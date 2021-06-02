Alan Pergament: Susan King, Buffalo broadcasting Hall of Famer, in middle of UNC tenure controversy

Leftovers after the holiday weekend:
Remember WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Susan King?
The first woman to anchor a weekday newscast in Buffalo in the 1970s, King went on to anchor at a Washington, D.C., station and later became a White House correspondent for ABC. She is a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, class of 2014.
King has been the dean of the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media since 2012, which puts her in the middle of the controversy there involving Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner.
Hannah-Jones was denied tenure by the UNC’s Board of Trustees, which has led to faculty demands it reconsider. Hannah-Jones, who earned a master’s degree from UNC, was offered a five-year, fixed-term appointment without tenure.
Hannah-Jones developed The 1619 Project for the New York Times, which re-examined slavery in American history and has primarily been criticized by conservatives. The accuracy of the project also has been debated by historians, political commentators and columnists.
Walter Hussman, the publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette who donated $25 million to UNC and has the journalism school named for him, reportedly is one of the critics of the project and has lobbied against Hannah-Jones gaining tenure.
Hussman’s lobbying via emails was brought to the attention of a digital magazine in North Carolina called The Assembly and has raised questions about how influential large donors can be in university matters.
Despite Hussman’s effort, King has been supportive of Hannah-Jones, saying that she “represents the best of our alumni and the best of the business.”
“This is the story of a leader returning to a place that transformed her life and career trajectory,” King said in a statement posted on UNC’s website in late April before Hussman’s influence was revealed.
She declined comment to The Assembly about Hussman’s involvement, but King did discuss how her career as a TV anchor-reporter influenced her.
“I was the first woman in every newsroom,” she wrote The Assembly. “I brought my perspective ... to the table. I argued that women’s voices needed to be in the stories that were told. White males ran the newsrooms when I joined the business. Their experiences and judgments ruled the day. Women made a difference in the newsroom 40 years ago. Journalists with different world experiences make a difference now and must continue to do so.”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is syndicated by an arm of NBC Universal, reportedly will replace “Ellen” in the daytime time slot after DeGeneres exits following the 2021-22 season.
That could lead to some complications in Buffalo television.
Clarkson’s show is carried locally on WKBW at 4 p.m. weekdays. If the station has tied it up contractually beyond the 2021-22 season, that obviously would mean it couldn’t move to WGRZ, where “Ellen” is carried at 3 p.m. That’s if WGRZ wanted to carry it.
WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin declined comment on the length of Channel 7’s deal with the Clarkson show, which premiered in 2019, and won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding talk show for that season.
WGRZ might consider augmenting sports director Adam Benigni’s internet capability if he is going to continue working from his East Amherst home. Channel 2 anchor Scott Levin had to do the sports twice in the last few weeks because of technical difficulties involving Benigni’s internet.
Fortunately, Benigni was able to participate in a video press conference with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week and asked the key question about his vaccination plans. Allen essentially punted by not revealing if he been vaccinated, calling it a personal decision.
My most popular tweet of the month concerned Allen’s decision: “As I’ve written, Josh Allen is arguably the biggest celebrity in Buffalo. If he got the shot and advocated for getting it like (103.3 The Edge’s) Ted Shredd has done, many people would follow and make WNY safer.”
Leaders lead.
While I understand the national theory that celebrities don’t have that much influence in whether people get vaccinations, Buffalo is a different animal, especially when it concerns the Bills. I would think Allen would have outsized influence on fans hesitant to be vaccinated if he chose to get one and publicly say so.
With about a month before the Fox affiliate WUTV premieres its new 10 p.m. newscast, it is adding personnel.
Olivia Dance, who has been a reporter on the Sinclair TV station in Syracuse, announced on Twitter that she is joining the Sinclair station in Buffalo to help launch a new newscast.
Kevin Jolly, formerly of Spectrum News and WKBW-TV, was previously hired as a reporter.
Cumulus Radio is throwing a Hail Mary pass by dropping its sports format on WHLD 1270 that competed against more powerful WGR in favor of a conservative talk radio format competing against a more powerful WBEN. It really has nothing to lose. The community doesn’t need another conservative station, but Cumulus’ decision is more about its national goals than its local ones.
Sports Report: The local rating on WIVB-TV for Phil Mickelson’s victory in the PGA title on May 23 was impressive, especially for the final hour. The overall rating that Sunday was 6.3. The rating hit a high of 12.9 at 7 p.m. when Mickelson closed the deal. The final hour averaged 10.6. It is rare that any prime-time program gets a double-digit rating these days.