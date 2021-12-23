Alan Pergament: WGRZ investigative reporter Steve Brown headed to Indianapolis station

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) investigative reporter Steve Brown is exiting the NBC affiliate by the end of the year to take a job at a station in Indianapolis.

Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner confirmed Brown’s exit.

Brown is going from the No. 53 market in Buffalo to the No. 25 market in Indianapolis.

Brown came to WGRZ in January of 2014, 20 years after he left the station to go to rival WKBW-TV (Channel 7.)

The Canisius College graduate left Channel 7 in 1997 later to become a Fox News correspondent and a political reporter based in Chicago, a job he held until March 2013.

He was let go after 15 years by Fox News as part of the network’s restructuring of its news bureau, which led to his return to WGRZ.

WGRZ already has posted an opening for an investigative reporter.

