Alan Pergament: WGRZ news promo requires creative spin; WKBW seeks Carter's noon replacement

This is what I’m thinking:
WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has done a terrific job over the years with its news promos and has several awards to prove it. But a recent one isn't my favorite.
I recently noticed a promo in which it called itself "Western New York’s Favorite Local News."
What the heck does that mean? Did the station take a poll?
It is such a generic statement.
Channel 2 marketing director Daniel Meyers claimed that the station has “data and facts that can easily support the sub-slogan.”
He cited Comscore data showing it is No. 1 in head-to-head newscast rating, adding the station was No. 1 in 37 out of 40 key demographics for the entire year of 2020 at 4:30 a.m. 5 a.m., 6 am., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The station no longer subscribes to Nielsen.
In addition, he noted Channel 2 news has been the Regional Murrow Award winner for overall excellence for four straight years, including in 2020, and has been the Murrow winner for five straight years for multimedia.
And then there was independent research from a local research firm, which included the question: Overall, which station would you consider your favorite for local television news?
According to Channel 2, WGRZ was the “favorite” with 42% of the market.
And Meyers pointed out the station receives more "likes" on Facebook than its competitors and it has more followers on Twitter.
“So you can see, when given a choice … WGRZ have several valid reasons, along with the analytics that can easily support the sub-slogan,” concluded Meyers.
Meyers makes a good case. However, there are a few holes in Channel 2’s spin.
Comscore really wasn’t much of a factor in this market until Channel 4’s owner first dropped Nielsen and Channel 2’s owner did at the end of 2020. Channel 4’s owner recently returned to subscribing to Nielsen, which has long been the service that Western New York stations relied on.
In addition, winning Murrow awards that aren’t voted on by local viewers hardly indicates that the channel is the favorite of viewers. Neither does the number of social network followers.
Support Local Journalism
Channel 4 General Manager Brien Kennedy declined comment about Channel 2's promotional strategy or his station's promos.
Of course, Channel 4 also runs generic promos. It calls itself Western New York’s “most watched” news station and “WNY’s news leader.”
The slogan "Western New York's news leader" is about as generic as being "Western New York's Favorite Local News."
But that claim and the claim of being "most watched" have validity even if they deserve an asterisk. One of the reasons Channel 4 is the "most watched" is because it airs more news than anyone in town.
Channel 4 carries news from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on sister station WNLO-TV when neither Channel 2 or WKBW-TV (Channel 7) do. It stands to reason that a news department with three hours more of newscasts daily would have more people watching.
The time periods in which the three stations compete directly show a very close competition about which station – Channel 2 or Channel 4 – is the “favorite” in households or the most watched.
The last sweeps period when the owners of both stations subscribed to Nielsen was in November and it illustrated how close Channel 4 and Channel 2 are in news ratings. They were separated by less than a point when you combine the five time periods starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 11:30 p.m. when the newscasts are on their own stations.
Channel 4 had a combined 33.6 household points in those time periods, while Channel 2 had a combined 32.7 points.
Channel 4 won in households at 5 p.m., 5:30, with it and Channel 2 in a virtual tie at 6 p.m. Channel 4 was the winner in the key 25-54 demo at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. while Channel 2 was the victor in that demo at 11 p.m. despite losing in households.
We will find out which station during the February sweeps was the favorite shortly. The Nielsen sweeps period ends Wednesday.
WKBW-TV (Ch. 7) has quietly dropped its 4:30 morning weekday newscast. That shouldn’t be a big deal since 4:30 a.m. isn’t exactly must-see TV time.
Channel 7 General Manager Marc Jaromin said the station is “simply recognizing the shift of viewers to our streaming platforms and reassigning limited newsroom resources to meet the expanding content demands.”
Meanwhile, Jaromin said the station isn’t ready to name a new noon anchor after the departure of Madison Carter last week.
“There will be no permanent assignment at the moment,” wrote Jaromin in an email. “We’ve already started a nationwide search.”
Morning co-anchor Ed Drantch anchored Monday’s noon newscast.
As far as Carter’s next stop, I keep hearing Atlanta as a possible destination. Of course, that could be as accurate as all those J.J. Watt to the Buffalo Bills rumors that ended with the defensive end signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Someone said "say something nice" about low-rated Channel 7 news. I think running a newscast at 7 p.m. is a great idea. Anchored by Hannah Buehler, the newscast is the perfect time for viewers who don’t want to disrupt dinner by watching local news at 6 p.m.