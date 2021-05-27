Alan Pergament: 'The Kominsky Method' ends 3-year Netflix run with perfection

It is a shame that “Kominsky” ends after only 22 episodes in three seasons, but that’s often the Netflix way.

I don’t want to give too much away, but every episode made me laugh and smile and the final one made this alter cocker chuckle at its humor, smile at the perfectly timed banter between old acting pros Turner and Douglas and ultimately become moved by its poignancy.

There also is a hilarious cameo by Jane Seymour as Norman’s girlfriend during and after the funeral in episode one.

Lorre finds humor in such small things as the addictive nature of Cheetos and reflecting on the difficulties an old man has entering and exiting his showcase sports car.

The season takes a sweet twist by episode four, my favorite of the six episodes.

Director Barry Levinson, who cast Reiser in the classic 1982 film “Diner,” offers Sandy a role of a lifetime, especially for an acting coach who regrets his acting career never took off.

The casting eventually leads to a scene that is a nod to fans of “Diner,” which was directed by Levinson. Reiser, made to look even older than he is by wearing a bald cap, a fat suit and a ponytail to play Martin, watches himself in the classic film during a family movie watching session.