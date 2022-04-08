Alan Pergament: There is never a better time to take a belated trip to 'Yellowstone'

Keeping track of all the original scripted series in a year is about as hard as following the player movement during free agency in the National Football League.

According to FX Chairman John Landgraf, more than 550 new shows premiere in a year.

Is there any wonder I can’t see them all?

At parties, people are surprised when I tell them I haven’t seen their favorite series. At times, I feel a little guilty about it.

For instance, I was late to the party for the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” co-created by Taylor Sheridan in which Kevin Costner stars as Montana ranch owner, John Dutton, trying to keep his beautiful property and scenic state away from vulture capitalists who want to turn it into condos for the rich and famous.

WKBW-TV retired anchor Keith Radford seemed stunned when I told him over lunch in Naples, Fla., where he spends winter, that I hadn’t seen one episode of one of his favorite shows.

My best friend in Buffalo has been trying to get me to watch it for four years.

Radford and my friend didn’t get me to watch.

But I no longer could avoid it after eavesdropping and hearing a female tell a friend how much she loved the series.

“It’s loaded with sexy cowboys,” she said.

Spectrum made it easier for me to catch up when it gave me a free year of the paid version of the NBC streaming service Peacock to watch the first three seasons before watching the fourth season On Demand.

The fourth season became available on Peacock on March 28, which means all 39 episodes are available. Pluto TV, which is owned by Paramount, also recently began airing the first three seasons.

I watched the 39 episodes of the four seasons in less than a week.

It is a highly entertaining series, with an exceptional cast, compelling story arcs, betrayals, romance and, yes, sexy cowboys. At times, it is a little too violent for my taste and some of the language could shock a sailor or a sports podcaster.

Bingeing the 39 episodes in a week made one appreciate all the dysfunctional Dutton family storylines and the ones involving the ranch hands even more than I probably would have if I had watched one season at a time and not been able to complete some of the story arcs.

After a week, I came to love many of the characters in a cast that includes Kelly Reilly as Dutton’s rebellious daughter Beth; hunky Luke Grimes as principled son Kayce; Wes Bentley as his initially reliable lawyer son Jamie; and Cole Hauser as essentially an adopted son who serves as Dutton’s fixer, Rip Wheeler.

All of John Dutton’s children have issues with daddy, who will go so far to control them that he had one who disobeyed him branded with a ranch symbol that symbolizes loyalty.

The secondary cast includes Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainmaker, fighting for the rights of Native Americans. Hugh Dillion plays an ethically challenged sheriff. Wendy Moniz is an ethically challenged governor involved with Costner’s character. Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is an ethically challenged vulture capitalist and Danny Huston is another vulture.

My use of “ethically challenged” in describing the characters tells you what John Dutton is up against and why he will do just about anything that Tony Soprano would do to keep his ranch away from the vultures.

My best friend was surprised to hear one of my favorite characters was Lloyd, an old ranch hand played by Forrie J. Smith, who doesn’t seem to be acting playing a cowboy.

By the end of the 39 episodes, I also became a fan of Jefferson White, who plays the character Jimmy, who initially knows about as much about ranching (and women) as I do and grows into the job.

I also was amused that an unrecognizable Dabney Coleman, who starred as a TV host in the NBC series “Buffalo Bill,” shows up a few times as John Dutton’s father. Jennifer Landon, daughter of the late Michael Landon, appears as ranch hand Teeter who is as tough as any man.

Costner does what he does best, playing a man who knows what he wants and has a plan on how to achieve it.

Grimes, the cowboy who is married to a Native American woman, most likely will be loved by female viewers as Kayce attempts to straddle conflicting loyalties.

Hauser is the epitome of a man’s man, who will do anything for his boss and has had a lifelong attraction to his daughter.

But for all the sexy cowboys, the character that steals every scene she is in is Dutton’s daughter Beth (Reilly), a smart, sexy woman who is great playing chess and staying ahead of all the financial people trying to steal her daddy’s ranch. If Reilly looks familiar, she is a British actress with a lengthy movie résumé who may be best known to TV audiences as a neuroscientist who solved mysteries of the brain in the short-lived ABC series “Black Box.”

Most of the “Yellowstone” characters would be helped if they spent years in therapy, none more than Beth. She is troubled and she is trouble with a capital T.

I don’t pretend to understand all the financial talk in the series any more than I understood it when I watched Showtime’s “Billions.” It seems irrelevant to the enjoyment of “Yellowstone.”

But after 39 episodes, you don’t need to be a neuroscientist to understand why “Yellowstone” is so popular.

Season five reportedly will start filming in May, which gives viewers plenty of time to catch up before it likely starts airing new episodes in the fall.

I wouldn’t be shocked if you got as addicted as I did and watched the 39 episodes in a week.

