Alan Pergament: 'Trubisky Show' is a ratings hit; Mason named WKBW news director

WGRZ-TV may have briefly confused some viewers last Friday when it ran a headline saying the legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret “announces his retirement.” That may have made viewers think he was retiring now when he is working 20 games this season and retiring after that. Jeanneret obviously isn’t buying former Bills coach Marv Levy’s famous line, “If you say you are retiring in two or three years, you’ve already retired.”

WGRZ’s Adam Benigni did add a nugget to the Jeanneret story, noting the play-by-play man is the longest-running play-by-play announcer for one team in NHL history, something that Jeanneret is proud of and believes will never be achieved again. I agree.

First impressions of new WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, who replaced Andrew Baglini. Doyle, who arrived from a station in Altoona, Pa., is a perfectly acceptable weather anchor even if he isn’t the most exciting personality in town. He could use a little more animation but fits WIVB’s style.

WIVB didn’t carry President Biden’s Tuesday afternoon address about the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and his pitch to get reluctant people vaccinated. It carried a May episode of the CBS daytime show “The Talk” instead. I’m not sure if it was a CBS decision or a local one. WGRZ and WKBW interrupted their regular program to carry the address. I know the defense of not carrying the speech is that it can be seen and heard at so many other places. But this one needed to be carried by every outlet to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated.

