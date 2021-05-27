Alan Pergament: 'The Kominsky Method' ends 3-year Netflix run with perfection

It is a big TV Memorial Day holiday weekend for those with cable, pay-cable or certain streaming packages.
The fifth episode of the entertaining and historical CNN series “The Story of Late Night” is bound to continue to provide laughs at 9 p.m. Sunday and the series finale of the riveting HBO series “Mare of Easttown” is bound to have a twist when it airs at 10 p.m.
Of course, there also is the emotional, occasionally revealing but somewhat bloated 1 hour, 45-minute “Friends” reunion streaming on HBO Max at your convenience on the streaming site.
But if you have about three hours to spare, I can’t think of a better way than watching the third and final season of the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” which starts streaming on Friday.
It shouldn't get lost in all the options and should only take about three hours to watch in one sitting.
The series from writer-producer Chuck Lorre in which Michael Douglas stars as Los Angeles acting coach Sandy Kominsky has such a perfect final six episodes that it makes it even harder to say goodbye.
The first two seasons in which Alan Arkin co-starred as Sandy’s friend of 50 years, sarcastic Hollywood agent and widower Norman Newlander, were priceless as the two acting giants navigated all the things that “alter cockers” deal with during old age.
The use of the Yiddish word for old men always makes me smile because my late father used it often. And since I am now one, this series is perfect for my demographic. I suspect it will appeal to all demographics.
Sandy and Norman’s issues included dealing with lung cancer, having hip and knee replacement surgery and the need for pharmaceuticals to do things that came naturally in their youth.
Their discussions often occurred before and after being waited on by a slow-moving octogenarian at Musso & Frank, a famous Hollywood Boulevard restaurant that I just had to go to in my semiannual trips to Los Angeles just to soak up some history.
Unfortunately, Arkin isn’t around for season three, perhaps due to the 87-year-old’s concern about doing a season during Covid-19.
However, Lorre prepared for Arkin’s departure by casting Paul Reiser in season two as Martin, the romantic interest for Sandy’s daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker).
The inspired third season includes many of the trappings of series finales, including a wedding, another character dying and a personal triumph.
It also includes a priceless co-star turn by actress Kathleen Turner, who decades ago starred alongside Douglas in the 1989 divorce movie, “The War of the Roses.”
Turner returns as Sandy’s ex-wife Roz. Sandy acknowledges he could have been a better husband and he and Roz become “buddies” as they prepare for Mindy’s marriage to Martin.
Spoiler alert: Arkin is missed. The trailer for the season reveals that Norman has died and the season premiere deals hilariously with his funeral. He has made Sandy the executor of his multimillion-dollar will. That results in Sandy’s difficulties dealing with Norman’s frequently troubled daughter Phoebe (Lisa Edelstein) and his grandson Robbie (Haley Joel Osment), who has fled The Church of Scientology. Phoebe and Robbie's schemes to get their inheritance faster than the will details exasperates Sandy.
The extra attention that Reiser and Turner receive more than makes up for Arkin’s absence.
I haven’t laughed out loud so often from watching any comedy in years in a season that also includes Allison Janney and Morgan Freeman going to Sandy’s studio to impart their self-serving acting wisdom.
Lorre has had many successful comedies that ran for several seasons and hundreds of episodes, including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and Janney’s recently canceled series “Mom.”
I wouldn’t have missed any of them if they stopped after three seasons of 22 episodes apiece.
It is a shame that “Kominsky” ends after only 22 episodes in three seasons, but that’s often the Netflix way.
I don’t want to give too much away, but every episode made me laugh and smile and the final one made this alter cocker chuckle at its humor, smile at the perfectly timed banter between old acting pros Turner and Douglas and ultimately become moved by its poignancy.
There also is a hilarious cameo by Jane Seymour as Norman’s girlfriend during and after the funeral in episode one.
Lorre finds humor in such small things as the addictive nature of Cheetos and reflecting on the difficulties an old man has entering and exiting his showcase sports car.
The season takes a sweet twist by episode four, my favorite of the six episodes.
Director Barry Levinson, who cast Reiser in the classic 1982 film “Diner,” offers Sandy a role of a lifetime, especially for an acting coach who regrets his acting career never took off.
The casting eventually leads to a scene that is a nod to fans of “Diner,” which was directed by Levinson. Reiser, made to look even older than he is by wearing a bald cap, a fat suit and a ponytail to play Martin, watches himself in the classic film during a family movie watching session.
The fifth episode includes a hilarious moment in which Sandy confronts Martin’s mother, who doesn’t have a filter and says hurtful things effortlessly.
Sandy has a new appreciation for momma’s boy Martin’s inability to stand up to his mother. “You poor (expletive deleted), you never had a chance,” says Sandy.
The final episode leaps by a year at the start and later leaps another 10 months, giving time for Sandy’s streaming movie to premiere.
The finale hits every note beautifully, down to giving the old waiter at Musso & Frank’s his moment.
Sandy could have been a better husband. But I can’t imagine anyone being a better ex-husband.
Or that “The Kominsky Method” could have had a better ending.