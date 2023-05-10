The broadcast networks are about to announce which series they are canceling when they release their new fall schedules next week.

The cancellations have been dribbling out. CBS has announced the rookie dramas “True Lies” and “East New York” are one-year wonders. Fox has announced the end of “Fantasy Island.”

Before more cancellations and new fall series are announced, it is a good time to look at how regular series performed in Western New York this season.

As previously reported here, only 10 regularly scheduled prime-time entertainment series received higher ratings during the February sweeps than the 5.4 household rating that Buffalo Sabres games averaged this season.

They are all safe from cancellation.

A rating point in 2022-23 averages 6,375 households.

“Chicago Med,” “FBI,” “Chicago Fire,” “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS,” “The Neighborhood,” “Survivor,” “Fire Country,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Young Sheldon” were the only programs out of 103 measured during the February sweeps that had higher live and same-day household ratings here than the Sabres.

Networks look at demographics as much or more than household ratings when deciding what series will survive.

“Chicago Med” was the highest rated in Western New York with a 7.2 live and same-day household rating that rose to a 9.9 rating up to seven days later.

“Chicago Fire” had a 6.6 live and same-day rating but also was the only entertainment series to average a double-digit rating seven days later when it hit a 10.1 rating.

Notably, four of the Top 10 are series from producer Dick Wolf – the three “Chicago” series and “FBI.”

The only sitcom in the Top 10 here was CBS’ “Young Sheldon” at No. 10, with a 5.6 live and same-day rating that grew to a 7.0 up to seven days later. “Ghosts,” the popular second season CBS series, averaged a 5.0 live and same-day rating that grows to a 7.4 seven days later.

The top-rated ABC series was the ageless “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with a 3.8 rating that grew to a 4.0 seven days later.

The second-highest ABC series was “American Idol,” which this season featured Buffalo singer Matt Wilson. It averaged a 3.2 live and same-day rating that grew to a 3.7 seven days later.

“Fire Country,” the drama that has been heavily promoted by CBS, is the top-rated new series here with a 5.8 live and same-day rating that grows to a 7.7 seven days later.

The rookie comedy-drama “So Help Me Todd” also did well here, averaging a 4.0 live rating for two episodes that grew to a 5.2 seven days later.

The one CBS series I watch religiously, “Blue Bloods,” had a 6.6 live and same-day rating that grows to an 8.7 seven days later. CBS has renewed the long-running series starring Tom Selleck reportedly after asking its cast to take pay cuts. Older series generally cost more to produce episodes and they generally already have enough episodes to be syndicated.

My favorite new ABC program, “Will Trent,” had a 1.4 live and same-day rating but it grew to a 3.1 seven days later. The growth seven days later indicates a strong word of mouth, which may be why ABC recently renewed it for a second season after its dramatic season finale.

ABC also has renewed my favorite old series on its network, “The Good Doctor,” which stars British actor Freddie Highmore as a brilliant doctor with autism. It averaged a 2.5 live and same-day rating here that grows to a 4.6 seven days later.

Another ABC series that I watch regularly, ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” which ended its run with a series finale that ended with the death of my favorite character, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), averaged a 1.7 live and same-day rating that grows to a 3.6 seven days later. Needless to say, it was a sad finale, though it concluded with a message that friendships last forever and life goes on.

“The Goldbergs,” the long-running ABC comedy that ended its run, averaged a 1.8 live rating that grew to a 2.7 seven days later.

The award-winning ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” had a 2.1 live rating that grew to a 2.8 rating seven days later. It received a passing grade and has been renewed, with all of the awards it has received part of the equation.

My favorite new Fox series, the anthology drama “Accused,” has barely registered in Western New York. It averaged a 0.7 live and same-day rating on WUTV that doubled to a 1.4 seven days later. The episodes vary in degree of strength, but the series is worth catching up via On Demand.

The ABC newspaper series “Alaska Daily” didn’t air during the February sweeps. I rooted for the series starring Hilary Swank as an investigative reporter and enjoyed all her lesser-known co-stars, especially Grace Dove as her investigative partner.

I especially enjoyed the cheerleading for my profession even if some of the speeches about its importance seemed a little preachy. I also concede the idea at season’s end that the characters played by Swank and Dove would pass up job offers at more prestigious newspapers was more idealistic than realistic.

But, hey it’s only TV.

I was not alone in enjoying the series. It received a decent 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, I think its return for a second season is less than a 50-50 proposition and might depend on whether ABC thinks it has better new series in the pipeline.

That’s the rotten truth.