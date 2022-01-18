Alan Pergament: Why Golden Globes are a joke, where's Grand Island and what to watch on a snow day

Leftovers after the holiday weekend:
For all the justified criticism the Golden Globes have received in the last year, the awards handed out more than a week ago were pretty much on the money.
Many of the nation’s TV critics have long considered Globes a joke given undue credibility when NBC decided to carry them in prime time and they became an annual huge ratings hit.
When Ricky Gervais was the 2016 host, he even skewered the awards given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
A 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered what a joke they were and led to NBC bouncing the show from its air and some celebrities giving back their awards.
The Times investigation alleged unethical behavior that included allegedly improper payments to HFPA members. The newspaper reported that about a third of its members were treated to two nights at a $1,400-a-night Paris hotel for a set visit to Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” before the show starring Lily Collins surprisingly earned two nominations in 2021. More on “Emily” later.
That tidbit was consistent with the long-held critics’ view that voters were unduly influenced by freebies.
The HFPA’s lack of diversity was also criticized after it was revealed that none of its 87 members was a person of color.
Having said all that, the award winners revealed last week on Twitter and online weren’t much different than shows celebrated recently by TV critics.
Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” HBO’s “Succession” and “Hacks” were just three examples of shows embraced by American TV critics that won Golden Globes.
The actors honored all were worthy, including Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Michael Keaton (Hulu’s “Dopesick”), Kate Winslet (HBO's “Mare of Easttown”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”).
And Andrew Garfield was incredible playing the late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and deserves every honor he gets this season.
Nicole Kidman was much better playing Lucille Ball in the re-creations of the “I Love Lucy” scenes than she was playing the Jamestown native in supposed real-life scenes in Amazon’s “Being the Ricardos,” but she is always an award show favorite so it isn’t a shock she received one from the Globes.
Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical screenplay for the best movie I saw in a theater this year, “Belfast,” was very deserving. If you haven’t seen it, it is available to be streamed and I highly suggest you do before the Oscars.
Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose were worthy award winners playing Maria and Anita, respectively in the stunning Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.”
Speaking of foreign jokes and “Emily in Paris,” somehow, I managed to get through the entire second season of the Netflix series from Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) that stars Collins, the daughter of rock star Phil Collins.
To say it is a piffle is to put it mildly.
The entire season of 10 episodes focused on the 20-something Emily feeling badly about behaving badly – having an affair with the handsome boyfriend of her best friend in Paris.
It was so high school – if a girl was able to have the greatest and most colorful fashion ensemble in high school history.
I can’t believe I watched the whole thing. My girlfriend’s love of fashion may have had something to do with that.
We sort of hate watched it.
And we may get to hate it even more now that Netflix has announced “Emily” will be roaming Paris for not one but two more seasons.
Speaking of renewals, Apple TV+ has renewed the Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston series “The Morning Show” for a third season.
Are there two Grand Islands? You had to wonder after a report on the “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” put Grand Island on a map about what may have been 100 miles away from where Buffalo was on a later map during its report on a national snowstorm. I suppose we could use a laugh.
I sometimes enjoy watching NFL pregame shows AFTER game ends to see how bad some takes are by so-called “experts.”
Here’s what NBC’s Rodney Harrison, a former Patriot, said before the Bills’ 47-17 domination of the New England Patriots Sunday night led by Josh Allen’s five touchdown passes: “Coach (Bill) Belichick loves this type of weather because he knows it slows down the Bills passing game.”
On the CBS pregame show, Phil Simms predicted the Bills-Pats game would be low scoring.
If you missed it on “CBS Saturday Morning," you can go online to catch Western New York native Jeff Glor’s piece on the history of the chicken wing that included an interview with wing king Drew Cerza. It was a great piece, but I did wonder why Glor didn’t mention Bar-Bill Tavern when he talked about popular wing places in Western New York.
Recommended on a snow day: If you have Amazon Prime, I highly recommend “The Tender Bar,” which is based on a memoir by a New York Times reporter and author. It is directed by George Clooney, who gets the best performance I’ve seen from Ben Affleck in years as a compassionate uncle who runs a bar and gives his talented nephew some smart advice about life. It is free to Amazon Prime subscribers.