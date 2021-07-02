Alan Pergament: WGRZ's 9 p.m. news has strong opener; WIVB shouldn't fear WUTV's 10 p.m. newscast

Benny is a strong anchor with a commanding voice and a dramatic tone. Some might say too dramatic. Hetsko is a little too animated for my taste. I wish he would calm down. The sports reports from Catalana and Fetes were just a conversation between the two of them about the Buffalo Sabres after Don Granato was officially named coach and the Buffalo Bills apparent plans to build a new stadium in Orchard Park.

WUTV was big on tossing around the word “exclusive,” including claiming it was the first to report on the stadium plans – which was odd since it was its first newscast – and the first to get Sen. Chuck Schumer to proclaim the Bills could get funds to build it.

The newscast oddly started with a national story about the condominium tragedy in Florida on a night that anything about Buffalo would have been preferable.

The two WUTV reporters based in Buffalo, Olivia Dance and Kevin Jolly, provided the main stories relevant to Western New Yorkers on opening night.

Dance interviewed Walton. The interview was softer than Ewing’s interview and Walton used it to her advantage. She called herself a “warm, caring, kind, compassionate person” and predicted “I think love will win” in November. She vowed “to stay on the high road.”