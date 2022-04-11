Alan Pergament: UB women's basketball team provides ratings ammunition for more media coverage

If you are a sports fan, you undoubtedly saw the promos that ran repeatedly during March Madness that noted how little attention women’s sports gets compared to men’s sports.

It’s been an issue for decades.

The media can be in a no-win situation. It should do a better job in giving women’s sports attention. Supporters of women’s sports have a point that more coverage could lead to more popularity in the future. But the media also is a business that tries to give readers and viewers what they want to maximize profits now. The more people who read or watch, the more the media can charge for advertising.

Which brings me to the local ratings for the men’s and women’s postseason basketball games. People might be surprised by some of the results.

It isn’t surprising that the Final Four men’s tournament had much higher ratings in Western New York than the Final Four of the women’s tournament. It’s been that way around here for years.

Since both tournaments were carried on cable channels this April, the comparisons are fairer than they were in the years that the men’s Final Four was on CBS, a broadcast network.

Kansas’ victory over Villanova in the men’s semifinals on April 2 had a combined 6.4 local rating on the three Turner channels, TNT, TBS and truTV, that carried them.

A rating point in Buffalo represents 5,285 households.

North Carolina’s victory over Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game in the second game of the men’s semifinals had a combined local rating of 10.5 on the three channels.

By comparison, South Carolina’s victory over Louisville in the women’s semifinal on April 1 had a 1.3 local rating on ESPN. Connecticut’s victory over Stanford, led by the exciting play of UConn guard Paige Bueckers in the other semifinal, had a 2.0 local rating.

Kansas’ victory over North Carolina in the men’s title game on April 4 had a combined 9.3 local rating, which was lower than the rating for the North Carolina-Duke semifinal.

South Carolina’s victory over UConn for the women’s title on April 3 had a 2.8 local rating on ESPN. The alternative viewing experience on ESPN 2 featuring former UConn stars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird in a Manningcast-like broadcast didn’t register a rating here.

In other words, the men’s Final Four games had three to five times more viewers than the women’s Final Four games.

The surprise comes in the ratings for the local women’s and men’s teams in postseason play.

The University at Buffalo’s loss to Tennessee in the first-round game of women’s tournament on a Saturday afternoon had a 3.0 local rating on the ABC affiliate, WKBW-TV, as many Western New Yorkers undoubtedly discovered the exciting play of UB guard Dyaisha Fair.

The strong local rating for the UB women’s game carried on a broadcast network is ammunition for those who believe women’s sports deserve more attention. After all, only one of the four St. Bonaventure’s games in the National Invitation Tournament had a higher local rating.

The UB women did have an advantage of having their game on a broadcast channel instead of a cable channel with fewer potential viewers.

The NIT also is less prestigious than the NCAA Tournament and a couple of the Bonnies' games were on one of ESPN’s lesser channels.

But still, the rating for the UB women’s game is even more impressive when you look at the ratings for the four St. Bonaventure games. That is especially true when you consider how much local and national media coverage the St. Bonaventure men’s team receives.

St. Bonaventure’s loss to Xavier in the NIT semifinals was the highest rated of its four games in the tournament with a 3.3 on ESPN. Its quarterfinal victory over Virginia had a 2.0 rating on ESPN.

The first-round win over Colorado had an 0.6 rating on ESPN 2 and the second-round win over Oklahoma a 0.2 on ESPNU.

