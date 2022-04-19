Alan Pergament: 'This Is Us' deftly handles divorce and dementia and still gives uplifting messages

After last Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “This Is Us,” I immediately tweeted it was one of the best episodes of the season.

I didn’t want to say more than that to give Western New Yorkers watching defenseman Owen Power’s debut as a Buffalo Sabre on the same night more time to watch “This Is Us” On Demand, on the streaming site Peacock or via their DVRs.

Spoiler alert. Now I’m ready to discuss the episode in full.

The episode didn’t deal with as happy an occasion as Power’s debut in a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It was about the painful subject of Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) and his wife Kate (Chrissy Metz) spending 16 months in couples counseling having some raw and hurtful exchanges before Kate decided it was time to divorce and raise their two young children separately.

Of course, their divorce has been foreshadowed for some time. Viewers learned of it last season in one of the show’s fast forwards that also revealed Kate was going to marry the handsome British guy Phillip, who hired her to teach music to blind children at a school her son Jack attends.

Some former “This Is Us” fans have told me they have divorced themselves from the popular show in the past few seasons because it has become so depressing, especially in this final season.

I understand the complaints, especially from those people who want every Pearson sibling to live happily ever after before the show signs off next month.

But I can make the case that “This Is Us” writers somehow managed to make even a painful subject of divorce somehow include a positive or uplifting message.

That is what I loved about last week’s episode.

The writers seemed to have gotten into the minds of marriage counselors, who believe there are unmistakable patterns to deciding to divorce.

As Kate’s brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) told her, she would know when it was time to end things. He added if it happened, she and Toby would be happy again separately. Who knew Kevin, a relationship killer, would be so astute?

Even after Toby vowed to do better to save a crumbling marriage that would affect two young children, Kate knew it was time to let go and believed he would realize it someday. After they signed divorce papers, Kate told Toby that he eventually will realize they were meant to be together before and meant to be apart now. He abruptly and angrily replied: “I promise you, I will never see it.”

It sounded like a line written by marriage counselors, who might have told the writers that at the 11th hour one party often tries to persuade the other party to try again, only to be told it is too late.

The beauty of what was otherwise a dark topic was the flash-forwards that showed the accuracy of Kate’s goodbye message to Toby on D-Day.

Near episode’s end, in a flash-forward scene that appeared to have happened 15-20 years later, Kate and Phillip (Chris Geere) were at a bar next to Toby and his new girlfriend to hear a now-adult Jack perform songs.

Both Toby and Kate’s lives had improved.

And Jack, who, as a young child was bounced back and forth with his younger sister at his parents’ two homes, repeated a line that he poignantly said as his parents put him to bed together after a transfer one night: “You’re both here.”

It was an uplifting way of saying sometimes divorce can work out many years later.

It was one of two beautiful moments in the episode.

The second one came at episode’s end, when Toby called a surprised Kate on her wedding day to Phillip to tell her what he had denied on D-Day – “I see it now.”

Tonight’s episode focuses on Kate and Phillip’s wedding.

I’ve seen it. I won’t reveal much, other than to say there are some more dark moments, as indicated from the coming attractions shown last week revealing that Rebecca (Mandy Moore), the mother of Kate, Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), is further along in her dementia.

Another character appears to have a medical issue, which I’m sure people who find the series depressing will consider overkill.

But to balance the sad stories, there also is a light mystery as indicated in last week’s coming attraction concerning Kevin’s complicated romantic life.

Yes, it is sad to see Rebecca going downhill. But that’s life, and her children’s love and support undoubtedly will make it easier to handle.

And the writers do manage to have an uplifting, beautiful, poignant element in Rebecca’s story tonight that is consistent with the ability of dementia patients to remember certain things.

There also appear to be some very positive stories to tell as the series winds down, including how Randall becomes a United States senator and perhaps how Kevin finds happiness.

In other words, there will be some light along with the darkness, just as there often is in life.

You can’t expect a show like “This Is Us” to have a happily-every-after ending.

The ability of the show's writers to illustrate darkness and happiness is the essence of life is what has always made “This Is Us” such a great series.

