Alan Pergament: Tune in to Amanda Seyfried's mesmerizing performance in Hulu's 'The Dropout'

It is easy to be as enthralled by Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series “The Dropout” as some of America’s powerbrokers were of the famed fraudster selling them the flawed technology of Theranos.
She is about four inches shorter than Holmes, but Seyfried gets her eyes, her wardrobe and her manipulated deep voice down perfectly in portraying a Stanford dropout whose charisma and drive mesmerized powerful men and investors who should have seen her manipulations much earlier than they did.
Seyfried, who initially came to prominence for her performance in “Mean Girls,” is just as mesmerizing as Holmes apparently was in getting so many influential people to believe in her.
Beginning with Seyfried re-creating the testimony Holmes gave in 2017, it is an Emmy-worthy performance that is bound to prevent viewers from dropping out of the series based on a podcast.
And the actress needs to be mesmerizing to help the audience try and understand over eight weekly episodes that begin Thursday how she pulled off the fraud despite doubts about whether the technology that claimed a finger prick of blood could analyze hundreds of potential diseases could work.
Spoiler alert: Holmes faces a potentially long sentence after being convicted in January of four counts of fraud-related charges against investors and acquitted on four counts against patients. The jury was deadlocked on three counts.
Her ex-boyfriend and former company COO, Ramesh (Sunny) Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews (“Lost”) is expected to stand trial shortly.
Seyfried and Andrews are the principled players in a series with an exceptional cast. It includes Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”) as a Stanford professor who considered Holmes a fraud; Sam Waterson as George Schultz, the former aide to three Republican presidents, who was fooled by Holmes; Alan Ruck (“Succession”) as a duped Walgreens executive; and William H. Macy (“Shameless”) as Richard Fuisz, a scientist and oddball neighbor of Holmes who eventually helped bring Holmes down.
Fuisz is one of the sources of Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, one of the heroes of the story who documented the charade in a newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, one of Theranos’ celebrity investors.
This is the nicest thing I will ever say about Murdoch: He didn’t kill the story.
The series serves as a psychological profile of Holmes, who had a picture of Steve Jobs in her room growing up, saw her father lose his job at Enron after an accounting scandal and believed she could change the world with a technology that was too good to be true. She quotes Yoda and plans just about everything, including losing her virginity.
She somehow fools just about everyone with the aid of Sunny, a millionaire she met during a college exchange program and became romantically entangled with despite their age difference.
Of course, it is a docudrama so scenes and conversations are made up with what Seyfried said in an Zoom interview with critics was “guesswork based on facts.”
The key mystery is how she managed to fool investors who included Schultz, Murdoch, influential lawyer David Boies, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and managed to get former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on her board of directors.
Schultz and Ellison come off as fools. Schultz refuses to believe the warnings of his grandson, who worked at Theranos and was one of the whistleblowers. Ellison comes off as a weird egomaniac, whose main advice to Holmes is to colorfully tell her to “get the (expletive) money” to finance her company.
There are a number of suggestions about how Holmes, who named Theranos after therapy and diagnosis, managed to pull it off. But the most compelling sexist argument in the series comes from Macy’s character.
“She’s blonde and she’s pretty,” says Fuisz.
As it became increasingly clear the technology wouldn’t work, Holmes and Sunny are depicted in the series as manufacturing a variety of ways of avoiding detection, manipulating data and sabotaging anyone who questioned whether the lives of cancer patients and others were at risk with false results.
In the fourth episode, she ignores the warning of the company’s chief chemist, Ian Gibbons (Stephen Fry), who said “the technology doesn’t work. People will be at risk. Actual people.”
As everything seems to unravel, Holmes becomes Theranos’ chief cheerleader in the series, pretending everything was going well, firing and intimidating anyone who questioned her and eventually convincing skeptical executives of Walgreens to invest.
The series suggest she first had to convince herself, practicing lines like her company is seeing “inspiring steps forward” in front of a mirror.
By the time that eighth episode arrives – episodes premiere weekly and critics only saw the first seven – viewers can decide whether Holmes is a sociopath, the sympathetic victim of her own ambition or both.
A moment in the fifth episode may steer your vote. When Gibbons died, Holmes’ response to Sunny in the fifth episode is eerie: “Ian can’t testify. We won.”
In the Zoom interview with TV critics, Seyfried said the timing of the series was “just bananas in so many ways. It's crazy that we were shooting this show while the trial was beginning.”
“Like sometimes you're on set and you forget that the things that you're saying actually were said by people, and the things that are being done were actually being done by people, and that someone is actually being prosecuted for these things.”
Executive producer Liz Meriwether (“New Girl”) said the show’s mystery is what was going on in Holmes’ head.
“I don't know what was going on in her head, but I tried to take what I did know and dramatize it,” said Meriwether. “I think she went into it with good intentions. And so, I think watching the series will sort of take us through that journey where those good intentions fell apart.”
Seyfried played amateur psychologist.
“From a psychology point of view, if you want to believe something badly enough, and you work so hard to make it true, physically and emotionally, then at some point you're just going to have to choose whether or not it's true. And I think we're capable of such crazy things. Our brains are miraculous, and we can forget things, we can bury things, and we can create things. And she was incredible at creating things. She was also incredible at creating the story of Theranos and her invention. I mean, she could sell me sand, if I ever met her.
“It was one of the reasons I didn't want to meet her because I knew that she had a way about her.”