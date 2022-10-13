Alan Pergament: Want to save some money and/or make sure you can see the Bills game Sunday? Read this

This column may save you money and – come 4:25 p.m. Sunday – some aggravation.

First, the savings. Warning: There is a little math involved. And my experience may not be the same as yours.

But I recently learned that it pays to periodically talk to the billing department at Spectrum cable.

My latest cable bill had a promotional sheet that suggested I might be able to increase the speed of my internet to 400 megabits per second without raising my cost much, if at all.

I was intrigued.

I was paying $70.99 a month to receive what I believed was 200 megabits per second after a $4 bundle discount was applied.

A customer service representative advised me I misunderstood the promotional deal, but he added he immediately could lower my current internet price to $49.99 a month. Besides that, he told me I actually was recently upgraded to 300 megabits per second from 200 megabits per second.

Who knew?

It all sounded too good to be true.

But I just looked at my revised October bill and saw that I saved $15.58 for the portion of the month the internet charge was lowered. I was told that my bill next month will be lowered another $5.42 for a total monthly savings of $21 going forward.

And there are more possible savings.

The representative told me another potential savings that I was unaware of. Some subscribers may save an additional $30 monthly for internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress that became law last November.

It is income-related and I don’t qualify. But you can see if you do by looking at an application at fcc.gov/acp. Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients are among 20 eligible categories.

I know customer service gets its share of criticism. But the guy I dealt with deserves a gold star and a raise.

Now on to something that may save Bills fans who subscribe to Verizon Fios some aggravation this weekend.

If Verizon and Nexstar, the owner of WIVB-TV (Channel 4), don’t soon make a national deal the local CBS affiliate potentially will be off the service provider at midnight Friday and could remain off before the big Buffalo Bills-Kansas City game at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Channel 4.

The contract between the two sides expires Friday. Many Nexstar stations affiliated with all the broadcast networks and not just CBS, including stations in Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia, could be affected.

Channel 4 began running crawls during last Sunday’s 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh warning of the loss of the Bills-K.C. game, a big college football game, CBS prime-time shows and local newscasts. The crawls continued to run Thursday morning.

You may already know these so-called retransmission consent disputes in which broadcast groups want more money from cable and satellite services to carry their programming to know the drill: Each side blames the other for the impasse, which eventually is resolved at the 11th hour or soon after without explaining the details of the settlement.

Here’s Verizon’s claim: “Nexstar has proposed charging over 64% more for its programming. Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases.”

A Nexstar national spokesman gave this response: “We have a long track record of negotiating fairly and avoiding service interruptions in our markets and we hope to reach agreement with Verizon Fios. We don’t want the viewers in our local markets to miss any of this weekend’s college or NFL football games, or any of the other valuable programming we provide."

The Buffalo stations owned by Nexstar are available for free over the air, though you may need a decent indoor or outdoor antenna to get them.

If that isn’t possible and Verizon and Nexstar haven’t made a deal by Sunday, there are some low-cost streaming alternatives that will enable you to see the Bills-Kansas City game, CBS and WIVB programming. You can even see them for free on a trial basis.

A subscription to NFL+, which replaced Game Pass this season, enables you to stream the game on your phone or mobile device. Bills season ticketholders get NFL+ for free. Otherwise, you can get a one-week free trial or pay $4.99 a month.

CBS also now carries all NFL games on its streaming service, Paramount+. It offers a one-week free trial and has $4.99 and $9.99 monthly plans.

NFL+ and Paramount+ can be canceled as soon as a Fios-Nexstar deal is made.

Those are just two of the streaming options to get the Bills game.

Paramount+ also carries CBS prime-time programming, though a day after the programs premiere on network TV.

All the Channel 4 newscasts also are streamed by the station.

In other words, streaming has made the threats of station blackouts less impactful than they used to be because there are alternate ways to get local news, NFL and college games and network programming.

I would think the alternatives would hurt Nexstar’s bargaining power because the crawls that warn subscribers of all the national and local programs they might miss don’t apply to the increasing number of people who also can get programming by streaming, or over the air for free.

As I’ve repeatedly said when these disputes occur, it is best to root for the providers like Spectrum, Verizon Fios and DirecTV to hold the line against broadcast groups asking for more retransmission consent money because the extra money the providers pay eventually will trickle down to the consumer.

Even if this dispute is settled at the 11th hour, keep in mind all the streaming alternatives the next time Fios, Spectrum or DirecTV are at odds with the national broadcast groups that own Buffalo stations in a retransmission dispute that threatens the loss of channels.