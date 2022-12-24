Alan Pergament: TV critic goes old school to critique local weather coverage

What does a television critic do when the cable goes out during a generational weather event covered by the local stations?

He goes old school.

I never thought I’d write this but: Thank you Spectrum for arguing with the owner of WIVB-TV (Channel 4) years ago over retransmission fees.

When that happened, Spectrum offered a free old-school antenna to its customers to get Channel 4 without cable.

When the internet I receive through Spectrum went out Friday, I retrieved the antenna and the old TV it was attached to and somehow found the remote to continue to watch local news.

And there was a bonus: Watching the old-school way provides a clearer digital picture than you get through cable.

Somewhat fittingly, Channel 4 came through the best at my house, with WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) a close second. I was unable to get WKBW-TV (Channel 7) clearly.

The internet outage occurred after I had been able to watch several hours of coverage earlier in the day.

Let me say upfront, all the stations and Spectrum News deserve credit for covering the huge weather story, sometimes at the risk of their health and even their lives.

It was notable that the weather event came at a time of year when many of the main news anchors and weather anchors try to take their final vacation days.

That’s likely why Channel 2 meteorologist Carl Lam and Channel 4 meteorologist Jordyn Jenna were so prominent in their station’s coverage and why Abby Fridmann and Jeff Preval were anchoring Channel 4’s newscasts.

In addition, some of the main anchors couldn’t get to the station because of the danger of driving to work, which was why Channel 2’s Scott Levin didn’t make it to the station. Channel 4’s Jacquie Walker and Jordan Norkus also were just seen through videos to show how things were near where they live. Norkus’ video bordered on the absurd since you practically couldn’t understand anything she said when she went outside.

Kelsey Anderson, who will be Walker’s 11 p.m. replacement starting in January, was in her regular “Wake Up!” seat alongside Chris Horvatits for what she later tweeted was the final time and at noon. She illustrated why she is getting the promotion and is viewed as Walker’s eventual heir apparent when Walker retires.

The coverage led to a tweet storm by myself that was only stopped when I lost power.

When I tweeted that my cable and internet went out and wouldn’t be able to continue to tweet about the coverage, one follower called it a "Christmas Miracle."

I assume he isn’t a fan, but he gave me a needed laugh.

Now on to some items from my tweet storm, with additional comments that were too lengthy to put in 280 words.

Tweet: “There is no need for crawls on local stations telling viewers what it closed. Everything is closed.”

Besides being unnecessary, the crawls take up space on the screen.

Tweet: “I hope all the local stations don’t feel the need to have their reporters outside to cover this storm. The pictures tell the story.”

Of course, hope is not a strategy. I didn’t expect the stations to listen to me. Channel 2 couldn’t resist sending Kelly Dudzik, Rob Hackford and Danielle Church out in the elements, with Church looking the most uncomfortable. Channel 7 sent out Eileen Buckley. Channel 4 sent out Tara Lynch, who at least reported from a vestibule at a Cheektowaga hotel during part of her story before playfully sitting in an Adirondack chair outside pretending it was summer.

Tweet: “It is incredibly dangerous and foolish for Ch 7 to send reporter Kristen Mirand and photographer Jeff Wick on the road to show driving conditions: Mirand: ‘It is not safe. I am actually a little nervous myself.’”

This occurred during a noon report. Anchor Lia Lando followed Mirand’s report by saying they were driving near the station, as if that made it any less dangerous.

Tweet: “This may be one of the highest viewing days that Spectrum News has had all year.”

The local broadcast stations didn’t go around the clock with the story, which I suspect may have had something to do with lower staffing at this time of year. That left the playing field for several hours to Spectrum News, which is 24-hour news service for those Western New Yorkers who receive the cable service. Even after power and internet went out, I eventually learned that I was able to watch Spectrum News and all my cable channels on the Spectrum TV app on my phone. If you lost power and can’t see the Bills game with Chicago at 1 p.m. today on Channel 4, the Spectrum TV app could be one way to go.

Here's one more thing I wouldn’t have known if it hadn’t been for the storm.

While my internet through Spectrum was out, I was able to get on the internet via Buffalo Connect.

I suspect that even if my power isn’t restored, I will be able to stream the Bills game via Paramount+, a service that many Western New Yorkers discovered after Channel 4’s most recent retransmission despite with Verizon Fios.