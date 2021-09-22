Alan Pergament: 'The Wonder Years' is a cleverly written and moving reboot of classic series

I have vivid memories of the news conference in Los Angeles before the 1988 premiere of ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”
The pilot of a series about growing up in suburbia in the 1960s made me recall my youth so much that I asked co-creators Neal Marlens and Carol Black if any town was the model for the series.
“We wanted it to be a typical suburb, like Levittown," said Marlens.
It was no wonder the pilot about a preteen played by an adorable Fred Savage and narrated as an adult by Daniel Stern spoke to me: I grew up in Levittown, Long Island.
It was a wonderful place to grow up in the 1960s, with good schools, swimming pools, baseball fields, basketball courts and village greens to congregate with friends.
But there was one shameful aspect of Levittown life that I was unaware of growing up and only learned decades later in one of the remembrances of the town’s anniversaries.
I didn’t realize growing up there was a contract clause that prevented Black people from owning homes there. I knew there weren’t any Black people in the town, but as a kid you don’t think about that much. I have thought about it a lot since.
It also made the reboot of “The Wonder Years” about a middle-class Black family living in Montgomery, Ala., during the civil rights movement in the 1960s surprising and even more moving to me.
A coming-of-age show about a preteen boy originally set in a Long Island town that didn’t allow Blacks to own homes has been transformed 33 years later into a reboot about potential racial harmony in Alabama.
Needless to say, I was predisposed to love it even before learning that Dulé Hill of “The West Wing” was starring as the patriarch of the Williams family.
Here is the mini review of the pilot airing and the likelihood that I would stream more episodes if it had been a streaming show and they were available to preview.
“The Wonder Years,” 8:30 tonight and repeats at 8 p.m. Friday, WKBW-TV
Hill plays Bill Williams, a music professor and funk musician who exemplifies “cool.” Elisha Williams plays Dean Williams, who like Kevin Arnold (Savage’s character) is trying to find his way in a family that includes a cheerleader sister Kim (Laura Lariuki) who appears to becoming increasingly interested in social issues and an unseen athletic brother serving in Vietnam. Dean also is infatuated by Keisa (Milan Ray), the show’s version of Kevin’s crush, Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar). The cast also includes Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian and Julian Lerner as Dean’s white friend Brad, who Dean refers to “as the Pee Wee Reese to my Jackie Robinson if Pee Wee was Jewish and Jackie Robinson couldn’t catch a fly ball.” Don Cheadle narrates as the adult Dean who recalls the past.
You’ll Like It If: You like cleverly written, nostalgic shows about strong parents raising Black children to understand potential racial issues in a state where white kids are reluctant to drink from the same water fountain as Blacks and Black parents are reluctant to allow their kids to test if any progress is being made.
You’ll Hate It If: There isn’t anything to hate. However, some people might question if some of the abrupt harmony in the pilot depicted in an integrated kids’ baseball games comes a little too easily.
Quotes from the Conference Call with Critics: From writer-executive producer Saladin K. Patterson on why the pilot was set in 1968 when a 12-year-old would be 65 today instead of the 1990s: “The honest answer is we wanted to really take the opportunity to show a part of Black middle-class life that had not been seen before.
“Usually, when you talk about the late '60s, it's talking about the struggle in the civil rights movement and things like that, that are very valid, and a part of our story as well, but the perspective of the Black middle class during that time specifically was something that I know stood out to Lee (Daniels, another executive producer) and then stood out to me as well when we first started talking about even doing a reimagining of this show.
“And then the humorous side of that is, for whatever reasons maybe it's because we're getting older ourselves – but the difference between now and, like, the late '90s or early 2000s does not seem to be as different as when the original came out and you were looking from '88 back to '68. It seemed like that was just much more had happened between those two gaps of time. And so we really gravitated toward sticking to the ‘The Wonder Years’ universe of the original, and really looking at this Black middle-class perspective during that time because we haven't really seen that represented on TV and film before.”
From Fred Savage, who moved from in front of the camera as Kevin to directing the reboot of the pilot: “There's a lot of elements of this show that feel very comfortable and familiar, I think, to me, and to an audience as well. We're maintaining a similar tone, a similar blend of comedy and truth, the same idea of a narrator looking back on his youth, kind of with the wisdom of age, but there are things that are incredibly unique about this show, and the fact that it's a brand-new family, brand-new characters I think allows us to maintain some of the things we loved about the original, while also telling a wholly unique and new story with new people.”
Outlook: It is a dramedy, so it as much about the drama as the comedy. In other words, we aren’t talking about big laughs but nods of recognition about narrated lines like wearing eyeglasses in junior high is “basically telling your cousin to get her prom dress ready.” The cast is uniformly excellent. CBS News legend Walter Cronkite arrives to announce a major historical moment near the end that changes the tone, but the original show did that, too. My chance of watching additional episodes if they were streamed would be 10 out of 10.