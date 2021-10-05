Alan Pergament: WGRZ promotes meteorologist Elyse Smith; Magnini retires as GM of WUTV

Joe Chille, who left his full-time role as morning host on WMSX (96.1) The Breeze on Friday, is working the part-time afternoon shift from 3 to 6 p.m. at WECK. He had previously worked at the station briefly.

Bobby O, who had been doing the afternoon drive and also was doing production/audio-imaging work, has been promoted to production director and will be on the air on weekends.

Chille joins a daytime lineup that includes Tom Donahue from 6 to 10 a.m. and Roger Christian from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Glenn Topolski, who is the program director, hosts evenings.

Tom Langmyer, a Buffalo native who is the chief executive officer of Great Lakes Media, a media acquisition company and local media advisory firm, has been advising WECK Owner Buddy Shula about the rebranding and retooling of programming and music.

A Buffalo native who is in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Langmyer worked at several Buffalo stations before holding jobs with CBS Radio and Scripps Media and being a general manager at stations in Chicago and St. Louis.

“This particular project is important to me to help local broadcasters,” texted Langmyer. “This is my hometown and it’s critical for local radio to perform as more than just a relay or technical platform. Radio is fundamentally a local business.