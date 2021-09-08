Alan Pergament: Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth praise the Bills but see improvements in AFC rivals

“I think they've drafted well,” said Romo. “I think they have a very good coaching staff. I think Flores was a great hire. I think he really does a great job of creating a culture where the team believes in him and the system, and you're going to get the best out of each player.

“I also think, though, that division is about to become really, really one of the more dominant divisions in the National Football League. It's early, right, but there's signs right now. Buffalo with Josh Allen is probably the frontrunner because of what they did last year and Josh's improvement. But I think Bill Belichick needed a season with all the opt-outs, with everything… I think you're going to see them come back very quickly," he said of the New England head coach, adding: "I think they're going to be right there. I'm convinced the Patriots are for real, and they're going to – no one wants to play them… I think they're better than people are even realizing right now. I think that Miami has a lot of talent and ability. I think they're definitely a playoff team.