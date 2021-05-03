Alan Pergament: Ted Shredd's Covid post should inspire others to advocate for vaccinations

Like many members of the community, I was saddened and concerned to hear that Ted Shredd, the popular co-host of the morning show at 103.3 FM The Edge with Tom Ragan, is battling Covid-19.

But I admire Shredd for being willing to post a picture of himself at his most vulnerable from a hospital bed receiving oxygen and telling everyone to get vaccinated.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn't afraid. I was very healthy,” he wrote on a Facebook post. “It can happen real fast. You don't want to be where I am right now. Take it serious and get vaccinated.”

The personalities on local radio and television, along with the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, are the biggest celebrities in Western New York and what they say and do can influence citizens here.

I am aware of other people in the local media who have had Covid in the past year and haven’t revealed it publicly. That’s their choice.

But I believe that if more local celebrities revealed how the virus has affected them and advocated for taking one of the vaccines it would be better for the community at a time vaccine hesitancy is a serious concern.