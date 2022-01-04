Alan Pergament: 'This Is Us' begins its balancing act of joys and sorrow in final season

NBC sent along the season’s first four episodes with a request not to reveal any spoilers.

The four episodes attempt to balance the joys and pains of relationships and can also be viewed partly as a psychological study of how early childhood moments and memories can indicate how people behave as adults.

If you are super sensitive or hide your feelings as a child, those patterns may continue as an adult unless you believe you must change them and try, try really hard to do so.

That theme was also part of last season’s finale, with Madison remembering as a child being advised by her mother to find a better man than she did to marry, while her father told her to settle for anyone who would want her.

The episodes starting with Tuesday's called “The Challenger,” because it deals with the 1986 space shuttle disaster, also make the point that parenting doesn’t come with a set of instructions on how to deal with children who test boundaries.

In keeping with Fogelman’s request, I won’t reveal much about what happens in the first four episodes except to say music from REO Speedwagon, Judy Collins, B.J. Thomas and Cat Stevens does a beautiful job setting the mood.