Alan Pergament: The Bills will get a fortune in the next TV contract. That will have no effect on stadium talks

In 2023, when the new National Football League TV contract kicks in, each team is expected to receive an annual payment of $321 million, reportedly an 80% increase from the previous deal with the networks that broadcast games.
That kind of windfall might lead Buffalo Bills fans to think it will be easier to keep season ticket prices down and provide team owners Kim and Terry Pegula with so much cash that they will not need to ask for as much public money to build a new stadium, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion.
Here's the short answer to that hope: Forget about it.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia said that the big TV payday has no impact on the Bills plans.
“The national revenue share that has made the NFL great and sustainable for small markets does not translate into what we need to make a new stadium competitive in Buffalo,” Raccuia said.
In the fragmented world of 21st century broadcasting, with viewers abandoning network shows and flocking to premium cable and streaming services, NFL games continue to draw large TV audiences. "Sunday Night Football" on NBC typically ranks as one of the most watched – often the most watched – shows each week. And Bills' games, whether in the afternoon or evening, draw local ratings numbers and viewership that are unlike any other TV show.
But the evenly split money from the national TV contract is only one slice of the revenue pie. In other areas, Buffalo gets far from an equal share. Buffalo is the the second smallest TV market in the NFL. Without the national revenue share, Buffalo couldn’t compete largely because the team's ability to get local revenue is dwarfed by big market teams that can charge more for tickets and local media rights.
• The money the Bills receive from local TV and radio for preseason games in the No. 53 TV market is believed to be in the bottom five of the league. According to a source, the combined TV and radio money is believed in the range of $2 million-$3 million annually combined, and it isn’t all profit. The deals usually require the Bills to give the stations extras such as tickets, a suite and advertising.
• The money the team gets for radio rights is not much of a factor. With many radio groups in financial distress now, WGR was unlikely to get much competition to retain the rights to carry Bills games as it did recently. The TV contract for preseason games is more competitive, with the rights moving from WKBW-TV to WIVB-TV after the 2019 preseason for what are annually the highest-rated programs of the summer here by a wide margin.
• Frequent Bills sellouts in one of the larger NFL stadiums also can’t compensate for the low amount of local TV and radio revenue, either. The Bills have some of the lowest ticket prices in the NFL, and gate revenue here – even when the team averages 66,000 fans for home games in Highmark Stadium – likely isn’t enough to pay one year of quarterback Josh Allen’s salary. According to ESPN, the Bills averaged 68,839 fans for the eight regular games in 2019, the last season the usual number of fans could attend games. However, the average for 10 games drops to 66,600 after the announced crowds for two preseason games were counted. (Covid-19 prevented fans from attending almost all 2020 games.)
Here are some other relevant and approximate numbers: At about $90 for an average ticket in 2019 – the average ticket price went up to about $101 in 2021 – each game delivered about $6 million in gate revenue before the money for suites is included.
However, the Bills don’t get all that money. According to a league source, the NFL gives between 37% and 40% of gate revenue that doesn’t include suites to a pool for visiting teams, with the home team keeping 60% to 63%. If rounded off to 60%, that means that the Bills keep about $3.6 million a home game from seat revenue. Since the team has a combined 10 preseason and home games a year, that is approximately $36 million in home gate revenue annually, or about 11% of the revenue they will get from the new TV contract in 2023. (This doesn’t include suite revenue.)
The team also gets about 40% of the revenue from a pool of all away games shared by teams in the league. The Bills have to contribute a certain amount of home game revenue or the franchise could get a discounted amount of away game revenue. That means the Bills need to charge a certain average ticket price, or they will be thrown for a loss of away game revenue.
The disparity in nonshared revenue helps explain why the team expects to require personal seat licenses for season ticket holders. All the newer stadiums in the NFL have come with PSLs to help finance the cost.
While many fans might be shaking their heads over the Bills plan to cut the stadium capacity from 69,000 to about 60,000-62,000 seats, the loss of seats likely would reduce revenue by only about $4.2 million annually at roughly an average of $100 a ticket (prices are likely to increase). The team undoubtedly hopes to get any potential losses back through new stadium plans.
“The reason that you go to lower capacity is to try to create a more intimate and fan-friendly environment,” Raccuia said. “Bigger seats. More amenities, better Wi-Fi, more video boards, more temperature-controlled areas. And that’s true throughout all of sports.”
The reason for that also has a connection to TV: The team wants to make fans at the game as comfortable as fans watching in their homes.
And if some Bills fans can’t get in to the new stadium because of lower capacity, they can always stay home and add to Buffalo’s great TV ratings for the games.