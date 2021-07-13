Alan Pergament: Tucker Carlson's outrageousness increases ratings in WNY but only slightly

The June ratings’ victory in prime time continues the Fox News recovery here. It regained first place in March and has remained there in May and June in the cable news wars. But the cable network is not anywhere near as dominant in prime time as it was a year ago and is facing a tough challenge from MSNBC.

FNC, which is widely viewed as having spread disinformation in support of former President Donald Trump via opinion hosts Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham, still is suffering big declines compared to 2020 that are largely fueled by the strength of MSNBC and CNN in January.

From January to June in 2021, MSNBC remains No. 1 from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. with a 2.2 rating, Fox News is second at 2.1 and CNN third at 1.2.

From January through June in 2020, Fox was No. 1 here in prime time with a 3.9 rating compared to a 2.0 for MSNBC and a 1.3 for CNN.

MSNBC continues to lead year-to-date here in prime time because of its eye-opening strength in January 2021 compared to a year ago. It averaged a 2.8 rating in January before and after President Biden’s election victory to Fox’s 2.0. CNN was first with a 2.9 in January 2021 but has declined significantly here since February.