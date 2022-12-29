Alan Pergament: Where was public radio's WBFO during the storm? Don Paul impresses on 'PBS NewsHour'

Inquiring minds want to know: Where was WBFO-FM, the public radio station, during the coverage of the blizzard of 2022?

The downtown building that houses the station suffered what appeared to be major damage when water began pouring from the ceiling, but it's not clear how much of a factor that played in the lack of coverage and station officials so far have not explained.

I’ve received queries about it, highlighted by this email:

“I’m disgusted with the lack of local reporting from WBFO this past weekend. I was stranded without power for three long days and nights and needed to have a connection with the outside world. WBFO offered nothing but network feed, not even weather cut-ins, nothing. A station I never listen to, WBEN, provided round the clock hyper - local programming that was reassuring and comforting. As a WBFO monthly sustaining member, I am furious and disappointed with the complete disappearance of local programming during an unprecedented emergency. WBFO (unlike our Bills) did not come prepared to play, they dropped the ball.”

Another person, who appears to be associated with WBFO, sent a similar complaint via an email to a former TV news reporter, who forwarded it to me.

“To me, and to many people who have called me, it is unfathomable that as a news organization, WBFO is not present on this issue. This is a major news story where people – particularly those with limited batteries – need local and critical information that radio can provide. Like me, they have gone to BFO for updates and found lots of promotional messages and no relevant current information. For BFO to not have at least one live person providing critical – potentially life-saving – information, on what has to be the second major news story of the year (particularly as the station hopes to raise year end dollars) is nothing short of disastrous. The news staff understands, I hope, what its job and mission are, and by not being present, we are dropping the ball in an unbelievable way. We want people to listen to BFO as a primary source, and this lack of presence only weakens the station’s position in every single way.

“I just heard a recorded message that says ‘we are live and local.’ During this storm, we have been anything but. The fact that info on our weather on national NPR is coming from Toronto is beyond disappointing. We simply have to do better on this. News staff are absolutely essential workers, and it’s wrong for us not to require them to be present as needed. It’s events like this that make a true newsperson.”

A spokesperson for Buffalo Toronto Public Media, of which WBFO is part, gave this response: “We are currently focused on keeping our reporters safe and getting them the technology they need to do their jobs. If you missed what’s going on with us, here’s a video of the damage the storm did to our building, with the WBFO newsroom bearing the brunt of it.”

The video shows the extensive water damage to the building on Lower Terrace, but left a few unanswered questions. When did the damage begin? Why couldn’t reporters work remotely as they did during Covid-19?

A call Wednesday to WBFO's managing editor, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza, who heads up all news content for Buffalo Toronto Public Media, hasn’t been returned.

The release that included the announcement of her hiring had this line: “WBFO reporters will continue to dig deep into the issues that matter to our region, providing the in-depth reporting WBFO is known for, while also nimbly providing that reporting on all platforms.”

That didn’t happen during the storm.

Tom Calderone, president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, couldn’t be reached for comment early this morning.

Veteran meteorologist Don Paul, who still fills in on for his long time employer, WIVB-TV (Channel 4), and writes for buffalonews.com, the website of The Buffalo News, did a terrific job Thursday night on the “PBS NewsHour” explaining what happened here during the Blizzard of 2022 and what it means to the city’s future.

In about a five-minute interview with PBS’ John Yang, Paul explained how Buffalo could have the problems it did, considering its experience with snow.

He also expressed concern over what the storm would do to Buffalo’s image and economy, while at the same time balancing that by adding the area isn’t susceptible to other weather events associated with climate change.

In discussing why the area had so many problems dealing with the storm, Paul noted there was much more advance warning this time than there was for the Blizzard of ’77 and there was the hope that would lead to fewer people venturing into their cars or walking out in the severe weather. That didn’t happen to the degree it was hoped.

He added that, somewhat surprisingly, Buffalo has fewer plows per capita than areas less likely to get severe snowstorms, including the metropolitan New York City area where he grew up.

Yang’s full report included the sound bite from Erie County Executive Mark Polancarz blasting the city’s response, followed by Mayor Byron Brown’s reaction.

Those sound bites – which aired on other national newscasts – from the two Democrats probably didn’t help the area’s image, either.

The Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears Saturday kept many people at home safe from the storm.

The game had a season high 49.7 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, despite the number of people who couldn’t watch because they lost power. That means about half of Western New York TV households were watching the game.

The previous season high rating also was storm related. The Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20 on Channel 4 had a 49.0 rating. It was played when most Western New Yorkers were housebound in the aftermath of the historic snowstorm that forced the game to be moved from Highmark Stadium to Detroit.

A rating point equals 6,375 households.

Channel 4 reporter Tara Lynch got more national exposure Wednesday for covering the blizzard story on “CBS Morning.” She previously appeared on “CBS Evening News” to report on the November storm. In both cases, Lynch was impressive.