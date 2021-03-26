Alan Pergament: Syracuse games top-rated locally during March Madness with late night Saturday to come

The Ducks’ heartless coach, played by Dylan Playfair, the nephew of former Sabre Larry Playfair, cuts Alex’s son, and suggests players not good enough to advance to the 12- to 14-year-old team “don’t’ bother” to play anymore.

Alex decides to form a new team, names them the “Don’t Bothers” and finds an ice rink to practice that is owned by Gordon Bombay (Estevez), the former Ducks coach. He now is so disillusioned that he claims he hates hockey and even has a banner to prove it.

I don’t think I have to tell you it probably won’t be long before Bombay changes his mind and decides to help coach this team of adorable misfits.

If you don’t enjoy a show with a cute cast, a good message about not putting so much pressure on children that they don’t have fun playing a sport, then, well, don’t bother to watch.

But Graham is just as endearing as she was in “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” and helps makes this version of “The Ducks” a winner.

One more thing: Estevez looks and sounds more like his father Martin Sheen than I’ve ever noticed before.