Alan Pergament: The Oscars were as enjoyable as watching someone else's home movies

For most of Oscar night, my face was a combination of the looks that the mother and sister of Daniel Kaluuya gave when his speech after being named best supporting actor for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” included a thank you to his parents for having sex that led to his being born.
In the instantly viral moment, Kaluuya’s mother gave a “What did he say look?” as her daughter put her head in her hands.
That the awkward and uncomfortable moment in Sunday night’s show was one of the most memorable highlights of the night says something about how unwatchable most of the three-hour-and-15-minute show was for the most part.
Hollywood celebrated itself in a low-key manner with overlong speeches that made the show feel like you were watching someone else’s home movies and wishing it would end.
The low-key approach reminded me of the Oscars in the 1950s, before I watched the Oscars.
I know some people were happy that there wasn’t a host, but this show cried out for someone like Johnny Carson, Ricky Gervais, Billy Crystal or Jimmy Kimmel to make fun of or celebrate the few memorable entertaining and poignant moments.
To use one of Carson’s favorite bits, how bad was this Oscar show?
It was so bad that you longed for the nominated songs to be played during the show instead of the pre-show.
It was so bad that it should have been carried by a streaming site that paid viewers to watch.
If you turned on NBC’s “Today” this morning, you would have seen the three most memorable moments in a three-minute report.
There was Kaluuya’s speech; a funny speech by best supporting actress Youn Yuh-jung for her performance in “Minari”; and Glenn Close’s dance to “Da Butt,” the song from the Spike Lee movie “School Daze.” The cynic in me wondered if that supposedly ad-lib moment was planned. Close made it look like an ad lib, but she is an actress after all.
When the producers decided to award the best picture before the best acting awards many viewers thought that was a planned gesture that would end the show poignantly with the late Chadwick Boseman being named best actor for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
However, Anthony Hopkins was the surprise winner for his role in “The Father,” resulting in the show ending with a thud.
It was another moment that called out for a host to say something appropriate, like “I bet even Anthony Hopkins didn’t see that coming.”
I understand the disappointment in the ending, which perhaps was partly because many more people have seen Boseman’s film on Netflix than have seen Hopkins’ film, which is available only if you rent it On Demand.
One of the issues involving this year’s Oscars is that the movies weren’t shown in theaters and that in some cases you had to sign up for a streaming service or pay $19.99 to watch them.
I haven’t seen “Nomadland” because I don’t have Hulu and I haven’t seen “The Father” because I’m not about to pay to watch a film on TV that I can see on a streaming site for free in a few months.
Having not seen “Nomadland,” I didn’t get the significance of star Frances McDormand crying “wolf” after the film was named best picture. But I enjoyed the speech by director Chloe Zhao and I thank McDormand for delivering the shortest speech of the night after being named best actress.
The opening shot of Regina King entering the hall where the awards were given out was interesting and promised that things would be different.
King delivered one of the political statements of the night while acknowledging that would turn off viewers. The statement about the fears a Black mother has for her son and subsequent statements about the need for unity were important, though the show didn’t need any more reasons for people to tune out.
One of the better statements being made was unspoken: The number of international winners made the show appear to be a message about the importance and power of immigration.
The leeway that winners were given to give statements and speak as long as they wanted would have been more understandable if Tyler Perry hadn’t been given a time restraint after being given a humanitarian award. He deserved better.
I would have preferred if some of the time used in the lengthy speeches would have been used to show more clips of the nominated films. That seemed especially important in a year that many viewers hadn’t seen the films.
Until near the end, the coming films “West Side Story” and “In the Heights” had the most memorable clips being shown in their promos.
The decision to give some trivia about what jobs the nominees had before they decided to go into the film industry probably made their parents happy. However, the trivia made me feel like I was watching some future questions for “Jeopardy!”
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kaluuya’s speech, Close’s dance and Hopkins’ surprise win somehow made it into a future “Jeopardy!” category.