Smith’s career – his first Oscar – ended up being secondary.
He cried through his meandering five-minute speech and apologized to the academy and fellow nominees. There was no apology to Rock, who according to this morning’s edition of “Today” has declined to press charges.
There reportedly had been bad blood between them since 2016 when Rock as the Oscar host cracked a joke about Jada announcing she was boycotting the Oscars because Will wasn’t nominated for his role in “Concussion.”
Some people thought Smith’s speech was moving, as he talked about the power of love and added that love will make you do crazy things.
I felt as uncomfortable watching the speech as I would have been for cheering an actor who illustrated a violent streak while claiming he was about love.
Smith’s slap or punch took the life out of what was a pretty decent show by Oscar's low standards.
The three female hosts, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, had their moments. Schumer killed with some jokes that Gervais would have been proud of. Hall had what could have been perceived as a more offensive joke than the one Rock told. Hall’s joke about the Smiths’ reported unconventional marriage was laughed off by the couple.
Sykes had the line of the night about the movie “The Power of the Dog”: “I’ve watched that movie three times and I am halfway through it.”
Although the movie was painfully slow, I stayed and liked the twist at the end. But I certainly understand why many gave up and was pleased it wasn’t named best picture.
The speech by deaf actor Troy Kotsur, which was translated, after he won for his supporting role in the Apple TV+ movie “Coda,” was moving.
I loved that movie but would have voted for Kenneth Branagh’s educational and moving autobiographical film “Belfast,” about growing up in Northern Ireland, which I saw in a theater.
Branagh’s consolation prize was for best original screenplay, while Jane Campion’s consolation prize was for best director for “The Power of the Dog.”
There were the usual criticisms of the show. It was too long and there were so many song performances that at times it made you think the Grammys was on a week early.
The biggest surprise besides Smith’s punch was about how little politics was in the show, with the war in Ukraine barely mentioned until the show had a moment of silence more than an hour into the show with a graphic explaining the support of Ukraine.
That was such an odd way of dealing with it that it also made one wonder, what in the world were the producers thinking?