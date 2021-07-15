Alan Pergament: Top takeaways from the Emmy nominations

Kenan Thompson Nominated Twice: I’m all in on Thompson’s nomination for a variety of roles on “Saturday Night Live.” He is terrific. But a best actor nomination for his sitcom “Kenan?” It is barely watchable. “SNL’s” Aidy Bryant also was nominated twice. She deservedly was nominated for her roles on “SNL” and for the Hulu comedy “Shrill.”

I Bet You Didn’t Know: Paul Reiser, who was nominated for supporting actor for his role in “The Kominsky Method,” now has 11 nominations and is looking for his first win. Rochester native Kristen Wiig, who was nominated for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live,” also is looking for her first win in her ninth nomination. Phylicia Rashad, who co-starred on the iconic “The Cosby Show,” is looking for her first win in five nominations for her role as a guest actor on “This Is Us.” Don Cheadle, nominated as a guest actor for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” hopes his 11th nomination will lead to his first win. I’m rooting for them all.