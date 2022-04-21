Alan Pergament: 'They Call Me Magic' documentary offers counterpoints to controversial 'Winning Time'

The ball is in Magic’s court now.

“They Call Me Magic,” the four-part Apple TV+ documentary series about the life of basketball superstar Earvin (Magic) Johnson arrives Friday weeks after HBO’s entertaining and controversial docudrama “Winning Time: The Rise of the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty.”

“Magic” can be viewed as a companion piece to “Winning Time” and the book it is based on, with basketball fans sorting through the different views of Laker events.

The Apple series is a much more joyous and tamer view of Laker life than the HBO series, which has been renewed for a second season.

Based on the 2013 book by Jeff Pearlman, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” “Winning Time” at times is less outrageous than Pearlman’s book.

It isn’t a shock that the series is being criticized by people associated with the Lakers who miss the comic tone of the series and don’t understand docudramas are designed to be more entertaining than depicting dry history.

The most criticism has been directed at the cartoonish depiction of Laker great Jerry West as a trophy and expletive-throwing coach and executive who never was happy. This week, a lawyer for West demanded a retraction, which likely will enhance viewership. The portrayal of Laker superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also is less than flattering.

While West doesn’t throw any trophies in Pearlman’s book, the over-the-top scene can be viewed as shorthand for his personality. He curses in the book. Sportswriters and former Lakers refer to him as “a strange dude” “always nervous” and “crazy, really crazy” in the book at the same time noting how well-liked he was in the organization. And West is also quoted in the book calling himself “a tormented, defiant figure who carries an angry emotional chip on his shoulder and has a hole in his heart that nothing can ultimately fill.”

The book has more time to put West’s behavior in a more sympathetic context than the series, with Pearlman explaining that West was considered an “awesome” guy whose dark persona was influenced by his difficult childhood.

The portrayal of Abdul-Jabbar in the series is actually kinder than it is in Pearlman’s book, which describes the greatest scorer in NBA history as so unlikable that Denver's Danny Schayes cracked the Nuggets gave him a ski trip to Vail on his farewell tour and hoped that he’d break his leg.

“They Call Me Magic,” which includes interviews with many of the players and executives fictionalized in “Winning Time,” is more likely to inspire Laker love. Through his parents, his siblings, wife and children, it paints a picture of Johnson having two sides to his personality. There is the charismatic and outgoing Magic, nicknamed by a high school sportswriter. And there is the introverted Earvin Jr., who learned the importance of hard work from his father, who worked at General Motors for 30 years.

To its credit, the series deals with some difficult subjects, including Magic’s complicated relationship with his true love, Cookie, before he finally married her, and his reputation as a coach killer.

The first two episodes are must-see for the basketball footage that illustrates Earvin’s rise as a high school and college superstar.

West is calm and measured throughout his interview, praising Johnson, who became the NBA’s No. 1 draft choice after leading Michigan State to the 1979 national title against Indiana State and future Celtics star Larry Bird.

There is no mention of West preferring to draft Arkansas guard Sidney Moncrief, which is emblematic of some of the less-flattering things in the HBO series and book being left out. Pearlman wrote former Lakers owner Jack Kent Cooke told “a small circle of confidants” that West advised him to draft Moncrief instead of Johnson, who he felt was too tall to be a point guard.

And while the book explained that the Lakers management and players had enough of Pat Riley’s routine – Abdul-Jabbar nicknamed the coach Norman Bates after the “Psycho” character – and were happy to see him eventually fired, the Apple series makes it sound like it was entirely Riley’s call.

The jealously that Norm Nixon had for Johnson after Magic replaced him as point guard also is ignored.

And the end of the close friendship between Magic and Detroit Pistons superstar Isiah Thomas is explained by Johnson’s hard foul on Thomas in a playoff series between their two teams. It was more complicated than that, with Pearlman’s book claiming an infamous comment by Thomas disparaging the talents of Boston Celtics superstar Larry Bird “drove a wedge in their relationship.” The line, which Thomas later said he made in jest, was: “If he were Black, he’d just be another good guy.”

Johnson became so angry at Thomas for that line and other personal reasons that he famously was one of the players that prevented Thomas from playing on the Olympic 1992 Dream Team.

He and Thomas repaired their relationship four years ago, which explains why Thomas is so prominent in the series.

Thomas explains that he convinced other NBA All-Stars to embrace Johnson when some players were uncomfortable playing with Magic after he was diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Part 3, which deals with the diagnosis, is the most heartbreaking, powerful and moving hour as it shifts the series towards Johnson’s off-the-court trials and triumphs.

The episode, which includes an appearance by Dr. Anthony Fauci, is a suspenseful hour that deals with Johnson learning he has HIV right after he finally married Cookie and they learned they were going to have a child.

Johnson and his wife were eventually persuaded by the late AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser that Magic should be “the face of the disease” to raise money to fight it. The episode is dedicated to Glaser.

Part 4 begins with Johnson persuading Bird and Michael Jordan to join him on the Dream Team before celebrating Johnson’s post-playing career as he took chances starting businesses in Black communities when others were skeptical.

It also deals with Johnson’s initial difficulties accepting that his son EJ was gay before embracing him and showing other parents how important it is to love people for who they are.

There are some interesting Buffalo angles in the Lakers projects.

Bob McAdoo, the most celebrated Buffalo Brave who became a Laker, is in the Apple show and practically every line he utters is profound.

Finally, in the afterward of Pearlman’s book (which I highly recommend), there is a story about former Canisius College star Mike Smrek, a Laker reserve center.

Smrek’s story started with Johnson coldly kicking him out of the most prominent of two team buses and telling him he wasn’t a Laker yet.

Two weeks later, during the celebration after the Lakers won the 1987 title, Johnson tapped Smrek on the shoulder, gave him a long hug and said, “now, you’re a Laker.”

As all these Laker projects illustrate, that's quite a compliment. You could even call it a retraction.

