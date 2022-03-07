Alan Pergament: WECK DJs play musical chairs; Eichel game versus Sabres on ESPN+ and not MSG

Noting the entire 24-hour day consists of local talent, Langmyer added: “In the end, it's about localism and community service – a lost artform in much of radio these days. Buddy Shula has great passion for what we're doing. That makes all the difference in the world."

Attention Buffalo Sabres fans. Here’s another reason to head to KeyBank Center Thursday when former Sabre star Jack Eichel and his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, visit Buffalo: The game, which isn’t on MSG, is expected to attract the highest attendance of the season.

Unfortunately for armchair fans, it is one of several Sabres games taken from MSG to be part of the exclusive streaming package of the league’s national ESPN+ and Hulu lineup of games.

Losing several games this season may not have been that upsetting, but losing the Eichel game is different, if only to see if Sabres fans will cheer or boo him. (I understand the reasons for booing, but hope fans will be classy and cheer him.)