Alan Pergament: 'The Masked Singer' makes me change my tune on all reality shows

If you are a regular reader of this column, you know I treat reality shows like a whiteout on Route 400 and avoid them unless they include local contestants.
For a long time, I didn’t really have much of a clue concerning how the Fox hit “The Masked Singer” operates because I’ve only watched bits and pieces of the program when Rob Gronkowski was masquerading as a singer.
I changed my tune last week after joining a Zoom news conference with panelists Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, executive producers Craig Plestis, James Breen and Rosie Seitchik and guest host Niecy Nash, who replaced Nick Cannon early this season as he recovered from Covid-19.
The news conference gave ample clues about why the series – which premieres season five at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WUTV – has been such a success: The panelists enjoy each other’s company and their good humor shines through.
The Zoom session was so much fun that it led me to watch the season four finale. I figured if the contestants are willing to sweat for hours in their costumes, the least I could do was watch an entire episode.
While watching, I couldn’t help but laugh about the judges guessing that Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato or Gwyneth Paltrow would consider putting themselves into one of the sweaty outfits required to disguise who is singing.
After all, I was about as familiar with two of the first three winners of “The Masked Singer” – rapper T-Pain and singer, songwriter and actress Kandi Burruss – as I usually am knowing the performers at the Grammys.
But perhaps things will change this season.
“The level of star power in season five in ‘The Masked Singer” is at another level,” said Thicke.
“There were celebrities this season … that I thought would never be on ‘The Masked Singer,’ ” said McCarthy-Wahlberg.
Plestis said so many celebrities wanted to be on that they were told to come back for a future season. He added the schedules of many celebrities opened up because of Covid-19 and made them available.
“Celebrities have said … their schedules are more free but also that they want this platform, that they miss performing, that they miss the stage, and this is the perfect opportunity to get back out there,” said Scherzinger. “So, a lot of people aren't touring, like me and Robin. So they are, like, ‘Get me out there.’ Yeah, even LeAnn Rimes (last season’s winner) said that the other day.”
McCarthy-Wahlberg gave Jeong credit for improving his guess work this season and suggesting he had a chance to win the Golden Ear competition in which the judges guess their first impressions of the contestants.
“The game changing in terms of the panelists is Ken Jeong went from Ken Jeong wrong to Ken Jeong strong,” she said.
In a new wrinkle this season, a wild card singer takes the stage at the end of an episode for a chance to unseat another of the 10 original contestants.
Plestis doesn’t believe the show is messing with a good thing. “It just adds freshness to the whole show.”
“I think some of the wild cards have some of the most moving stories,” added McCarthy-Wahlberg.
The judges now deal with a higher degree of difficulty in unmasking the clues, especially since some clues are misdirections.
“It's gotten harder every season, and this season, we are pretty much inadequate in most ways,” said Thicke. “But Jenny studies hard on the clues. Ken gets lucky because every dog has their day. And, you know, Nicole and I usually get close after a few listens, but this first impression guess has made us all challenged.”
Of course, it has been challenging to put on a show like this without a live audience involved. The producers use some audience cutaways from previous seasons.
“When I watch basketball games, I miss that intensity,” said Thicke. “You miss that crowd. You miss the crowd's reaction. You miss seeing how they would jump up and down to something, and that little bit of fantasy is necessary for us to fully dive into the experience.”
“And cardboard cutouts just don't cut it,” said McCarthy-Wahlberg.
Thicke noted that singers change their styles to throw the panelists off to stay on longer.
“Sometimes Nicole and I will look at each other from across the table, like, ‘We know who this is, right?’” said Thicke. “And then some of the clues will take us down another path. And then Jenny will say something that now, all of a sudden, we are thinking an athlete. And then Ken goes on some rant, completely unnecessary, that won't help us at all. And somewhere in the middle, we don't get it right even after all of that.”
The judges all agreed on the most shocking unmasking in four seasons.
“Mickey Rourke, because he just decided, ‘I'm done. I'm hot. I want to take it off,’ ” recalled McCarthy-Wahlberg. “We were, like, ‘What? So that was a true unexpected surprise … He just didn't want to be in it.”
“For me, the biggest surprise … I guessed the Yin Yang Twins when it was Bob Saget,” said Scherzinger.
“They do get confused, to be fair,” cracked Jeong.
One big surprise this season concerns Jeong’s gut.
“Well, Ken has definitely finally shown up,” said Thicke. “I've decided to just have a good time this season. I think Ken and I kind of switched places. Ken is getting more right now, and I'm just going for the jokes.”