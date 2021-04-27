Alan Pergament: WGRZ's Demler 'expected back soon'; Holland to lead WUTV newscast

This is what I’m thinking:

Inquiring minds want to know: Where has WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor Maryalice Demler been for the last few weeks?

Jim Toellner, the WGRZ general manager, said Demler is “expected to be back soon” but declined to give any more details.

I don’t have anything new to report about WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Christy Kern, who has been off the 4 p.m. newscast for several weeks for an undisclosed reason. I have been told the station expects her back at some point.

While local TV news departments often clamor for governmental officials to be transparent, their stations often are very secretive about the extended absences of staffers. That is often due to the policy of the company that owns the stations.

According to sources, Kelly Holland, the former news director of Spectrum News in Buffalo who was let go when the cable company decided to run the Buffalo news team from Albany, is expected to be named shortly as the news director of the new 10 p.m. newscast coming to WUTV in July. It wouldn’t be surprising if one or more former Spectrum staffers comes aboard.