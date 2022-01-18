Alan Pergament: Why Golden Globes are a joke, where's Grand Island and what to watch on a snow day

Are there two Grand Islands? You had to wonder after a report on the “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” put Grand Island on a map about what may have been 100 miles away from where Buffalo was on a later map during its report on a national snowstorm. I suppose we could use a laugh.

I sometimes enjoy watching NFL pregame shows AFTER game ends to see how bad some takes are by so-called “experts.”

Here’s what NBC’s Rodney Harrison, a former Patriot, said before the Bills’ 47-17 domination of the New England Patriots Sunday night led by Josh Allen’s five touchdown passes: “Coach (Bill) Belichick loves this type of weather because he knows it slows down the Bills passing game.”

On the CBS pregame show, Phil Simms predicted the Bills-Pats game would be low scoring.

If you missed it on “CBS Saturday Morning," you can go online to catch Western New York native Jeff Glor’s piece on the history of the chicken wing that included an interview with wing king Drew Cerza. It was a great piece, but I did wonder why Glor didn’t mention Bar-Bill Tavern when he talked about popular wing places in Western New York.

Recommended on a snow day: If you have Amazon Prime, I highly recommend “The Tender Bar,” which is based on a memoir by a New York Times reporter and author. It is directed by George Clooney, who gets the best performance I’ve seen from Ben Affleck in years as a compassionate uncle who runs a bar and gives his talented nephew some smart advice about life. It is free to Amazon Prime subscribers.

