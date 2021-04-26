Alan Pergament: The Oscars were as enjoyable as watching someone else's home movies

For most of Oscar night, my face was a combination of the looks that the mother and sister of Daniel Kaluuya gave when his speech after being named best supporting actor for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” included a thank you to his parents for having sex that led to his being born.

In the instantly viral moment, Kaluuya’s mother gave a “What did he say look?” as her daughter put her head in her hands.

That the awkward and uncomfortable moment in Sunday night’s show was one of the most memorable highlights of the night says something about how unwatchable most of the three-hour-and-15-minute show was for the most part.

Hollywood celebrated itself in a low-key manner with overlong speeches that made the show feel like you were watching someone else’s home movies and wishing it would end.

The low-key approach reminded me of the Oscars in the 1950s, before I watched the Oscars.

I know some people were happy that there wasn’t a host, but this show cried out for someone like Johnny Carson, Ricky Gervais, Billy Crystal or Jimmy Kimmel to make fun of or celebrate the few memorable entertaining and poignant moments.

To use one of Carson’s favorite bits, how bad was this Oscar show?