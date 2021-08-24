Alan Pergament: 'Trubisky Show' is a ratings hit; Mason named WKBW news director

This is what I’m thinking:
The Mitchell Trubisky Show was a hit Saturday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 preseason victory over the Chicago Bears led by the first-half performance of the former Bears quarterback picked up by the Bills to back up Josh Allen had a 21.1 rating on WIVB-TV.
That was down from the 23.5 rating for the Bills’ 16-15 preseason victory over the Detroit Lions six days earlier, but the difference can be attributed to the games’ start time. The Bears game was played at 1 p.m. Saturday, when fewer people are at home than on a Friday night when the Bills beat the Lions.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
The two-game average of 22.3 is well above the 17.7 rating for the four preseason games in 2019 carried by WKBW-TV in the last year of its contract. There were no preseason games in 2020.
The preseason games on WKBW in 2018, when Bills fans were still assessing whether Allen was the answer as franchise quarterback, averaged a 22.4 rating.
The 2021 preseason games will easily be the highest-rated programs of the summer in Western New York.
Prime-time programs rarely average double-digit these days, even less so in the summer. WGRZ-TV’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics had some nights in double digits, but the overall rating for all nights averaged a 9.9.
Bills regular season games regularly get ratings in the 40s when the team is doing as well as it did last season.
Are you ready for Thursday Night Lights?
WNYO-TV (Channel 49), the independent station owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, will be carrying Section 6 football games on Thursday nights starting Sept. 9.
Spectrum also is expected to carry high school football games, as it has done in seasons past.
The interim tag has been removed for Aaron Mason, and the news veteran now is officially the news director at WKBW-TV.
Mason, who graduated from Lockport High and Ithaca College, has been the station’s acting news director since Rob Heverling left in May after five years running the city’s third-rated news operation to take a job in Michigan.
Mason spent 11 years at WIVB-TV as the 11 p.m. news producer, then executive producer. He moved to WKBW in 2014 and also was the acting news director for six months in 2015 after then news director Lisa Polster left. Polster is now the news director at WIVB.
WGRZ-TV may have briefly confused some viewers last Friday when it ran a headline saying the legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret “announces his retirement.” That may have made viewers think he was retiring now when he is working 20 games this season and retiring after that. Jeanneret obviously isn’t buying former Bills coach Marv Levy’s famous line, “If you say you are retiring in two or three years, you’ve already retired.”
WGRZ’s Adam Benigni did add a nugget to the Jeanneret story, noting the play-by-play man is the longest-running play-by-play announcer for one team in NHL history, something that Jeanneret is proud of and believes will never be achieved again. I agree.
First impressions of new WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, who replaced Andrew Baglini. Doyle, who arrived from a station in Altoona, Pa., is a perfectly acceptable weather anchor even if he isn’t the most exciting personality in town. He could use a little more animation but fits WIVB’s style.
WIVB didn’t carry President Biden’s Tuesday afternoon address about the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and his pitch to get reluctant people vaccinated. It carried a May episode of the CBS daytime show “The Talk” instead. I’m not sure if it was a CBS decision or a local one. WGRZ and WKBW interrupted their regular program to carry the address. I know the defense of not carrying the speech is that it can be seen and heard at so many other places. But this one needed to be carried by every outlet to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated.