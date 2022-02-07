Alan Pergament: Why 'Yellowstone' isn't on Paramount+; WGRZ-TV is back on Dish Network

This is what I’m thinking:
One of the bonuses of watching the Beijing Olympics on NBC Universal’s Peacock is discovering the streaming service also carries the first three seasons of the popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”
NBC has been running promos for “Yellowstone” on Peacock and the streaming service’s new series during the commercial breaks that seem to run every five minutes as figure skaters await their scores after performing.
The promos don’t make it clear that only the first episode of “Yellowstone” is available for those that don’t pay anything to stream “Peacock,” with subscribers needing to subscribe to one of the two pay versions of Peacock to get the 28 remaining episodes of the first three seasons. The recently concluded fourth season is available On Demand for Spectrum subscribers and is expected to be available on Peacock within months. Amazon Prime also offers “Yellowstone” for a price per episode or per season.
Which brings me to a question I often am asked: Why isn’t the popular Paramount Network series co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Kevin Costner as the head of dysfunctional Dutton ranching family in Montana on Paramount+, Paramount’s own streaming service?
Here’s the explanation in a video call with television critics from Tanya Giles, the chief programming executive for Viacom/CBSParamount streaming as to why “Yellowstone” isn’t on Paramount+:
“I think as part of ViacomCBS, we're incredibly thrilled with the success of ‘Yellowstone,’ ” Giles said. “And millions of people are able to find it on the Paramount Network. We also do marathon runs on Pluto TV, and marathon runs on Paramount Network as well for catch-up. In terms of where to catch it online, we had content licensing deals well before Paramount+ was even thought of. You know, our solution to that, our great solution was to create a brand – a broadened universe of the 'Yellowstone' universe and bring in ‘1883,’ which is its prequel, exclusively to Paramount+.”
That was a convoluted way of saying ViacomCBS sold the streaming rights to “Yellowstone” before Paramount+ was born and before it realized how popular the series would become.
The Paramount Network and “Yellowstone” have a complicated history.
Support Local Journalism
The development deal for “Yellowstone” was made in 2017 and the show premiered on the Paramount Network in June of 2018. That’s the same year that Spike TV was rebranded as the Paramount Network.
CBS All-Access premiered in 2014 and was rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021.
You can tell Paramount+ won’t make the same streaming mistake with two other programs created or co-created by Sheridan, the “Yellowstone” sequel "1883" and “The Mayor of Kingstown.”
During the video call with Giles and other Paramount+ executives, one critic was concerned that Christine Baranski’s work on HBO’s “The Gilded Age” for an expected second season would interfere with her role in the next season of the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.”
Giles seemed unconcerned.
She said the plan is for the next season of “The Good Fight” to premiere in the second half of 2022, which means after June.
With the size of the budget for “The Gilded Age,” I would think HBO would renew it even though many critics didn’t love the series from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.
Just in time for the Super Bowl and the Olympics, Tegna, the owner of NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has made a deal with Dish Network to bring back the channel and 63 other Tegna stations impacted across the nation.
If you read my review of the 43 North documentary "For the Love of Buffalo," you may recall how moved I was by the inspiring story about Scott Wayman, founder and chief executive officer of Kangarootime, a child-care management company. His parents raised six biological children and adopted 18 more.
Wayman's explanation of winning a $500,000 prize that saved his company was one of the more moving moments in the program carried by WKBW. He failed in his first attempt in the 43North competition, but he entered a second time after exhausting his savings and borrowing $100,000 from his in-laws.
Needless to say, those crying when hearing his story were happy to read Kangarootime recently raised $6 million from investors to fuel its growth plans.