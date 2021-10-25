Alan Pergament: The Bills will get a fortune in the next TV contract. That will have no effect on stadium talks

But the evenly split money from the national TV contract is only one slice of the revenue pie. In other areas, Buffalo gets far from an equal share. Buffalo is the the second smallest TV market in the NFL. Without the national revenue share, Buffalo couldn’t compete largely because the team's ability to get local revenue is dwarfed by big market teams that can charge more for tickets and local media rights.

• The money the Bills receive from local TV and radio for preseason games in the No. 53 TV market is believed to be in the bottom five of the league. According to a source, the combined TV and radio money is believed in the range of $2 million-$3 million annually combined, and it isn’t all profit. The deals usually require the Bills to give the stations extras such as tickets, a suite and advertising.

• The money the team gets for radio rights is not much of a factor. With many radio groups in financial distress now, WGR was unlikely to get much competition to retain the rights to carry Bills games as it did recently. The TV contract for preseason games is more competitive, with the rights moving from WKBW-TV to WIVB-TV after the 2019 preseason for what are annually the highest-rated programs of the summer here by a wide margin.