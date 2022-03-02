Alan Pergament: Tune in to Amanda Seyfried's mesmerizing performance in Hulu's 'The Dropout'

In the fourth episode, she ignores the warning of the company’s chief chemist, Ian Gibbons (Stephen Fry), who said “the technology doesn’t work. People will be at risk. Actual people.”

As everything seems to unravel, Holmes becomes Theranos’ chief cheerleader in the series, pretending everything was going well, firing and intimidating anyone who questioned her and eventually convincing skeptical executives of Walgreens to invest.

The series suggest she first had to convince herself, practicing lines like her company is seeing “inspiring steps forward” in front of a mirror.

By the time that eighth episode arrives – episodes premiere weekly and critics only saw the first seven – viewers can decide whether Holmes is a sociopath, the sympathetic victim of her own ambition or both.

A moment in the fifth episode may steer your vote. When Gibbons died, Holmes’ response to Sunny in the fifth episode is eerie: “Ian can’t testify. We won.”

In the Zoom interview with TV critics, Seyfried said the timing of the series was “just bananas in so many ways. It's crazy that we were shooting this show while the trial was beginning.”