Alan Pergament: 'The Wonder Years' is a cleverly written and moving reboot of classic series

“And then the humorous side of that is, for whatever reasons maybe it's because we're getting older ourselves – but the difference between now and, like, the late '90s or early 2000s does not seem to be as different as when the original came out and you were looking from '88 back to '68. It seemed like that was just much more had happened between those two gaps of time. And so we really gravitated toward sticking to the ‘The Wonder Years’ universe of the original, and really looking at this Black middle-class perspective during that time because we haven't really seen that represented on TV and film before.”

From Fred Savage, who moved from in front of the camera as Kevin to directing the reboot of the pilot: “There's a lot of elements of this show that feel very comfortable and familiar, I think, to me, and to an audience as well. We're maintaining a similar tone, a similar blend of comedy and truth, the same idea of a narrator looking back on his youth, kind of with the wisdom of age, but there are things that are incredibly unique about this show, and the fact that it's a brand-new family, brand-new characters I think allows us to maintain some of the things we loved about the original, while also telling a wholly unique and new story with new people.”

Outlook: It is a dramedy, so it as much about the drama as the comedy. In other words, we aren’t talking about big laughs but nods of recognition about narrated lines like wearing eyeglasses in junior high is “basically telling your cousin to get her prom dress ready.” The cast is uniformly excellent. CBS News legend Walter Cronkite arrives to announce a major historical moment near the end that changes the tone, but the original show did that, too. My chance of watching additional episodes if they were streamed would be 10 out of 10.

