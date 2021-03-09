Alan Pergament: 'The Masked Singer' makes me change my tune on all reality shows

“And cardboard cutouts just don't cut it,” said McCarthy-Wahlberg.

Thicke noted that singers change their styles to throw the panelists off to stay on longer.

“Sometimes Nicole and I will look at each other from across the table, like, ‘We know who this is, right?’” said Thicke. “And then some of the clues will take us down another path. And then Jenny will say something that now, all of a sudden, we are thinking an athlete. And then Ken goes on some rant, completely unnecessary, that won't help us at all. And somewhere in the middle, we don't get it right even after all of that.”

The judges all agreed on the most shocking unmasking in four seasons.

“Mickey Rourke, because he just decided, ‘I'm done. I'm hot. I want to take it off,’ ” recalled McCarthy-Wahlberg. “We were, like, ‘What? So that was a true unexpected surprise … He just didn't want to be in it.”

“For me, the biggest surprise … I guessed the Yin Yang Twins when it was Bob Saget,” said Scherzinger.

“They do get confused, to be fair,” cracked Jeong.

One big surprise this season concerns Jeong’s gut.