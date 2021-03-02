Alan Pergament: WGRZ news promo requires creative spin; WKBW seeks Carter's noon replacement

But that claim and the claim of being "most watched" have validity even if they deserve an asterisk. One of the reasons Channel 4 is the "most watched" is because it airs more news than anyone in town.

Channel 4 carries news from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on sister station WNLO-TV when neither Channel 2 or WKBW-TV (Channel 7) do. It stands to reason that a news department with three hours more of newscasts daily would have more people watching.

The time periods in which the three stations compete directly show a very close competition about which station – Channel 2 or Channel 4 – is the “favorite” in households or the most watched.

The last sweeps period when the owners of both stations subscribed to Nielsen was in November and it illustrated how close Channel 4 and Channel 2 are in news ratings. They were separated by less than a point when you combine the five time periods starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 11:30 p.m. when the newscasts are on their own stations.

Channel 4 had a combined 33.6 household points in those time periods, while Channel 2 had a combined 32.7 points.