Alan Pergament: Tucker Carlson's outrageousness increases ratings in WNY but only slightly

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become more and more outrageous lately, which made the June ratings in Western New York for his show even more interesting.
Before we get to the figures, here is a summary of Carlson’s recent claims:
• He said without evidence that the National Security Agency has monitored his emails.
• He has attacked Mark A. Milley, a four-star general who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying, “He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid” for his House Armed Services Committee testimony that defended the controversial critical race theory by saying it was important for members of the military to be well-read and open-minded.
And Carlson continued his dangerous crusade against Covid-19 vaccinations, saying President Biden’s plan to go door to door to try and persuade people hesitant to be vaccinated was an attempt to “force people to take medicine they don’t want or need” and added the initiative is “the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far.”
Before those comments, Carlson aired baseless claims that the FBI was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
While a federal judge last year agreed with lawyers for Fox News that “given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer arrives with an appropriate amount of skepticism” about what he says, the problem is there are many unreasonable viewers who buy his outrageous and false claims. That’s undoubtedly why some journalists have argued that the judge’s statement should be carried on Fox News before every one of Carlson’s shows.
So how did Carlson’s outrageousness fare locally? His local ratings moved up, but just slightly. And while he is No. 1 nationally on the cable network, his viewership here remains below that of Sean Hannity, the 9 p.m. host on Fox News.
There is no way to determine if Carlson’s slight uptick here is a result of viewers waiting to see what outrageous comment he is going to say next or because they actually believe his statements.
In June, Fox News averaged a 2.3 rating from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m., with the liberal channel MSNBC a close second at 1.9 and CNN third with 0.7.
Carlson’s 8 p.m. show averaged a first-place 2.4 rating here, up from a 2.2 in May. The 8 p.m. MSNBC show hosted by Chris Hayes averaged a 1.4 rating in June, down slightly from a 1.5 in May. The CNN show hosted by Anderson Cooper was third in June with a 0.8 rating, up from a 0.6 average in May.
Hannity’s 9 p.m. show averaged a 2.8 rating here, up from a 2.6 in May. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. show averaged a 2.3 rating, up from a 2.2, and Chris Cuomo’s show on CNN averaged 0.9, up from 0.7.
At 10 p.m., Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show averaged a first-place 1.9 rating on MSNBC, up from a 1.7. Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox averaged a 1.8 rating, up from a 1.6. and Don Lemon’s show on CNN averaged a 0.5, up from a 0.4.
The June ratings’ victory in prime time continues the Fox News recovery here. It regained first place in March and has remained there in May and June in the cable news wars. But the cable network is not anywhere near as dominant in prime time as it was a year ago and is facing a tough challenge from MSNBC.
FNC, which is widely viewed as having spread disinformation in support of former President Donald Trump via opinion hosts Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham, still is suffering big declines compared to 2020 that are largely fueled by the strength of MSNBC and CNN in January.
From January to June in 2021, MSNBC remains No. 1 from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. with a 2.2 rating, Fox News is second at 2.1 and CNN third at 1.2.
From January through June in 2020, Fox was No. 1 here in prime time with a 3.9 rating compared to a 2.0 for MSNBC and a 1.3 for CNN.
MSNBC continues to lead year-to-date here in prime time because of its eye-opening strength in January 2021 compared to a year ago. It averaged a 2.8 rating in January before and after President Biden’s election victory to Fox’s 2.0. CNN was first with a 2.9 in January 2021 but has declined significantly here since February.
During the Fox News recovery here, it has only won by slight margins rather than the larger margins it had in the first half of 2020. It won this May, 2.1-1.8, over MSNBC but that Fox rating was half of the 4.0 rating it had in May 2020.
All three Fox News hosts had much higher ratings in May and June 2020. In May 2020, Carlson and Hannity averaged a 4.4 rating and Ingraham a 3.0. In June 2020, Carlson and Hannity averaged a 4.1 rating and Ingraham a 3.3 rating.
In other words, Carlson’s ratings were twice as high in May 2020 and close to that in June in a presidential election year.
Trump’s election loss clearly has led to viewing losses at Fox News here, with Biden’s victory helping MSNBC to close the gap more because of Fox News viewership losses than its gains.