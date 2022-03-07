Alan Pergament: WECK DJs play musical chairs; Eichel game versus Sabres on ESPN+ and not MSG

This is what I’m thinking:
“The BIG WECK” (FM 100.1, 100.5, 102.9 and AM 1230) is playing musical chairs today.
The station owned by Buddy Shula reshuffled its lineup of veteran disc jockeys.
Joe Chille is replacing Tom Donahue from 6 to 9 a.m. Donahue moved to the 9 a.m. to noon shift. Both are in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Roger Christian, who also is in the Hall of Fame, is on from noon to 3 p.m.
Bobby O moved to the 3 to 7 p.m. afternoon drive hours from evenings. Glenn Topolski, the station’s program director, is now the evening talent from 7 p.m. to midnight, too. Bob Rosati, who had been working at Cumulus stations in town, is the overnight host from midnight to 6 a.m.
According to Tom Langmyer, the stations’ consultant who is president and chief executive officer of Great Lakes Media Acquisition & Advisory Group, the changes “are part of an ongoing branding and business growth strategy.”
"As The BIG WECK has grown in listenership after re-branding and moving into the upper echelon of Buffalo radio stations, it was time to continue the evolution,” wrote Langmyer. “Taking full advantage of the strengths of the heritage team is important.”
Noting the entire 24-hour day consists of local talent, Langmyer added: “In the end, it's about localism and community service – a lost artform in much of radio these days. Buddy Shula has great passion for what we're doing. That makes all the difference in the world."
Attention Buffalo Sabres fans. Here’s another reason to head to KeyBank Center Thursday when former Sabre star Jack Eichel and his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, visit Buffalo: The game, which isn’t on MSG, is expected to attract the highest attendance of the season.
Unfortunately for armchair fans, it is one of several Sabres games taken from MSG to be part of the exclusive streaming package of the league’s national ESPN+ and Hulu lineup of games.
Losing several games this season may not have been that upsetting, but losing the Eichel game is different, if only to see if Sabres fans will cheer or boo him. (I understand the reasons for booing, but hope fans will be classy and cheer him.)
Fans who get the Disney bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be able to stream the game. I recently received an offer from American Express to get the bundle for free for six months. If you are an American Express cardholder, I suggest you see if that deal is available.
ESPN+ is $6.99 a month by itself. It no longer offers a free trial. However, if you sign up for Thursday’s game, you reportedly can cancel your subscription after the game so the cost will be minimal.
Hulu, which also costs $6.99 month and carries ESPN+ games, does offer a free trial. But I suggest you make sure the Hulu package you purchase includes NHL games. I'm almost sure it will.