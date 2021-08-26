Alan Pergament: The life of a young TV reporter includes living on peanut butter and jelly and crying from exhaustion

The goal of former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor-reporter Katie Alexander to become a TV news reporter began in fourth grade in Columbus, Ohio.
After being interviewed by a station in her hometown, she was invited to audition for its Kids News Network program and became a reporter and anchor for the program from fourth through sixth grade.
“I just knew from a very young age that I wanted to do this,” she said in a telephone interview.
Alexander, 33, who has two young children and goes by her married last name Olmsted, left WIVB and TV news in 2019 for a better work-life balance.
Now on maternity leave from her job as media relations consultant for the Ohio Education Association, Olmsted is the ideal example of the sacrifices necessary to be a TV reporter that led her WIVB colleague and friend Erica Brecher to leave to work in public relations.
In the beginning, Olmsted earned such a low salary that she lived on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and had so little time to sleep that she cried inside her car between assignments.
She never plans to return to television, making her free to give an unvarnished account of what life is like for a young female TV reporter with children and why many exit the business.
Olmsted didn’t want to leave Western New York to work in a bigger market.
“I absolutely loved Western New York,” she said. “Buffalo was my ambition. We bought a house there. We sat down roots there. This was going to be my forever market because it was the perfect place for our family equidistant between my family in Columbus and my husband's family in Boston. It was an affordable place to live, although not on the salary we were making. It was the dream. It just did not work out.”
A 2010 Syracuse University graduate, Olmsted began her career as an intern at WWNY in Watertown that led to a job as a general assignment reporter after college graduation and eventually was promoted to weekend anchor.
Her starting pay was $10 an hour plus a fraction of the overtime she worked. Much of her salary went to the $750 monthly rent. At times, she shared that with a roommate.
Olmsted said she had the advantage of coming from “a lot of privilege,” with her parents paying her cellphone bills and being there if she ever needed anything.
“One of my gripes with journalism in general is the only way you can really make it is if you don't need the money,” she said.
After paying rent, there wasn’t much money to do anything.
“I didn't go out to eat,” she said. “I ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. My go-to meal was spaghetti with tuna.”
She stayed in Watertown for three years and loved the community, her co-workers and the job opportunities.
“The money was terrible. The hours were rough because I was doing a day-night-day-night rotation … Saturdays were crying in the car from exhaustion.”
After two years, she became a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at KWQC TV 6 News at a Quad Cities station that spans multiple cities on both sides of the Mississippi River. Her salary was $30,000. Rent was about $750, which she shared with her husband, Dylan Olmsted, who she married in May of 2017.
After two years, she joined WIVB in 2015 to be the morning reporter on “Wake Up!” She eventually became weekend morning anchor – without a raise.
Now in her third market, she started at $40,000 before overtime and made $42,000 in the contract’s third year. She reached $45,000 at the start of her second WIVB contract and earned about $48,000 by the second year. After she had her first child, she didn’t have the flexibility to work overtime.
“I was not going to break $50,000 no matter what I did,” said Alexander of her third contract offer. “After 10 years in the business, I was not going to make one year's worth of Syracuse costs. That was a breaking point. I was already very unhappy and the offer was frankly insulting and it was very easy to walk.”
Olmsted thinks nine out of 10 new mothers feel the same way as she does about working in the business.
“If you get to my age, you're going to be at a crossroads where it's either to have kids and leave or stay in and don't have kids,” she said.
The Olmsteds’ first child, Ethan, was born in January of 2019. A daughter Bailey was born in June of 2021.
She said she paid her nanny in Buffalo more money than she was bringing home to babysit Ethan.
“I was losing money by going to work and that wasn’t worth it,” she said. “Unless you are a main anchor, there's really a cap on where you're going to go salary-wise. I basically reached the end of my earning potential and sort of the end of my career trajectory because I had a family now.”
Her husband asked her why she put herself through the misery and suggested finding something that made her happy.
“I was stubborn and was like, ‘no I'm not giving up on the dream,’ but it took me a long time to realize I had changed and that's OK,” she said. “It's just being a new mom is hard and being a new mom in news feels impossible.”
Olmsted acknowledged she couldn’t be as flexible with her hours as her superiors needed her to be. She felt like she was seen as a burden because she had to leave close to on time.
She was guilted into coming in on a day off to cover for someone sick and she had to bring her son. “It was impossible,” she said.
At other times, she was breastfeeding and needed time to pump at work and still was asked after almost a year where she was when she had to do it.
“I never missed deadlines, I never missed a story, but it was it was very clear that my priorities were not aligning with their priorities.”
She didn’t think her Syracuse professors addressed what life would be like in broadcasting for a mother.
“I mean you're talking to a bunch of 18-year-olds,” she said. “I don't think any of us were really thinking seriously about what motherhood looked like. They did address you will never make enough money. My mentor once told me, ‘if you can see yourself doing anything else in the world, do that.’ ”
She is doing that now in public relations. Life is good. She is fulfilled as a mother, the hours are better and she no longer survives on peanut butter and jelly. She estimates her salary is in the mid-$80,000 range.
Her happiness quotient far exceeds what it was in television.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, by the time I left news, I was just miserable. It was a 2. And on a scale of 1 to 10, I am an 11 today. Once you get out, you get how much better life is.”