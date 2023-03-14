If there ever is a time Western New York and the world need the uplifting optimism of “Ted Lasso,” it is now.

Tragic deaths, war and weather disasters have been all around us recently.

Needless to say, I couldn’t wait to preview the third and possibly final season of the Apple TV+ series, which premieres with Wednesday’s episode. Subsequent episodes will be introduced weekly.

There is no binging the entire season in which “Lasso” seeks a triumphant ending. Critics were given only the first four episodes of the 12-episode season to preview.

For those who missed the first two seasons, the plot is straight out of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers.”

Jason Sudeikis plays an American football coach initially hired to coach an English soccer team by the female owner who wants him to fail to get back at her former husband, who is also part owner of the team. Lasso is so lovable – he even bakes desserts for her – that her plan isn’t sustainable because the coach wins almost everyone over. The series has heart and humor.

The third season opener of “Ted” is amusing and bittersweet, but the second episode knocks it out of the park.

I was a little concerned during the first episode that an early discussion between Ted (Sudeikis) and his therapist (Sarah Niles) in which the head coach wondered why he was still in England might have been a metaphor for the season. After all, Ted is big on metaphors. He repeats the sentiment with assistant coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) near the end of the episode.

But any doubts that Ted will be off his game disappears in the second episode, set to premiere March 22. The series rewards fans with its usual mix of humor, relationship issues and poignant moments through the four episodes I watched. Episodes check in at around 45 minutes each, which is about as long as network programs without commercials and longer than many “Ted” episodes in the first two seasons. It is especially long for a comedy series.

The series returns a couple of weeks before Apple TV+ raised my subscription price by $2 a month to $6.99 a month as my current contract expires. The streaming service is still a bargain, with series such as “Severance,” “Trying,” “Bad Sisters,” “Slow Horses” and the recently renewed “Shrinking” – a show from "Lasso" writers about death, divorce and healing, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford – all worth the monthly price that was increased last fall for many.

Generally, third seasons can be a little dicey, since viewers enjoy meeting quirky characters in the first two seasons, and there is a chance that things will become repetitive.

That is probably one reason why many British series don’t have as many episodes as American series in a season. “Lasso’s” 22 episodes over the first two seasons is a season’s worth for American shows, which often run for longer than they deserve. “Lasso” is following the British script, with Sudeikis strongly suggesting this season will be it for “Lasso.”

By the end of season two, when insecure assistant coach Nathan Shelley – aka “The Wonder Kid” (Nick Mohammed) – bolted Ted’s AFC Richmond team to become coach of rival West Ham United, viewers undoubtedly knew where season three would be headed. Nathan’s “nice guys finish last” philosophy is the antithesis of Ted’s “kill them with kindness” coaching style. The coaches also have laughably different approaches to handling the media.

With Richmond advancing to the Premier League at the end of season two, the rivalry extends from the coaches to the owners, Richmond’s Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and West Ham’s Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), her former husband.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The way third seasons frequently avoid repeating themselves is to add new characters or enlarge the roles of minor characters. So, it isn’t surprising that “Lasso” has added one new character, a superstar who could be inspired by the behavior of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers to an exaggerated degree.

Foul-mouthed Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein, one of the writers), gets a larger role as an assistant coach. He still steals every scene he is in with a combination of raw language that belies his underlying sensitivity.

My favorite expanded role starting in episode two concerns sportswriter Trent Crimm (James Lance), known for asking tough questions in insensitive ways.

Rebecca also is convinced to see her mother’s psychic. It doesn’t go well, but I’m guessing the psychic eventually makes a return to a larger role.

Juno Temple is back as marketing expert Keeley, who has been romantically involved with both Roy Kent and conceited star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) in the first two seasons. She hires a friend for her new public relations firm for reasons that are hard to understand. I had to watch the episodes twice (the previews don’t support closed captioning) to try and understand her, but at least “Lasso” is the one series I don’t mind watching over again.

Many viewers may be attracted to the series to see how the romances play out, including whether Ted reunites with his wife and mother of his son back in the States, or realizes it is time to move on.

The relationships provide sentimentality, but can be the least interesting aspects of the series. Most relationships in TV follow typical narrative structure of getting people to root for a couple, watching them fall apart and then discovering whether they truly belong together.

That scenario also applies to male characters in “Lasso” who have conflicts with each other. The show’s general theme is to learn to deal with some hard truths about yourself and your situation to become a better person, a better teammate and a better friend, uplifting reasons that probably further explain the series’ popularity.

I’m not as big a fan of the relationships in “Lasso” as I am of the show’s musical choices and amusing pop culture references.

The choice of one famous song from “The Kinks” – I don’t want to give it away – when dealing with Trent Crimm put a huge smile on this newspaperman’s face. There also is a well-placed moment when Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows” is used.

But it is the pop culture references that often make me smile or laugh the most. My favorite comic moment in the first four episodes is Ted’s summary and review of Hallmark movies, which I am not embarrassed to say my girlfriend convinces me to watch every Christmas season. Ted would be a good TV critic. He nails his review.

There also are amusing references to Julie Andrews, Hugh Jackman, Madonna, Joe Rogan, Daniel Day-Lewis, a classic Johnny Carson bit, the TV shows "Twin Peaks" and "The Simpsons," and the movies "The Big Lebowski," Hoosiers" and "Field of Dreams" sprinkled throughout the episodes.

As an added bonus, there is an amusing English lesson about the differences between irony and being hypocritical.

As a young character astutely notes at the end of the first episode, “nothing lasts forever.” And that includes “Ted Lasso.”

I’m no psychic. But I can see “Ted Lasso” fans flooding the internet with pleas to Sudeikis to give the world more reasons to smile and go on with the show at least past season three.