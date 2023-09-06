One of the last remaining television mysteries involving Buffalo Bills games has been solved with confirmation that the game on the NFL Network with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in London will be simulcast by WUTV (Channel 29), the local Fox affiliate.

It's a victory for Channel 29 that offsets a big loss of a game Fox normally would have carried – the Oct. 15 game with Brian Daboll’s New York Giants. It is being carried on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The only other Bills game being carried on WUTV is the 4:25 p.m. home contest on Dec. 17 with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to sources, the Bills games can generate around $150,000 in revenue for the local stations. However, they have to pay a rights fee to simulcast games on cable networks and streaming services.

The channels with news departments – WUTV isn’t one – add moneymaking pregame and postgame shows and additionally use the games for promotion.

The Bills games are so lucrative because they are easily the highest-rated TV shows in Western New York.

The team’s games averaged a 45.8 rating here last season, averaging 290,212 households at a time no regularly scheduled prime-time network entertainment program hits a 10 live rating.

And the games last more than three hours, while regularly scheduled entertainment programs last 30 minutes to an hour.

The scorecard for this Bills regular season has WUTV carrying two games; CBS affiliate WIVB-TV carrying nine; NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV carrying three; and ABC affiliate WKBW-TV carrying two.

The season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 6 or 7 hasn’t been assigned a network yet.

Here’s a breakdown of where you can find the Bills games on TV this season, which are loaded with prime-time games.

WIVB: It lost some huge games it normally would carry, including the season opener against the New York Jets and Josh Allen’s golf buddy, Aaron Rodgers, to “Monday Night Football” and prime-time games against AFC rivals Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

Pegulas rank fifth in spending since taking over Bills and first this year The Bills stand first in the NFL in cash spending as of the opening week of the season, with a total of $288.9 million committed to players for the season, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com.

But Channel 4 should be pleased that CBS kept several other big games despite this being the first year that the traditional practice of CBS carrying AFC games and Fox carrying NFC wasn’t guaranteed.

WIVB’s top games on CBS include the Bills home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 17; the 4:25 p.m. games at Philadelphia on Nov. 26 and at the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 10; the 1 p.m. Oct. 1 home game with the Miami Dolphins; and the 1 p.m. Dec. 31 game with the New England Patriots.

The Bills game against Philadelphia will be a national game and Bills games with the Jets on Nov. 19 and the Kansas City game on Dec. 10 are among other big games in the 4:25 p.m. national window.

WIVB also won the rights to the Nov. 13 "MNF" game with Denver that is being carried nationally on ESPN under the NFL policy that cable and streaming games are sold to broadcast channels in the local markets of the teams playing.

WGRZ: Besides the Bills-Giants game on Oct. 15, it is carrying a second “Sunday Night Football” game with Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Nov. 5. As the local NBC affiliate, it is practically guaranteed to be the local channel that will simulcast a third game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 23 that is carried nationally on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s chief operating officer, said as much in an NFL conference call.

Alan Pergament: Disney-Spectrum standoff couldn't come at worse time for sports fans With the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, Disney holds some strong cards in the current dispute because of the pressure being put on Spectrum by its subscribers to watch the games, Pergament says.

WKBW: Besides Monday’s season opener against the Jets, it is carrying the “Thursday Night Football” game with Tampa Bay on Oct. 26 on Prime Video through a long-term deal that Channel 7’s owner, E.W. Scripps Company, made with Amazon.

Announcing lineup changes: Bills fans watching the opener against the Jets game on Channel 7 will notice changes in the ESPN pregame show.

Scott Van Pelt takes over for Suzy Kolber as host of "Monday Night Countdown," which has a new team that includes analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears. Kolber, Steve Young and Booger McFarland have exited the program as part of ESPN’s talent layoffs and restructuring.

Chris Fowler has replaced Steve Levy as the play-by-play announcer on ESPN’s second NFL team alongside Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back for their second season as the primary announce team.

CBS added two recently retired players to its lineup. Matt Ryan, who last season was the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, is an analyst in a three-man booth with analyst Tiki Barber and play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon. A. J. Ross is the sideline reporter.

Catalon called all three Bills preseason games as he has for years. The new team sounded very comfortable together in a preseason game.

The Catalon crew will call the Bills game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 24.

The Bills home opener against the Raiders will be called by play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Catalon’s former partner, James Lofton, is now in a three-man booth with Jay Feely and play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy.

Greg Gumbel will no longer do NFL play-by-play. His recent analyst, Adam Archuleta, is being teamed with Spero Dedes. Ex-Bill Ross Tucker and Jason McCourty have joined the network as analysts.

Recently retired J.J. Watt has joined “The NFL Today” pregame crew with Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and James Brown. But he won’t be there every Sunday.

Fox’s big signing of Tom Brady as an analyst doesn’t take effect until next year, with Greg Olsen remaining the network’s top analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt this season.

New Flex Rules: Flexing games to avoid having weak prime-time matchups has become more of a thing this season. ESPN can flex “Monday Night Football” games from weeks 12 through 17 no later than 12 days in advance and Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” can flex two games a year from weeks 13 through 17 on a trial basis no later than 28 days in advance. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” can flex twice between weeks 5 and 10, and at the NFL’s discretion during weeks 11–17. In weeks 14-17, “SNF” games can be flexed no later than six days in advance.

Each network can protect one game each week from being flexed. That means the second- or third-best game of any week may become the choice to flex near the end of the season. The Bills-Kansas City game surely will be protected by CBS from being flexed.

Each team can have six scheduled prime-time games and a seventh game can be flexed to prime time.