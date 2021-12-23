 Skip to main content
Alan Pergament: WGRZ investigative reporter Steve Brown headed to Indianapolis station
WGRZ investigative reporter Steve Brown is heading to Indianapolis.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) investigative reporter Steve Brown is exiting the NBC affiliate by the end of the year to take a job at a station in Indianapolis.

Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner confirmed Brown’s exit.

Brown is going from the No. 53 market in Buffalo to the No. 25 market in Indianapolis.

Brown came to WGRZ in January of 2014, 20 years after he left the station to go to rival WKBW-TV (Channel 7.)

The Canisius College graduate left Channel 7 in 1997 later to become a Fox News correspondent and a political reporter based in Chicago, a job he held until March 2013.

He was let go after 15 years by Fox News as part of the network’s restructuring of its news bureau, which led to his return to WGRZ.

WGRZ already has posted an opening for an investigative reporter.

Two Buffalo Bills fans, Dan Konopski and William Burke, are honored in a one-hour TV special, “The Musial Awards,” that celebrates great moments of sportsmanship this year. It airs at 5 p.m. Christmas Day on CBS (WIVB-TV locally) and streams live on Paramount+.

Konopski and Burke are honored “for their extraordinary character, compassion and empathy” after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a concussion in a 17-3 playoff loss in Highmark Stadium to the Bills last January.

The two Bills fans led the drive that raised more than $400,000 to a favorite charity of Jackson’s in Louisville, where he played collegiately.

The Bills’ 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday had a 44.2 rating on WIVB, the local CBS affiliate. That is one of the lower-rated games of the season. The Bills game with the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday on WIVB for what likely will be for the AFC East title is expected to be one of the higher-rated games of the season.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

