Alan Pergament: Susan King, Buffalo broadcasting Hall of Famer, in middle of UNC tenure controversy

Leaders lead.

While I understand the national theory that celebrities don’t have that much influence in whether people get vaccinations, Buffalo is a different animal, especially when it concerns the Bills. I would think Allen would have outsized influence on fans hesitant to be vaccinated if he chose to get one and publicly say so.

With about a month before the Fox affiliate WUTV premieres its new 10 p.m. newscast, it is adding personnel.

Olivia Dance, who has been a reporter on the Sinclair TV station in Syracuse, announced on Twitter that she is joining the Sinclair station in Buffalo to help launch a new newscast.

Kevin Jolly, formerly of Spectrum News and WKBW-TV, was previously hired as a reporter.

Cumulus Radio is throwing a Hail Mary pass by dropping its sports format on WHLD 1270 that competed against more powerful WGR in favor of a conservative talk radio format competing against a more powerful WBEN. It really has nothing to lose. The community doesn’t need another conservative station, but Cumulus’ decision is more about its national goals than its local ones.