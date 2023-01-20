Alan Pergament: When it comes to reporting on health issues, privacy is a factor. But it's not the only one.

On Tuesday, I reported that WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor Scott Levin returned to work after missing last week due to a bout with Covid-19.

I reported it only after asking Levin via a text whether he would mind.

“No problem,” he texted back.

The text exchange illustrates the dilemma of reporting on health situations of high-profile personalities in the community, an issue that comes up often.

One size does not fit all. And it can get complicated.

Members of the broadcast media are some of Western New York’s biggest celebrities, which is why I often receive emails asking where they have been after they miss a few days or a week of work.

I understand the interest, but in consultation with editors, I try to balance it with a person's privacy.

For example, I didn’t report WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Don Postles was off the air in October due to the recent removal of a “low-grade cancerous tumor” on one of his saliva glands until he posted a video on social media addressing it and adding that he is hopeful of a full recovery.

I also didn’t report two weeks ago what I knew when John Murphy, the radio voice of the Buffalo Bills, missed the highly-anticipated “Monday Night Football” game on Jan. 2 with the Cincinnati Bengals that ended up being canceled in the first quarter because of the horrific injury to Damar Hamlin. I learned from people close to the Murphy family that he had suffered a stroke.

A Bills representative seemed surprised when I told him and added he knew only that Murphy couldn’t make the game.

My editor and I agreed to wait until a family member, or the Bills, confirmed it. We didn’t want to report such personal health information based on background information or from anonymous sources.

I texted a member of his family on Jan. 4: “I think if Bills fans knew his condition, they would want to pray for him as well as Damar Hamlin.” She later responded: “Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time. We will get back to you when we are ready.”

The Bills sent out a statement two days later on behalf of the Murphy family.

“John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

I, and many Bills fans, feel terrible for Murphy, who is missing calling a playoff run in a season in which the team was a Super Bowl favorite. Chris Brown will be filling in for Murphy again for this Sunday’s playoff game with Cincinnati.

Then there is the case of Kim Pegula, the co-owner of the Bills and the president of the Buffalo Sabres and the Bills. The teams haven’t said anything since announcing in early June that she entered a hospital in Florida due to what was described in a statement at the time as an "unexpected illness." Team officials have offered no specifics about it.

As the co-owner of Buffalo’s biggest professional sports team, Kim Pegula is arguably one of the most powerful people in Western New York.

While understanding her family’s desire for privacy, the media’s job is to pursue any information it can get about her condition because her health could affect the future of both the Bills and the Sabres at a time when millions of taxpayer dollars will be used to build a new stadium for the Bills in Orchard Park.

In the interest of transparency, I would argue that the Bills and Sabres should tell Western New Yorkers how she is doing.

But in the absence of transparency, rumors fill the void. It seems everyone in Western New York is a medical expert or knows someone who “knows” what is going on. The words of people you might think would know something also are being analyzed when her name comes up – or doesn’t come up.

Some people read something into it when Bills coach Sean McDermott mentioned only Terry Pegula recently in praising Bills ownership and left Kim’s name out.

During the Bills’ Jan. 8 regular season finale against New England, CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz confused some viewers when he talked about Kim Pegula’s “comeback” during a long list of heartbreak that Buffalo had suffered in the last year.

It made you wonder whether Nantz knew something about her recovery others did not know. So, I texted him about the comment.

“Was just sending positive vibes to Kim,” Nantz texted back.

Western New Yorkers assuredly would do the same thing if her condition were updated.