Alan Pergament: What's hot, what's not in WNY among broadcast TV series. (Spoiler alert: Not much is hot)

This is the latest edition of What Western New York is Watching:

I knew that Western New Yorkers weren’t watching as much prime-time broadcast network programs as they used to before streaming joined cable to become a thing.

But I didn’t realize how low ratings for broadcast shows have gotten until looking at the new season results from Sept. 9 through Nov. 3 and then for the November sweeps after that.

The only network show before the November sweeps began to get a double-digit rating was NBC’s "Sunday Night Football,” which averaged a 21.6 live rating over six games, one of which was the Buffalo Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Bills games get ratings in the 40s and are by far the highest watched here.

Not one entertainment prime-time series hit a double-digit rating or 25% of what a Bills game receives.

The highest rated series before the November sweeps was “60 Minutes,” the ageless CBS news magazine show. It had a 7.8 live rating that rose to an 8.0 seven days later.

“The Equalizer,” which benefited from the lead-in from “60 Minutes,” averaged a 6.8 live rating that rose to an 8.1 rating seven days later.

The rest of the top 15 with live rating and seven-day rating include five World Series games in the 5.3 to 6.1 range. The entertainment programs making the top 15 included “FBI” (6.3, 7.2 seven days later); “Chicago Fire” (5.9, 8.0); “Young Sheldon” (5.8, 6.5); “Chicago Med” (5.4, 7.2); “Blue Bloods” (5.3, 6.8); “Ghosts,” (5.1, 7.0); “Survivor” (4.7, 5.8) and “The Voice” (4.7, 5.8).

All but “Ghosts” have been playing for several years.

That suggests things are about to get worse for network TV programming as the new series began arriving last week with ABC’s heavily promoted “Will Trent.”

I enjoyed the first two episodes – the second airs Tuesday night – in which Ramon Rodriguez stars as a special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a series that is a combination of “Colombo” and “Monk.” Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) plays his on-again, off-again girlfriend whom he has known forever.

But as much as I like it, I don’t give it much of a chance to succeed because of how difficult it is for new series to find success and how impatient networks are to see instant results.

By my unofficial count, only one series before the November sweeps had a 7 live rating, two had ratings in the 6s, five had ratings in the 5s, 10 had ratings in the 4s, seven had ratings in the 3s, 22 had ratings in the 2s and 21 ratings in the 1s or lower.

By comparison, during last year’s November sweeps, “Young Sheldon” averaged a double-digit live rating, “60 Minutes” just missed with a 9.9 and the new hit “Ghosts” averaged an 8.0 rating that grew to a 9.4 seven days later.

There is one asterisk. A rating point in Western New York equals 6,375 households this year compared to 5,285 a year ago, which means shows can have more viewers with lower ratings.

Here’s some more takeaways from the pre-November sweeps numbers with this reminder: These are household ratings not the demographics that advertisers look at before deciding where they place their commercials. A lower rated show with better demographics is more important to advertisers.

New Series Aren’t Catching On: The top-rated new series locally is CBS’ “Fire Country,” which had a 4.4 live rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, that grew to a 5.1 seven days later. NBC’s highly promoted reboot of “Quantum Leap,” which just returned to the schedule, averaged a 2.1 live rating that grew to a 3.7 seven days later. Fox’s heavily promoted “Monarch” averaged a 1.5 live rating that grew to a 2.7 seven days later. ABC’s newspaper series “Alaska Daily” averaged a 1.4 rating that had impressive growth to a 2.9 seven days later that indicated that series possibly can be saved. ABC’s spinoff “Rookie: Feds” averaged a 1.4 rating that grew to a 2.2 seven days later.

Old Series Hanging On: The top-rated ABC series on WKBW-TV is the ageless hospital series “Grey’s Anatomy,” with a 3.2 live rating that grew to a 5.3 rating seven days later. NBC’s hospital series “New Amsterdam,” which ends its run next Tuesday, had the same rating as “Grey’s” here. However, CBS’ “NCIS,” which used to get rating in the teens, averaged only a 4.3 live rating now that it airs Monday and it grew to a 5.7 seven days later. But it gets a higher rating than NBC’s “LaBrea,” which averaged a 4.2 live rating that grew to a 5.2 seven days later.

Emmys Didn’t Help “Abbott Elementary” Make the Grade Here: ABC's much-praised, Emmy Award-winning series set in a Philadelphia public school averaged a 1.3 rating that grew to a 1.8 seven days later.

Singing Shows Hit Lower Notes: Fox’s hot reality series “Masked Singer” averaged only a 2.8 live rating on WUTV and it grew only slightly to a 3.1 seven days later. That isn’t bad for a Fox series here, but you’d expect it to hit a higher note. NBC’s “The Voice” used to get much higher ratings. It averaged a 4.7 live rating on Mondays that grew to a 5.4 seven days later and a 4.4 live rating on Tuesdays that grew to a 5.1.

“Big” Boost: ABC’s “Big Sky” only gets a 1.6 live rating, but it grows to a 3.7 seven days later.

CW Stands for Can’t Watch Here: None of the CW series carried by WNLO-TV hit even a 1.0 rating live or even seven days later.

World Series Ratings Look Better by Comparison: Houston’s six-game World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies received rave reviews, an extra-inning come-from behind victory, a Houston no-hitter and an incredible catch by Houston centerfielder Chas McCormick. But the series wasn’t that big a hit in Western New York. That’s until you look at the ratings for non-sports prime-time programs.

The average rating is not only higher than most prime-time entertainment series get in Western New York, but baseball also attracts the male 25-54 audience that is hardest for advertisers to find.

But this series deserved a larger audience here.

There are myriad reasons for the ratings not being any higher, including competing against a Buffalo Sabres game and high-profile college football games.

Perhaps most importantly, there is the length of games, which means they might not end until close to midnight or even well after that. Philadelphia’s extra inning game one win over Houston ended at 12:45 a.m. on a Saturday.

The ratings for the playoff games before the World Series illustrated what a big loss it was for WUTV when Houston swept the New York Yankees in the American League championship series. The four-game Yankee series with Houston almost hit World Series levels, averaging a 4.9 rating on cable’s TBS.

Ratings for any Yankee games in the World Series most likely would have been in the 8-10 range.

The ratings during the November sweeps after baseball wasn’t a factor didn’t change much.

“60 Minutes” was the top-rated series with a 7.2 rating for live and same-day viewing that only grew to a 7.3 seven days later.

CBS’ “FBI” was second in live viewing with a 6.6 average but first seven days later with an 8.1 average. The only other series to hit a live 6.0 rating was CBS’ ageless “Blue Bloods” that grew to a 7.8 seven days after it. The only other series to get a rating higher than seven days after they air were CBS' “NCIS” (7.9), “Ghosts” (7.6) and “The Equalizer (7.5) and NBC’s “Chicago P.D." (7.8), “Chicago Med” (7.4) and “Chicago Fire” (7.3).

The highest rated new series locally once again was “Fire Country,” which CBS has promoted as a national hit. It had a 4.4 live rating on CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Channel 4) that grew to a 5.6 seven days later.

Those figures just show you how difficult it is for promising new shows like “Will Trent” to catch on like wildfire these days.