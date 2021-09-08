Alan Pergament: Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth praise the Bills but see improvements in AFC rivals

If the “Inside the NFL” crew is right, Buffalo Bills fans either will be dancing in the street or crying in their beer on Super Bowl Sunday in California on Feb. 13.
Three members of the crew on the Paramount+ streaming site Tuesday night predicted the Bills will be in the Super Bowl and two of them predicted they would win.
Even Julian Edelman, the "Inside" rookie who retired from the New England Patriots, had the Bills beating the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl. Phil Simms had them beating San Francisco. Brandon Marshall appeared to have the Packers beating the Bills.
Their predictions followed a recent prediction by NFL expert Peter King that the Bills would lose the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams.
The expectations are why the Bills are a big TV draw this season. Sunday’s 1 p.m. game with Pittsburgh on CBS, with its No. 2 team of play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Charles Davis in the booth, is going to 55% of the country.
But recent praise of other AFC teams by CBS analyst Tony Romo and NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth in conference calls should make Bills fans realize making the Super Bowl isn’t going to be easy and the window of Bills dominance could be briefer than they might think.
While the Bills have improved their lineup from the team that lost to Kansas City in the AFC title game last season, Romo and Collinsworth noted other AFC teams have improved, too.
Romo even compared New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. He also expects Miami quarterback Tua Taglovailoa to be better in his second season.
“There's no question, he's improved,” said Romo. “I think you're going to see him take that step.”
He noted that the people around Taglovailoa – including coach Brian Flores – are better and that will help, too.
“I think they've drafted well,” said Romo. “I think they have a very good coaching staff. I think Flores was a great hire. I think he really does a great job of creating a culture where the team believes in him and the system, and you're going to get the best out of each player.
“I also think, though, that division is about to become really, really one of the more dominant divisions in the National Football League. It's early, right, but there's signs right now. Buffalo with Josh Allen is probably the frontrunner because of what they did last year and Josh's improvement. But I think Bill Belichick needed a season with all the opt-outs, with everything… I think you're going to see them come back very quickly," he said of the New England head coach, adding: "I think they're going to be right there. I'm convinced the Patriots are for real, and they're going to – no one wants to play them… I think they're better than people are even realizing right now. I think that Miami has a lot of talent and ability. I think they're definitely a playoff team.
Romo also praised the Jets and Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh they hired from the Niners.
"I think this division is loaded. I think Zach Wilson is going to be in the discussion as one of the top three to five quarterbacks very quickly within the next couple years,” he said.
Wow.
“I think he's unbelievable. His ceiling is so high. It's rare for me to say someone has the ability to get in the stratosphere of a Mahomes, but I think this kid actually has that ability. When you have a quarterback like that, I think there's no telling how good you can be. He can make up for a lot of weaknesses in a lot of areas for a football team. I understand that they haven't had the ability and the talent of some of these other teams they've gone against, but he'll make up for a lot of that and fast, and we'll see how quickly he can do that because the division is going to get tougher and tougher.”
Collinsworth also is high on the Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who led New England to waive Cam Newton. He expects the Pats to go back to their offense after creating one for Newton last year.
He didn’t think going with Jones “was a particularly tough decision” and said keeping Newton around “would have been a factor for me.”
“I thought it was the right decision. I think it starts from a platform of growth and opportunity for the Patriots, which is kind of where they started with Tom Brady, too.”
Collinsworth acknowledged teams with rookie quarterbacks do things a little differently to be successful, but he expects the Pats to make the playoffs.
He also is high on the Los Angeles Chargers, with a new coach in Brandon Staley, a redone offensive line, quarterback Justin Herbert and Derwin James back in the secondary. And he thinks highly of three AFC North teams.
“Between Pittsburgh and Cleveland and Baltimore, this is rich territory in the NFL. These are three tremendous teams.”
A reporter for the Buffalo Bills website threw Collinsworth a softball, asking what gives him optimism about the Bills.
“Everything,” said Collinsworth.
He mentioned the additions of receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the offense and rookie defensive linemen Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham to the defense.
“When you watched Buffalo play in (the final) preseason game, you’re like, wow, this team is legit. I think it’s all there. I really do. This is a team that’s felt like they should have been in the Super Bowl a season ago, and one more year of experience under their belt, they’re going to be tough to keep out of there this year.”