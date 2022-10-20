Alan Pergament: Verizon, Nexstar can't block Paramount+; WNYer in finals of 'Outrageous Pumpkins'

This is what I’m thinking:

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is only carrying one NFL game Sunday during the Buffalo Bills bye weekend – Cleveland at Baltimore at 1 p.m. – and it is the least interesting of the three games carried locally that afternoon.

If the retransmission dispute between WIVB’s owner, Nexstar, and Verizon Fios, isn’t solved by then, Fios subscribers can stream the game. Two of the options are Paramount+ and NFL+.

Some people who were unable to get the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday were concerned that the streams might have been blocked by one of the two parties in the dispute.

In email responses this week, both sides wrote that wasn’t the case.

“We have nothing to do with Paramount+ and no way to block access to it – we’re not a distribution provider like Verizon FiOS,” wrote Gary Weitman, executive vice president and chief communications offer for Nexstar. “I’m not aware that WIVB has any association with Paramount+. To my knowledge, Paramount+ doesn’t carry local channels – it’s a streaming entertainment provider.”

“We can only speak on behalf of Verizon and we cannot and would not block customers from streaming Paramount+,” wrote Caroline Brooks of Verizon Corporate Communications.

The two Sunday games on Fox affiliate WUTV are much more attractive than the CBS game, anyway. The surprising New York Giants under coach Brian Daboll, the Bills former offensive coordinator, visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday on WUTV. The Kansas City Chiefs game at San Francisco is the 4:25 p.m. Sunday doubleheader game on WUTV.

Verizon Fios subscribers can get most of the CBS prime-time entertainment and WIVB-TV (Channel 4) local news program by streaming, despite the retransmission dispute.

The bigger issue is losing two popular syndicated shows carried by Channel 4 between 7 and 8 p.m., “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

Buffalo Sabres play-by-play man Dan Dunleavy and analyst Rob Ray are doing all four of the team’s games on their West Coast road trip from a studio in Orchard Park. However, they will be at all the road games this season except those on the West Coast that have later start times that lead to lower ratings.

It isn’t ideal to do a game from the studio, since the announcers can see only what the TV screen allows them to see and prevents them from anticipating some plays.

But to Dunleavy’s credit, his excitement level was high in the Sabres’ 4-2 victory over Edmonton Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The ratings for the first two regular season games indicated Sabres fans still need some convincing to do about the team's resurgence.

The opening night victory over Ottawa had a 5.3 rating on MSG. The Saturday afternoon loss to Florida had a 4.3 rating. Afternoon games generally get lower ratings.

The season opening win over Montreal in 2021 had a 5.6 rating, which wasn't great. The team unofficially averaged a 3.9 rating last season.

A rating point in 2022 is worth 6,375 households.

Eric Jones, a native of West Clarksville in the Southern Tier, has made it to the final episode of the Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” It airs at 10 p.m. Sunday. He was previously a contestant on season 10 of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.”

A freelance digital and sculpting artist, Jones owns and operates a large online caricature retail website and has developed sculpting snow, ice, sand and pumpkins into a career.

He created the giant snow sculptures of the Buffalo Bills players and other characters that have been a draw throughout the Northeast. He also has shown Bills fans how to make jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween to look like Josh Allen.

He works with Kate Glaser at Hope Rises on several charity events using his artwork to raise money from local charities.

In an email, Jones added he has drawn more than 270,000 caricatures in his professional career.

“I am of course a BILLS FANATIC and am looking forward to creating several pieces this year to energize the area!” he said.

The many Syracuse University graduates in the media – myself included – have been unexpectedly enjoying this year’s football season as the No. 14 ranked Orange (6-0) visit heavily favored No. 5 Clemson (7-0) in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at noon Saturday on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

Fans will find out how good coach Dino Babers’ team is in the Clemson game, which Spectrum News 1 is premiering at 8 tonight with a 30-minute special called “Orange Empire.”

Even the most rabid Syracuse fan would have to admit the schedule has been very favorable, with five of the six wins at home and the sixth on the road against a weak Connecticut team.

And Syracuse hasn’t been exactly playing against football powerhouses, with the only ranked team among its victories North Carolina State, whose starting quarterback was injured and unable to play last week.