I am often told that I am too negative and don’t praise local broadcasters enough.

My response is usually succinct: “No, I’m not.”

This is my way of offering some praise after looking at the recent 2023 New York State Emmy nominations.

Only two local broadcast news journalists were singled out by name in the nominations.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) weekend anchor Claudine Ewing was nominated in the category Talent: Anchor- News. Ewing also was recently named best anchor in the latest edition of Buffalo Spree.

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) investigative reporter Luke Moretti was named in three Emmy categories – reporter-specialty assigned, narrator-performer and news writer.

The rest of the Emmy nominations just mentioned the stations attached and didn’t include the names of the reporters and anchors who worked on the stories.

Some people in local news have claimed credit for doing the stories on social media but there hasn’t been an official Emmy announcement with their names yet.

Many of the nominations involved coverage of the major local news stories of 2022 – the racist mass shooting at Tops and the snowstorms last winter.

Considering WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) position of being a deep third in the local news ratings, the number of nominations it received may surprise some people.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), which covers the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, led the local nominations with 13, followed by WIVB (Channel 4) with 12. WKBW and WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) have five each, with Spectrum News-Buffalo and The Buffalo News earning one each.

PSE’s nominations included its coverage of “RJ Night,” the night the Buffalo Sabres celebrated the retirement of Hall of Fame voice Rick Jeanneret.

Besides “RJ Night,” PSE’s nominations include one for long-form content sports for "Beyond Blue & Red: Dawson Knox: Family is Everything."

“RJ Night” has tough competition in the live sports program category. The New York Yankees postgame show after Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run is in the same category.

Another PSE program on Jeanneret, “Beyond Blue & Gold: RJ Forever,” also will compete with a YES story, “Aaron Judge: American League Home Run King,” in the one-time sports special category.

PSE also was nominated in the Diversity/Equity/ Inclusion Sports Content category for "Choose Love: Buffalo Bills Honor East Buffalo."

It also received a nomination in the Sports Interview/Discussion (Single Program) category for "Dion Dawkins x Benny the Butcher: Time for a Change." The interview between the Bills offensive tackle and the rapper from Buffalo is in the category with interviews of retired New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Hall of Fame New York Yankee Derek Jeter.

Among other things of note in the nominations:

• Channel 2 and Channel 7 were both nominated in the news excellence category for medium and small markets.

• Channel 7 and Spectrum News-Buffalo were nominated in the category of morning newscast in small and medium markets.

• Channel 4 and Channel 7 were nominated in the category of Evening Newscast- Midnight Medium/Small Markets (50+) category.

• Channel 2 and Channel 7 were nominated in the Breaking or Spot News (Multiple Reports) category for coverage connected to the Tops racist shooting.

• The Buffalo News was nominated in the Lifestyle- Short or Long Form Content category for "Dig in, Buffalo, " described as “a fun, food-centric video series from The Buffalo News that takes Western New Yorkers inside the kitchens of some of the best local restaurants. Viewers get an inside look at unique restaurants and learn how to make some of the best food in Buffalo.”

The Emmy winners will be announced Oct. 28 at an event in New York City.

Correction: My apologies to WIVB sportscaster Sara Holland for leaving her out of the station’s sports department in a Monday story.