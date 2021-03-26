Alan Pergament: Syracuse games top-rated locally during March Madness with late night Saturday to come

When it comes to college basketball, Buffalo loves Syracuse.
The top two-rated NCAA games last weekend in Western New York were Syracuse’s first round upset of San Diego State (4.0) that started at 9:30 p.m. Friday and its second round upset of West Virginia University (5.3) that started at 5 p.m.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
The ratings for both Syracuse games were helped by being carried on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. Games on the broadcast affiliate generally get higher ratings than games on cable.
The Syracuse games were the only ones to get higher than a 4 local rating. The next highest-rated game locally was Baylor’s second round win over Wisconsin, which had a 3.5 rating with a 2:30 p.m. start time Sunday on Channel 4.
St. Bonaventure’s first loss round to LSU had a 3.1 local rating Saturday afternoon on cable’s TNT, where ratings were bound to be lower. It was one of four games that had higher than a 3 rating here.
Four games had 2 ratings or higher, 12 games that had ratings of 1 or higher and 17 games that didn’t even average a 1 rating.
Much has been made of the late 9:55 p.m. start time for Syracuse’s Sweet 16 game Saturday against favored Houston carried on cable’s TBS, with Brian Anderson on play-by-play and Jim Jackson the analyst.
Even some local Syracuse graduates in the local media in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse wondered why that game was airing so late when a game between Oregon State, a West Coast team, and Loyola of Chicago is played in the early afternoon.
As I tweeted Monday, Syracuse fans should take the late start in what still is considered prime time as a compliment. While it is 9:55 p.m. in the East, it is 8:55 p.m. in Houston and 6:55 p.m. on the West Coast.
Late games generally get higher ratings. That’s why the NBA finals usually start at 9 p.m., Monday Night and Sunday Night Football start around 8:20 p.m. and the NCAA men’s finals starts at 9 p.m.
A variety of factors are involved in the scheduling of games, including the quality of the matchup, geography and whether teams are “brand” names.
The brand names of Duke, Kentucky and Louisville didn’t make the tournament and the brands of Ohio State, Michigan State and North Carolina have already been eliminated. Syracuse is one of the bigger brands remaining.
Mike Waters, the excellent basketball writer in Syracuse, on Tuesday reached out to John Ournad of the Sports Business Journal to address the start time issue. Ourand also said the scheduling of the Syracuse game was a compliment.
“Because it’s on television, they care about having teams that will bring ratings in the more coveted time slots,’' Ourand told Waters.
“It’s counterintuitive, but 7 o’clock is a worse time slot than 9 o’clock,’' Ourand added. “Ratings increase the later you go into the night, right up until 11 o’clock or so.”
The ratings for the tournament so far are higher than I expected. According to CBS, the tournament was averaging 8.5 million viewers from Thursday through Sunday across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
That’s down only 3% from the Tuesday through Saturday figures in 2019, the last year the tournament was played. (It was canceled in 2020 because of Covid-19). CBS reports the tournament was up 3% comparably from 2018.
Locally, the games on WIVB are drawing ratings very close to those in 2019.
...
Since I haven’t watched enough bad hockey following the Buffalo Sabres, I watched the first three episodes of the new Disney+ series, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” to see more futility. It premieres Friday on the streaming channel.
The 10-episode series starring Lauren Graham, Emilio Estevez and a cast of cute kids is exactly what you’d expect.
Graham plays Alex Morrow, the mother of a young player who is cut by the Ducks, now a championship team with players having their own psychologists and trainers and parents who care about winning much too much.
The Ducks’ heartless coach, played by Dylan Playfair, the nephew of former Sabre Larry Playfair, cuts Alex’s son, and suggests players not good enough to advance to the 12- to 14-year-old team “don’t’ bother” to play anymore.
Alex decides to form a new team, names them the “Don’t Bothers” and finds an ice rink to practice that is owned by Gordon Bombay (Estevez), the former Ducks coach. He now is so disillusioned that he claims he hates hockey and even has a banner to prove it.
I don’t think I have to tell you it probably won’t be long before Bombay changes his mind and decides to help coach this team of adorable misfits.
If you don’t enjoy a show with a cute cast, a good message about not putting so much pressure on children that they don’t have fun playing a sport, then, well, don’t bother to watch.
But Graham is just as endearing as she was in “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” and helps makes this version of “The Ducks” a winner.
One more thing: Estevez looks and sounds more like his father Martin Sheen than I’ve ever noticed before.
In a video call interview, Steve Brill, an executive producer and director, said this series is a “logical extension” of how successful the Ducks became after three movies.
“They got tied into the sports culture which seemed to get more and more out of control,” said Brill. “And it seemed logical to us on the creative team that we would make them the behemoth and the team that might have gotten too corporate and too into hockey.”
Graham said the series is addressing “how important is winning, how wrapped up have we gotten in achievement.”
“I have cousins who are in this world with their kids, who saw the trailer and said that the parents didn't look bad enough,” said Graham. “They were like, it's worse. And so I just loved the message of the show, which is how to find your joy. Not to be corny.”
Actually, there is nothing wrong with being corny. I expect a lot of corny moments to arrive when, like the Sabres, the “Don’t Bothers” eventually win a game.