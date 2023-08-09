Inquiring minds want to know: Why have the local programs on WBBZ-TV (Channel 67) been off the air for more than two weeks.

John DiSciullo, WBBZ’s production and promotion manager, said the failure of a computer that plays back its shows is responsible for the local programs being off the air.

“We expect it to be back working in a couple of days,” DiSciullo said.

The local programs “Polka Buzz,” “Off Beat Cinema,” “Passionate Living” and “Big Picture” will return.

In the interim, the MeTV station is using classic programs from that network in place of WBBZ’s local shows.

WBBZ recently extended its contract with MeTV.

It has several sub-channels: 67.2- Heroes and Icons (action)

67.3- Story Television (documentaries)

67.4- Daystar (religious)

67.5- DABL- (DIY, food, Lifestyle)

67.6- Smart TV (dramas)

67.7- Catchy Comedy (classic sitcoms)

67.8- Movies Network (movies)

According to sources, Michael Wooten, the veteran anchor-reporter and managing editor at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), isn’t a happy camper as his contract is about to expire at the end of the month.

Wooten is one of the news department’s most versatile and valuable assets and anchors its 5:30 p.m. newscast that is devoted to key issues surrounding Western New York.

He has been at the station for 14 years, and management would be wise to retain him.

The Television Critics Association (TCA), of which I am one of more than 200 members across the nation, announced its annual awards. The ceremony was canceled because of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood that also threaten next month’s Emmy Awards.

HBO’s “Succession” was named outstanding drama and program of the year.

FX/Hulu’s first season of “The Bear” was named new program of the year.

Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” was honored for outstanding achievement in reality.

Natasha Lyonne of Peacock’s “Poker Face” was honored for individual achievement in comedy, and Rhea Seehorn of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” was honored for individual achievement in drama.

The Netflix sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” was honored in the outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch category.

Netflix’s “Beef” was honored in the outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials category.

The Ken Burns documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” was honored in the outstanding achievement in news and information.

The Disney+ series “Bluey” was awarded as the outstanding achievement in children’s programming, and the Disney + series “Ms. Marvel” was honored in the family program category.

The Heritage Award honored “The Carol Burnett Show,” and Mel Brooks was honored with the Career Achievement Award.

Sports Time: The first episode of HBO’s “The Aaron Rodgers Show” – also known as “Hard Knocks” – premiering Tuesday was pretty entertaining. It had a good deal of humor and, in the process, rehabilitated Rodgers’ image. It made him look like the ideal teammate, and may have frightened Buffalo Bills fans into worrying more about the New York Jets this season than they had worried when the trade with the Green Bay Packers for Rodgers was made. If you missed the episode Tuesday, HBO will be replaying it several times this week.

The U.S. Women’s soccer team's loss to Sweden in a shootout of a game that started at 5 a.m. Sunday and ended around 7:45 a.m. had a 1.5 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate. It peaked at a 2.7 during the exciting shootout in which the U.S. had a few kicks to win and ended up losing after Sweden’s final kick passed the goal line by a millimeter.

The scoreless tie that the U.S. played with Portugal in the previous game that started at 3 a.m. had a 1.0 rating on WUTV.

WNYO-TV, which, like WUTV, is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, has announced an eight-game high school football schedule that starts with a 1 p.m. Sept. 2 game between Bennett and Lockport and then has six Thursday games starting at 7 p.m., and concludes with Canisius vs. St. Francis at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

Here is the schedule:

Sept. 2, Bennett at Lockport

Sept. 7, Williamsville South at Cheektowaga

Sept. 14, Williamsville North at North Tonawanda

Sept. 21, Albion at Maryvale

Sept. 28, Hamburg at Starpoint

Oct. 5, Lake Shore at Iroquois

Oct. 12, Cheektowaga at South Park (City venue)

Oct. 21, Canisius at St. Francis

Joe Puccio is on play-by-play, and Jack Kreuzer is the analyst.

Spectrum isn’t carrying a regular season schedule, but it plans to simultaneously produce and distribute six section semifinal games on digital, with two airing on linear TV.

It also will produce and distribute all five championship games on both linear and digital.

According to the cable company, it will be “the first time it will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the run-up to the championship, and it captures the ‘win or go home’ excitement from our communities as they compete for chance at the section title."