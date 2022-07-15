Alan Pergament: 'The Last Movie Stars' is a creative and revealing portrait of Newman and Woodward

You may have to love the films of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward almost as much as they loved each other to get through the six-part HBO Max series “The Last Movie Stars.”

I do.

The debatable title of a project co-produced by CNN Films, directed by Ethan Hawke and executive produced by Martin Scorsese comes from a line about the married Hollywood film legends from their good friend Gore Vidal.

“I think people will think of them as the last movie stars,” Vidal says in the first episode.

I only wish my late father Joe would have been able to watch the entertaining six hours with me. His favorite expression when talking about iconic film stars was “there is only one, as is “there is only one Clark Gable, one Spencer Tracy, one Katharine Hepburn, one Paul Newman, one Joanne Woodward.”

Early in the documentary, which streams July 21, Hawke recalled skipping church as a young boy with his father to see the classic “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” starring Newman and Robert Redford.

“From that day forward, the movies have been the church of my choice,” said Hawke.

The creative project started during early Covid days, which is why Zoom has a big role in it. Hawke explains that one of Newman’s daughters asked him to do the documentary about the couple who met as understudies on “Picnic” when they were young actors, and Paul was married to his first wife Jackie.

Hawke knew about taped interviews that screenwriter Stewart Stern (“Rebel Without a Cause”) had done with actors, writers, directors, friends and relatives who knew and worked with the couple. (Newman died in 2008; Woodward is alive and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.)

Unfortunately, Newman soured on the project and burned the tapes.

Fortunately, Stern saved transcripts of the interviews.

That results in an all-star cast of today’s actors reading the words of many of those interviewed, augmented by interviews that Newman and Woodward had done over their 50-year careers.

George Clooney is the voice of Newman, Laura Linney the voice of Woodward. The cast includes stage actor Brooks Ashmanskas as the voice of Vidal and Zoe Kazan as the voice of Newman’s first wife, Jackie. Several other high-profile actors were involved, reading dialogue from their homes.

The joy and pride of the actors participating in the project is evident throughout.

Newman’s self-deprecating sense of humor comes through, sometimes with words as blue as his celebrated eyes.

“On the one hand, what a plague my appearance has been,” he deadpans. “On the other hand, where the hell would I have been if I looked like Golda Meir.”

He also joked he didn’t want his tombstone to say, “he died a failure after his eyes turned brown.”

His love of Woodward is as apparent as his sense of humor. He said, “I simply delight in her” and “I am a creature of her invention” in interviews.

I’m sure my Jewish father would have enjoyed hearing Newman speak of his pride of being half-Jewish in episode three, which starts with clips from “Exodus.”

“The only thing my mother ever liked about me being a movie star is how much it impressed the Jewish half of my family,” said Newman. “She was always intimidated by them. I’m half Protestant, half Jewish. But I’ve always thought of myself as a Jew because it is harder.”

My dad might have been a little disappointed to learn that Newman was a functioning alcoholic and used that destructive habit to understand the characters he played in many of his classic films.

The series is part tribute and part psychoanalysis, with it notable that Newman played many characters who dealt with shame.

The clips from classic films that starred Newman and Woodward individually or together are another highlight. They include “Hud,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Hustler,” “The Color of Money, “Rachel, Rachel,” "The Sting," “Three Faces of Eve,” “The Long Hot Summer” and their final film together, “Mr. and Mrs. Bridge.”

The documentary may make you look at some of Newman’s films differently, especially the 1977 minor league hockey film “Slap Shot.”

While overwhelmingly loving, the documentary doesn’t ignore the rough patches in the couple’s lives, including how Newman’s divorce from his first wife impacted his three children, especially his only son, Scott, who died from a drug overdose.

Paul unsuccessfully tried to find a way to reach Scott while acknowledging it wasn’t easy to live up to his name. “I don’t think I’d want to be my own son,” Newman told director Sydney Pollack.

There are some other honest moments, including the jealousy each had for the other’s career and Woodward wondering how her career would have been different if she hadn’t taken so much time off raising six children, including three stepchildren.

In an interview with Phil Donahue, Woodward candidly admits, “the truth is I felt an enormous rivalry with Paul.”

“If I had to do it all over again, I might not have had children,” said Woodward in another interview. “Actors don’t make good parents.”

In the beginning, Woodward had a more successful career than Newman did before what was known as “Newman’s Luck” helped his career skyrocket. He was cast in “Our Town” because James Dean was in “Rebel Without a Cause” and unavailable and was cast in “Somebody Up There Likes Me” after Dean’s tragic death.

His daughters talk candidly about the difficulties in the so-called perfect Hollywood marriage.

There are plenty of home movies and black-and-white clips from the Actor’s Studio featuring Marlon Brando, Dean and other well-known stars, acting coaches and directors.

The reasons that Newman eventually became political, which included the support of anti-war presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy in 1968, are explored. He was especially proud of being No. 19 on President Nixon’s enemies list.

Newman’s philanthropy, which has raised more than $500 million for charity through his popcorn, sauces, salad dressing, lemonade, Fig Newmans and other grocery store items, is celebrated in the sweet final episode.

Linney and Allison Janney celebrate Woodward, who after winning numerous acting awards became an acting coach instrumental in their careers.

Newman, who considered his acting career “a series of accidents,” and had a struggle with confidence, didn’t win many awards, being frequently passed over after several Oscar nominations. When he finally won for “The Color of Money,” he did the movie star thing. He didn’t show up.

His co-star on “Money” was Tom Cruise, who some people believe deserves to be called a movie star after his recent success, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

I have some minor reservations about the project, which originally was supposed to premiere on CNN Plus before it folded. I initially thought it could have been done in three episodes. But eventually I didn’t want it to end.

It also made me wish I had watched all of Newman and Woodward’s films again during the pandemic. There could be much worse ways to spend the rest of a possible long, hot summer.