Alan Pergament: 'This Is Us' begins its balancing act of joys and sorrow in final season

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and the show's writers have a balancing act in the final season of the NBC hit that might have concerned the Wallendas.
Viewers of the popular series involving the Pearson family are familiar with the many heartaches they’ve dealt with over the previous seasons.
There have been deaths, breakups, work issues, mental health issues, drug and alcohol issues, disagreements over family matters, domestic abuse and more that have driven viewers’ emotions and often even bring them to tears as if the Pearsons are their relatives.
Along the way, the Pearsons have become family to the millions of viewers who have watched the show regularly for five seasons.
In a strange way, the Pearsons’ family dynamic made me think of the unrealistic expectations about family life that “The Donna Reed Show” and other early TV shows gave baby boomers like me growing up.
“This Is Us,” which returns at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WGRZ-TV, gets part of its power by disproving the idea in those old shows that all families could solve issues easily and without hurting people’s feelings.
It is up to Fogelman in the sixth and final season to somehow balance the things that make viewers sad while at the same time fulfilling the TV programmers’ belief that audiences want happy endings in some form.
In the incredibly moving season finale last May, the Pearsons were facing multiple issues.
Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), the mother of the Big Three of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), appeared to be struggling with the early phases of dementia with her supportive second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) by her side.
Kevin was reeling after Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the woman who gave birth to their twins, realized she didn’t want to marry a man who couldn’t tell her he loved her.
There were a couple of surprises near the end of the season that foreshadowed what is going to happen in the final season.
The Pearsons gathered together for a wedding five years down the road.
Kate was getting remarried to the British guy who hired her to teach singing to blind children like her young son named after her late father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).
That nugget made you wonder what happened to Toby (Chris Sullivan), her romantic husband and father of their two children, who had to take a job in another city three days a week to support the family.
From past flash-forwards, it appears there is a going to be at least one wedding and at least one funeral this season.
NBC sent along the season’s first four episodes with a request not to reveal any spoilers.
The four episodes attempt to balance the joys and pains of relationships and can also be viewed partly as a psychological study of how early childhood moments and memories can indicate how people behave as adults.
If you are super sensitive or hide your feelings as a child, those patterns may continue as an adult unless you believe you must change them and try, try really hard to do so.
That theme was also part of last season’s finale, with Madison remembering as a child being advised by her mother to find a better man than she did to marry, while her father told her to settle for anyone who would want her.
The episodes starting with Tuesday's called “The Challenger,” because it deals with the 1986 space shuttle disaster, also make the point that parenting doesn’t come with a set of instructions on how to deal with children who test boundaries.
In keeping with Fogelman’s request, I won’t reveal much about what happens in the first four episodes except to say music from REO Speedwagon, Judy Collins, B.J. Thomas and Cat Stevens does a beautiful job setting the mood.
They all have their special moments and don’t always center on the main characters.
One of the more emotional moments in the premiere involves Kate being serenaded by her students.
Another episode deals with awkward, antisocial Nicky Pearson (Griffin Dunne), Jack’s brother. In the finale last season, alert viewers heard him talking about his wife. In a Nicky-centric episode this season, he looks up a high school crush.
The episode that is most likely to move viewers to tears is the fourth one, a flashback episode in which Jack realizes he could have done much more than just make a short weekly Sunday phone call to his mother to maintain their relationship after he helped her escape an abusive relationship with his father.
The very sad episode is all about Jack, who, of course, died early in the show’s run after a house fire but has resurfaced in flashback episodes.
Down the road, the questions I’m sure viewers want answered are:
How will each of the Pearsons handle watching their mother Rebecca deteriorate before their eyes and fail to recognize them?
Will Kevin, the good-looking actor with a charming personality, find the marital happiness as an adult that he saw his parents achieve in his childhood and will it be with Madison or someone else?
Will perfectionist Randall ever accept that things can’t always go the way he or his supportive wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) would want, and he can’t save the world?
What happened to Toby and how did it affect Kate and their children?
Will Kate find happiness with her new husband?
But most importantly, will Fogelman pull off his trapeze act and make all of “Us” satisfied with the endings?