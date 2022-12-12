Alan Pergament: Tony Romo showcases his movie and football knowledge in Bills win

NFL fans know CBS analyst Tony Romo has a great understanding of the Xs and Os of the sport, but who knew he also was a movie aficionado?

But there Romo was referencing the Adam Sandler movie “The Waterboy” and the classic movie “The Karate Kid” Sunday during the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 victory over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

A game that was scoreless for almost the entire first half and almost made you wonder if it would have to be settled by penalty kicks needed Romo’s entertaining movie references as much as his analysis.

His movie references were fitting in a game that wasn’t loaded with entertainment and didn’t have much drama until the final five minutes despite the best efforts of CBS’ No. 1 team of Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

In short, you wouldn’t want to watch the game film again.

The reference to the 1998 movie “The Waterboy” came on what arguably was the key play of the game since it led to the Bills taking a 7-0 lead before halftime.

With the Bills near midfield with a fourth and one, tight end Dawson Knox eventually lined up as if to take a snap and was immediately walloped by the Jets leaping C.J. Mosley.

Mosley’s leap gave the Bills a first down that led to their first touchdown, a 24-yard pass reception from quarterback Josh Allen to Knox that gave the Bills the lead.

“It was (Mosley) like when Adam Sandler in ‘The Waterboy' came jumping over the top,” cracked Romo.

Then he almost immediately called it a “genius way for” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to fake going for the first down. Dorsey and “genius” aren’t words you generally heard together on social media, but Romo praised him a few times during the game.

Romo also gave Dorsey a pass for calling a pass to Knox that fell incomplete in the final two minutes because it would have ended the game even if the failure saved the Jets a timeout (they never used).

The “Karate Kid” reference came when Jets quarterback Mike White came back out of the locker room early in the fourth quarter after taking two huge hits that caused him to briefly leave the game twice.

The second time White left was with an apparent rib injury that made you wonder why Jets coach Robert Saleh would let him go back in the game to take more punishment when the NFL supposedly is concerned about player safety. White was taken to the hospital as a “precaution” after the game, making his return even more questionable.

“Daniel LaRusso is going to fight,” said Romo as White returned. He was referencing the character played by Ralph Macchio in the 1984 film classic. After a few seconds Romo added, “I just saw Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) go in there (the locker room) and clap his hand.”

The movie references made be think that Kyle Brandt, who asks Allen to review movies weekly on his podcast, should ask the Bills quarterback to review both “The Waterboy” and “The Karate Kid.”

White took so many hits from the Bills it seemed like he was auditioning to be a stuntman for “Yellowstone” or some other cowboy production.

Nantz noted that the Jets quarterback shared that he is always called by both his first and last names rather than just Mike or White.

“He said his name is so ordinary it is almost cool,” said Nantz.

Mike White is a familiar name. The creator of the HBO series “White Lotus,” which ended its second season Sunday night with more twists than most NFL games, also is named Mike White.

By the end of Sunday’s game, you almost had to wonder if White had taken so many hits that he might not even know his name.

But even in a loss, he made a name for himself as Romo essentially clapped for him by talking about all the respect he earned by proving how tough he is during a game he had gaudy stats that only led to one touchdown.

The only thing missing was a Hollywood movie ending. Like the moonship Artemis, the Mike White hype train impressed but returned to earth by game’s end.

Of course, Romo is paid more for his football knowledge than his movie knowledge and he scored a few times with good points.

Romo was all over the Jets' decision to kick a field goal on fourth and 1 inside the red zone to make it 20-12 inside the two-minute warning. He would have gone for the first down and tried to get a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-17 with a two-point conversion and then only needing a field goal to tie. It was a solid point. The Jets did get the ball back deep in their territory with under a minute left. They went four and out, making Romo’s strategy moot.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

Roommates: Nantz noted that Allen and White, who were in the same NFL draft, were roommates at the Manning Passing Academy.

Pass the Sauce: Romo said before the game that Jets rookie Sauce Gardner was going to travel to defend Bills receiver Stefon Diggs but there was no visual evidence of that provided by CBS during the game.

The Pedicure: Romo gave Bills fans some false hope that a fumble by Jets returner Braxton Berrios’ went into the end zone and was recovered for a touchdown before he reversed himself and realized Berrios didn’t touch the ball before it landed in the end zone. It wasn’t a fumble and became a touchback rather than a touchdown. Looking at the replay, Nantz said Berrios missed touching it by “a toenail. Good thing he had a pedicure this week.”

Worst Stat: CBS showed a graphic with the won-lost records of the three Jets quarterbacks, with benched Zach Wilson the best at 5-2 even though he had the worst stats. That just proved that a won-lost record is not a quarterback stat.

Hip, Hip Hooray: After one of several good plays by Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau, Nantz said he was in “Von Miller’s hip pocket” learning from the now injured pass rusher. Rousseau had two sacks.

The Crawl: WIVB-TV (Channel 4) might have scared some viewers by running a crawl that said Comcast is threatening to take the channel off the air in another retransmission fee dispute. It applies to the Pennsylvania area only, not Western New York, which gets its cable service from Spectrum.

"Fine" Humor: When the Jets wasted a first-half timeout, Romo joked, “they could have had someone go down with an injury.” “No more,” said Nantz, before explaining the huge amount of fines the New Orleans Saints received for faking an injury in a recent game.

Treasured Moment: After a first-down catch late in the first half by Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Nantz cracked, “first downs are treasures these days.”

Covering All the Angles: After Allen’s latest spectacular hurdle for a first down, Romo said it was in the quarterback’s top three of hurdles. “He is one of the only guys who can do it,” said Romo, describing it as a 180-, 270- or 360-degree leap. Well, he covered all the angles.

The Somersault: Nantz was at his excited best in describing the Knox touchdown, which came after a somersault from about the 5-yard line. “He is best buddies with Josh Allen and he took a page from Josh on how to leap with that result,” said Nantz.

Having It Both Ways: Romo suggested he might have gone for it on fourth down and short near midfield in the second quarter but added he understood why Bills coach Sean McDermott decided to punt in a field position game. The strategy worked because the Bills got the ball back at midfield after the exchange of punts.

The Puntfest: That’s how Nantz described the first half, which at one point had eight punts and seven first downs. “That’s what I was looking for, a game with a lot of punts,” Romo said sarcastically.

The Injury: The announcers were understandably concerned when Jets stud defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went down with a noncontact injury. Romo said that “seldom works out well.” But the announcers sensed some relief after it was revealed it was a calf injury.

He May Have Been Tested: Romo praised Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as “having a presence about him” and added “he never swears.” After a couple of non-calls, especially what could have been called a late hit by the Bills’ Jordan Poyer on Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, that character trait might have been tested. LaFleur passed the test. The CBS cameras caught him mouthing the words, "oh my God" twice.

The Weather Report: At halftime, Nantz said they knew the weather was going to be a factor, but “we didn’t realize it would be such a significant factor.”

The Soothsayer: Nantz noted that Diggs had only caught one 4-yard pass before he had a 31-yard reception that was key in the Bills’ second touchdown drive that gave them a 14-7 lead.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Romo said he didn’t want to speculate whether White would return after taking a second hit. Then he speculated that “he’s not coming back today.” Of course, he came back, with Romo accurately saying, “you have to give this kid a lot of respect. The kid is playing for his career.”

The Challenge: It was hard to understand why McDermott challenged a Jets reception by Wilson. Looking at the replay, Romo said there wasn’t anything to change the call as CBS went to commercial.

The Safety: Romo was excited after the Jets blocked a punt that brought them within 20-9. “We got a game, we got a game,” he exclaimed. Nantz added, “It is a two-score game.” Of course, it was a two-score game before the safety. You could argue the safety didn’t hurt the Bills that much since the Jets might have received the ball inside the Bills territory with a better chance of scoring a touchdown if the punt from the end zone hadn’t been blocked.

The Prediction: The Bills win and Miami’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night means Buffalo will win the AFC East with a win over Miami Saturday and one other win in their last four games. Nantz noted at game’s end the Bills were still the No. 1 seed in the AFC and had their fourth consecutive 10-win season since the Super Bowl years in the '90s. “Are you predicting something?” asked Romo. “It seems very possible doesn’t it,” replied Nantz. “It does,” said Romo. May they be as wise as Mr. Miyagi.