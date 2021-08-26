Alan Pergament: The life of a young TV reporter includes living on peanut butter and jelly and crying from exhaustion

Olmsted thinks nine out of 10 new mothers feel the same way as she does about working in the business.

“If you get to my age, you're going to be at a crossroads where it's either to have kids and leave or stay in and don't have kids,” she said.

The Olmsteds’ first child, Ethan, was born in January of 2019. A daughter Bailey was born in June of 2021.

She said she paid her nanny in Buffalo more money than she was bringing home to babysit Ethan.

“I was losing money by going to work and that wasn’t worth it,” she said. “Unless you are a main anchor, there's really a cap on where you're going to go salary-wise. I basically reached the end of my earning potential and sort of the end of my career trajectory because I had a family now.”

Her husband asked her why she put herself through the misery and suggested finding something that made her happy.

“I was stubborn and was like, ‘no I'm not giving up on the dream,’ but it took me a long time to realize I had changed and that's OK,” she said. “It's just being a new mom is hard and being a new mom in news feels impossible.”